The Washington State Public Disclosure Commission has issued a notice of hearing to Ken Anderson for Alleged Violations of RCW 42.17A.205 and .700 for failure to Register Campaign and failure to disclose Personal Financial Affairs Statement.
Ken Anderson is currently one of the candidates running for Position five of the City Council, he is currently scheduled to be on the ballot for the primary election.
At this time a brief enforcement hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 20. Anderson has the option of filing his paperwork prior to the hearing, he will have until July 10 to register his campaign and disclose his personal financial records in order to be on the ballot for the 2023 election year.
