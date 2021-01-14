SUNNYSIDE — A late night burglary at the Ace Hardware store in November has the store management renewing its efforts to find information leading toward the arrest of the offending party.
The store is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of suspects involved.
Ace Hardware management relayed a statement to the Sunnyside Sun, “We appreciate everyone who shared our Facebook post. The engagement was encouraging. We are still asking for community for any information that will lead to the suspect’s arrest.”
The suspect was caught on store surveillance cameras and was described as wearing a distinctive mask featuring a face in the center and carrying a blue Adidas backpack.
According to the police report, the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash.
Allegedly, the Nov. 22 footage indicated the same person may have attempted to break into the Yakima Valley business previously (Nov. 14), however, was unsuccessful.
“Detectives are continuing to work the investigation,” reported Sunnyside Police Commander Scott Bailey, but declined to say if there were any calls regarding the case and the reward coming in.
Anyone with information should call the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200.
