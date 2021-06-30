JUNE 22, 2021
Information E WINE COUNTRY RD; SAFEWAY CGV INA
Unsecure Premis DIAMOND AVE; OFF JADE, GRA INA
Illegal Burning BLK OPAL AVE, GRANDVIEW, W CGV INA
Missing Person W 2ND ST; GRANDVIEW POLICE CGV ACT
Welfare Check KING ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
Traffic Hazard N 4TH ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
Information GRANDRIDGE RD # D7, GRANDV CGV INA
Parking Problem BLK NICKA RD, GRANDVIEW, W CGV ACT
Assault POWELL ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Welfare Check W 3RD ST; 1/2, GRANDVIEW, CGV ACT
Citizen Assist POWELL ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Welfare Check W 5TH ST; DYKSTRA PARK, GR CGV INA
Alarm Business STOVER LP RD; PLATT ELECTR CGV INA
Domestic E WINE COUNTRY RD; SAFEWAY CGV CLO
Suspicious Circ STASSEN WAY & W 5TH ST, GR CGV INA
Suspicious Circ N EUCLID RD; FRUITSMART, G CGV CLO
Wanted Person W 2ND ST; GRANDVIEW POLICE CGV CAA
Mal Mischief STASSEN WAY & S EUCLID RD, CGV CLO
Agency Assist HIGHLAND RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
JUNE 23, 2021
Animal Noise S EUCLID RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CLO
Mental Subject E WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV ACT
Suspicious Circ BLK DIVISION ST; ALLEY BET CGV INA
Suspicious Circ HIGHLAND RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CLO
Found Property E 2ND ST; BIRCH STREET MED CGV INA
Found Property W 2ND ST; GRANDVIEW POLICE CGV ACT
Animal Problem W 5TH ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Suspicious Circ AVENUE F, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Trespassing GRANDRIDGE RD; ABC PRESCHO CGV INA
Fraud W CONCORD AVE, GRANDVIEW, CGV INA
Information W WINE COUNTRY RD & STOVER CGV ACT
Animal Noise PLEASANT AVE, GRANDVIEW, W CGV INA
Mal Mischief AVENUE F, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Suicidal Person POWELL ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Traffic Hazard BLK S EUCLID RD, GRANDVIEW CGV INA
Mal Mischief KING ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Mal Mischief E WASHINGTON ST # 5; EASTS CGV INA
Mal Mischief VICTORIA CIR, GRANDVIEW, W CGV CLO
JUNE 24, 2021
Mal Mischief N BIRCH ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Mal Mischief CONESTOGA WAY, GRANDVIEW, CGV INA
Mal Mischief CARRIAGE SQUARE DR, GRANDV CGV INA
Mal Mischief CARRIAGE SQUARE DR, GRANDV CGV INA
Mal Mischief CARRIAGE SQUARE DR, GRANDV CGV INA
Mal Mischief BLK CONESTOGA DR, GRANDVIE CGV INA
Mal Mischief CONESTOGA WAY, GRANDVIEW, CGV INA
Mal Mischief CONESTOGA WAY, GRANDVIEW, CGV INA
Mal Mischief S EUCLID RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Welfare Check W 5TH ST; GRANDVIEW HIGH S CGV INA
Burglary BROADWAY DR, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CLO
Animal Noise N ELM ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CLO
Court Order Vio W WINE COUNTRY RD, GRANDVI CGV ACT
Suspicious Circ DIVISION ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CLO
Accident Injury MCCREADIE RD & N COUNTY LI CGV ACT
Accident Injury N COUNTY LINE RD & MCCREAD CGV ACT
Alarm Resident MAXWELL CT, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
Accident Injury BLK W 4TH ST, GRANDVIEW, W CGV ACT
Court Order Vio MUNSON CT, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
Suspicious Circ W WINE COUNTRY RD, GRANDVI CGV INA
Suspicious Circ E WINE COUNTRY RD; SAFEWAY CGV INA
Traffic Stop DIVISION ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Mal Mischief GLEN ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Alarm Business N ELM ST, GRANDVIEW, WA C3E INA
Unsecure Premis N ELM ST; CHURCH OF THE NA CGV INA
Animal Problem PLEASANT AVE, GRANDVIEW, W CGV INA
Atmt To Locate PLATH AVE, YAKIMA, WA Y8 ACT
Emr Red S EUCLID RD # 103, GRANDVI CGV INA
Mal Mischief VICTORIA CIR, GRANDVIEW, W CGV ACT
JUNE 25, 2021
Suspicious Circ EUCLID RD; EUCLID PARK, GR CGV INA
Suspicious Circ BLK E WINE COUNTRY RD; PAL CGV INA
Suspicious Circ OLMSTEAD RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Suspicious Circ E WINE COUNTRY RD; BLEYHL CGV INA
Suspicious Circ AVE F, GRANDVIEW, WA INA
Mal Mischief RAINIER DR, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Unwanted Guest E WASHINGTON ST # 5; EASTS CGV INA
Theft DIVISION ST; IOWA APARTMEN CGV INA
Theft STASSEN WAY, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Animal Problem W 5TH ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
Agency Assist W WINE COUNTRY RD; River V CGV INA
Mal Mischief CONESTOGA WAY, GRANDVIEW, CGV INA
