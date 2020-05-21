SUNNYSIDE - Two additional police department staff have tested positive for COVID 19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11, Yakima Health District officials announced Wednesday, May 20.
YHD staff were at the Law and Justice Center to test personnel for the virus, following the early morning testing on Friday, May 15, and Tuesday evening testing, May 18.
Since the first reports of confirmed COVID-19 cases at the Law and Justice Center over the weekend of May 9 and 10, the city has worked with the YHD on steps for managing the outbreak.
Meanwhile, YHD officials confirmed that no other Sunnyside jail inmates have received a positive test result.
Some of the department’s first employees who received positive tests as of May 11 have begun to return to duty after remaining asymptomatic for 10-plus days, Police Chief Al Escalera stated.
City representatives urge residents to help reduce further spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently, sanitizing commonly used surfaces, wearing face masks in public, washing reusable face masks after use, and staying home if able.
Free COVID-19 testing on Friday, May 22
SUNNYSIDE - A YHD mobile testing unit will be at Harrison Middle School, 810 South 16th St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow.
Residents with COVID-19 symptoms or combination of symptoms; cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, are urged to call 2-1-1 for drive-up appointments or visit and wait for the next available opening to receive the free virus tests.
Health officials reported there were 2,637 positive cases and 79 deaths in Yakima County from COVID-19 as of May 20.
