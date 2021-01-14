YAKIMA — Michael Jason Fletcher, 42, Grandview, is being held in Yakima County Jail on charges of violation of no contact order, stalking and assault, and driving while license suspended.
Fletcher appeared before Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin S. Naught, Tuesday, Jan. 12.
According to court records, Fletcher forced a female into his minivan in the 1000 block of Monroe Street in Mabton on Monday, Jan. 11. He was stopped on the area of 64 Ferry Road by a Yakima Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Also making preliminary appearances before Judge Naught, was Yaneli Nava Abundez, 34, also of Grandview, on charges of third-degree assault. Abundez was also being held in the County jail.
Abundez was arrested following an argument which led to assault on a male victim whom she hit in the back of the head with a tequila bottle, according to records provided by the Grandview Police.
