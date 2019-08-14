PROSSER — A Mabton man was treated for injuries resulting from a one-car roll-over on State Route 22 west of Prosser Sunday morning, according to a Washington State Patrol trooper report.
Rolando Gonzalez, 20, was westbound near SR22, milepost 32, when his 2016 four-door Dodge Dart left the roadway and rolled. He was transferred to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
The State Patrol is investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.