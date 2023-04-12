The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has informed the public of a registered transient sex offender in the area.
Level III offender Arturo Daniel Orduno, 25, has reported his weekly check in. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, a person who lacks a fixed residence must report weekly, in person, and list the locations they have stayed in the last seven days.
Orduno has reported overnight stays in the 400th block of Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside from April 3-5, in the 200th block of Wellner Road in Outlook from April 6-7, and in the 50th block of E Wine Country Road in Grandview from April 8-9.
Individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff’s Office. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.
According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Orduno has served his sentence and is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
If there are any questions about the community awareness program, call (509) 574-2600 or email sor.info@co.yakima.wa.us
