PROSSER — Individuals seeking mammography services will be pleased to know the latest equipment on the market will be available this October, when Prosser Memorial Health unveils its first in the region, 4D/HD mammography technology. According to Shannon Hitchcock, PMH Foundation Executive Director, a bonus attending the state-of-the-art program is Verlane Schneider, PMH’s tenured mammographer.
According to Hitchcock, the advanced mammography equipment is the newest and best technology available anywhere. The equipment offers clarity and ability to, “peel back the layers” of dense tissue to find issues, which may otherwise go undetected.
Performing the work is Schneider, whose long-term expertise in managing the delicate procedure, is so well known, that the mammography program sees “two to three new walk-ins every day,” observed Hitchcock.”
But it is precisely this type of response to PMH’s healthcare offerings which is propelling its’ leadership to dig in and expand the types and size of its programs.
Hitchcock describes PMH’s small community medical center culture as “vibrant, progressive and relentless.”
Customers are feeling PMH’s staff’s responsiveness to their needs, and in turn, are coming in, in numbers never seen, to utilize PMH’s programs.
“Our Grandview clinic is nearly full,” said Hitchcock, noting this is due to personalized care every patient receives.
” No one falls through the cracks, not in Grandview, not in Prosser, not in Benton City,” according to Hitchcock.
“Our providers are driven and engaged to improve their patients’ well-being and wellness,” noted Hitchcock. The providers’ energy to constantly innovate and be more proactive is another reason for the medical center’s upgrades.
“They want the best, they are willing to ask for what their patients need. . . leadership is listening, Hitchcock observed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.