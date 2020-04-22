SUNNYSIDE - Long lines can now been seen outside city hall on the 20th of each month as residents wait to wait to pay up their city utility bills.
With social distancing efforts the order of the day, people are standing at six-foot distances on the sidewalk in front of East Edison Avenue city hall, extending around the corner
Others, not willing to stand in line while attempting to making use of the city’s online express pay payment program, are facing their own hurdles.
City Clerk Jackie Renteria said residents attempting to pay their utility bills via express pay have ran into their own kind of lines.
“The system has been overwhelmed by increased number of bill payers accessing the program,” she said.
Renteria said the system, which is used by many cities, has been overwhelmed with a high volume of calls by regular and new users.
“It shut down for over an hour Friday, April 10, as residents attempted pay their bills online,” she explained.
The city hall staff have encourage bill payers to continue trying to pay online or to use the 1-800-720-6847. number.
“Many customers are still paying in person. Although more residents are taking advantage of the two drop boxes located at city hall,” asserted City Manager Martin Casey.
The city has installed a large drop boxes at city hall facing South Ninth Street and one is located just inside city hall lobby, he advised.
City water bills are due on the 20th of the month and considered past due on the 10th, Casey explained.