Alarm Resident SHERILYN CT, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Threats AVENUE H, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Animal Bite GRANDRIDGE RD # A102; VINE CGV INA
Traffic Hazard STOVER RD & W WINE COUNTRY CGV INA
Drugs AVENUE H, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Burglary ASH ST; GRANDVIEW MASONIC CGV ACT
Suspicious Circ E WINE COUNTRY RD; SAFEWAY CGV INA
Information W 2ND ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Unwanted Guest E WINE COUNTRY RD; DOLLAR CGV INA
Information CARRIAGE CT # H39; SOR JUA CGV INA
Noise Complaint BLK CONESTOGA WY, GRANDVIE CGV INA
JUNE 26, 2021
Threats W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Parking Problem HIGGINS WAY & W WINE COUNT CGV INA
Traffic Hazard STOVER RD & W WINE COUNTRY CGV INA
Mal Mischief VICTORIA CIR, GRANDVIEW, W CGV INA
Suspicious Circ W 5TH ST & AVENUE H, GRAND CGV INA
Intoxication W 5TH ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CLO
Theft E WINE COUNTRY RD; OREILLY CGV ACT
Traffic Hazard BLK W 2ND ST, GRANDVIEW, W CGV CLO
Missing Person W 2ND ST; GRANDVIEW POLICE CGV CLO
Mal Mischief ASH ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
Threats E WASHINGTON ST; 5, GRAND CGV ACT
Mal Mischief W 2ND ST; GRANDVIEW POLICE CGV ACT
Agency Assist I82; MP 74; EB, GRANDVIEW, CLO
Information W 2ND ST; GRANDVIEW POLICE CGV INA
Welfare Check W 2ND ST; GRANDVIEW POLICE CGV CLO
Welfare Check W 2ND ST; GRANDVIEW POLICE CGV CLO
Agency Assist CHASE RD, GRANDVIEW, WA C3E ACT
Traffic Stop W 4TH ST & GRANDRIDGE RD, CGV INA
Suspicious Circ OLMSTEAD RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Animal Bite FIR ST; SMITH ELEMENTARY S CGV ACT
Noise Complaint VISTA DR, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Noise Complaint VISTA DR, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Traffic Hazard BLK E WINE COUNTRY RD, GRA CGV INA
Noise Complaint VISTA DR, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Mal Mischief BLK HILLCREST RD, GRANDVIE CGV INA
Assault STOVER RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Agency Assist BLK W 5TH ST, GRANDVIEW, W CGV INA
JUNE 27, 2021
Noise Complaint ESPERANZA DR & VICTORIA CI CGV INA
Traffic Hazard BLK W WINE COUNTRY RD, GRA CGV INA
Suspicious Circ W WINE COUNTRY RD & INTERS CGV INA
Citizen Assist STOVER RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Animal Noise FORREST RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Domestic N ELM ST; U:182, GRANDVIEW CGV INA
Alarm Business W WINE COUNTRY RD; ZIGGYS CGV INA
Welfare Check W 5TH ST; GRANDVIEW HIGH S CGV INA
Theft EUCLID RD; GRANDVIEW CHRIS CGV CLO
Abandoned Vehic w 5th st; blk, GRANDVIEW, CLO
Traffic Hazard HIGGINS WAY, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Domestic E 4TH ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CLO
Death Invest W 5TH ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
Parking Problem AVENUE F, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Domestic ARIKARA DR, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Mal Mischief AVENUE F; ALLEY, GRANDVIEW CGV INA
Court Order Vio W 2ND ST; GRANDVIEW POLICE CGV ACT
Domestic HILLCREST RD # B1, GRANDVI CGV INA
Dui S EUCLID RD & STASSEN WAY, CGV INA
JUNE 28, 2021
Trespassing CONESTOGA WAY, GRANDVIEW, CGV CAA
Disorderly W WINE COUNTRY RD; SMITTYS CGV INA
Parking Problem JESSICA CT, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
Traffic Hazard W 2ND ST & GRANDRIDGE RD, CGV ACT
Information MUNSON CT, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
Citizen Assist BLK GRANDRIDGE RD, GRANDVI CGV ACT
Parking Problem BLK JACKSON ST, GRANDVIEW, CGV INA
Parking Problem JACKSON DR, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Parking Problem ESPERANZA DR, GRANDVIEW, W CGV ACT
Parking Problem DOUGLAS ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
Parking Problem DOUGLAS ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
Parking Problem BLK E 3RD ST, GRANDVIEW, W ACT
Mal Mischief RAINIER DR, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Theft MUNSON CT, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
Suspicious Circ S EUCLID RD; # 2, GRANDVIE CGV INA
Welfare Check W WINE COUNTRY RD & AVENUE CGV ACT
Theft DEANGELA DR, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
Agency Assist OLD PROSSER RD, GRANDVIEW, C3E ACT
Suspicious Circ W 2ND ST & AVENUE G, GRAND CGV ACT
Suspicious Circ CRESCENT DR, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Fraud W 4TH ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CLO
Suspicious Circ PALACIOS PARKWAY, GRANDVIE CGV INA
Agency Assist WILSON HWY # 99, GRANDVIEW CGV INA
Water Rescue N WILLOUGHBY RD; U:8, GRAN C3E INA
Mal Mischief AVENUE H, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Citizen Dispute W WINE COUNTRY RD, GRANDVI CGV INA
