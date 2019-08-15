Grandview Police Department
8/6/2019, Animal Problem, W 4Th St, Grandview
8/6/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Nicka Rd, Grandview
8/6/2019, Parking Problem, Katy Ct, Grandview
8/6/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Acoma Dr, Grandview
8/6/2019, Parking Problem, Ela Loop, Grandview
8/6/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Acoma Dr, Grandview
8/6/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Acoma Dr, Grandview
8/6/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Acoma Dr, Grandview
8/6/2019, Parking Problem, Maxwell Ct, Grandview
8/6/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Wolfe Ln, Grandview
8/6/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Pleasant Ave, Grandvie
8/6/2019, Parking Problem, Apache Dr, Grandview
8/6/2019, Unsecure Premis, Coach Ct, Grandview
8/6/2019, Parking Problem, Broadview Dr, Grandview
8/6/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St; Dykstra Park, Gr
8/6/2019, Parking Problem, Carriage Square Dr, Grandv
8/6/2019, Accident Unknow, N Euclid Rd; Grandview Mar
8/6/2019, Alarm Resident, King St, Grandview
8/6/2019, Animal Problem, Birch St, Grandview
8/6/2019, Assault, W Wine Country Rd; Smittys
8/6/2019, Citizen Assist, Acoma Dr, Grandview
8/6/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Washington St; 4, Grandv
8/6/2019, Citizen Assist, W 4Th St; 10, Grandview
8/6/2019, Agency Assist, Avenue G, Grandview
8/6/2019, Citizen Assist, W 5Th St, Grandview
8/6/2019, Domestic, Princeville Rd, Grandview,
8/6/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
8/6/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Main St; Yakima Valley C
8/6/2019, Wanted Person, Blk W 2Nd St, Grandview
8/7/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Hill Dr, Grandview
8/7/2019, Unsecure Premis, Division St; Sports Center
8/7/2019, Suspicious Circ, Division St & E 4Th St, Gr
8/7/2019, Animal Problem, Birch St, Grandview
8/7/2019, Traffic Hazard, N Euclid Rd & W Wine Count
8/7/2019, Information, Hillcrest Rd; Kb Northwest
8/7/2019, Welfare Check, Highland Rd, Grandview
8/7/2019, Animal Problem, Division St; Housing Autho
8/7/2019, Parking Problem, S Euclid Rd, Grandview
8/7/2019, Unwanted Guest, Division St, Grandview
8/7/2019, Suspicious Circ, Division St, Grandview
8/7/2019, Agency Assist, Avenue H, Grandview
8/7/2019, Animal Bite, Conestoga Way, Grandview,
8/7/2019, Suspicious Circ, Vista Grande Way; Grandvie
8/7/2019, Noise Complaint, Wilson Hy; Lamplighter Hom
8/8/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St; Dykstra Park; Eu
8/8/2019, Suspicious Circ, Westridge Dr, Grandview
8/8/2019, Suspicious Circ, Wallace Wy; County Park Fa
8/8/2019, Parking Problem, Wilson Hwy, Grandview C
8/8/2019, Information, Wilson Hwy, Grandview
8/8/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Wilson Hwy, Grandview,
8/8/2019, Parking Problem, Jefferson Dr, Grandview
8/8/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Wilson Hwy, Grandview,
8/8/2019, Parking Problem, Jefferson Dr, Grandview
8/8/2019, Parking Problem, W Bonnieview Rd & Wilson H
8/8/2019, Parking Problem, Jefferson Dr, Grandview
8/8/2019, Parking Problem, Wilson Hwy, Grandview
8/8/2019, Accident Hitrun, E Wine Country Rd; Auto Ma
8/8/2019, Suspicious Circ, Butternut Rd & Pecan Rd, G
8/8/2019, Information, Division St, Grandview
8/8/2019, Citizen Assist, Conestoga Way, Grandview,
8/8/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Pleasant Ave; Grandview Fa
8/8/2019, Agency Assist, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
8/8/2019, Welfare Check, W 5Th St; Dykstra Park, Gr
8/8/2019, Animal Problem, W 4Th St, Grandview
8/8/2019, Animal Problem, Wolfe Ln, Grandview
8/8/2019, Agency Assist, Avenue G, Grandview
8/8/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
8/8/2019, Assault, Armas Ct, Grandview
8/8/2019, Assault, Division St, Grandview
8/8/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cedar St; Eastside Park, G
8/8/2019, Parking Problem, Wilson Hwy, Grandview
8/8/2019, Theft, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
8/8/2019, Noise Complaint, Elm St, Grandview
8/9/2019, Parking Problem, N 4Th St, Grandview
8/9/2019, Found Property, E Wine Country Rd; Bleyhl
8/9/2019, Information, Stassen Way, Grandview
8/9/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd; Riders
8/9/2019, Fraud, E 3Rd St, Grandview
8/9/2019, Parking Problem, Carriage Ct, Grandview
8/9/2019, Parking Problem, Blk W 3Rd St, Grandview
8/9/2019, Domestic, Wyant Way, Grandview
8/9/2019, Alarm Resident, W 5Th St, Grandview
8/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, Coleen Way & Stover Rd, Gr
8/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Wallace Wy, Grandview,
8/10/2019, Accident Injury, Cherry Ln, Grandview
8/10/2019, Suspicious Circ E, Wine Country Rd; Dollar C
8/10/2019, Domestic, Avenue H; 1/2, Grandview,
8/10/2019, Domestic, Fir St & E 3Rd St, Grandvi
8/10/2019, Traffic Hazard, Blk W Wine Country Rd, Gra
8/10/2019, Accident Hitrun, Ela Loop & Pleasant Ave, G
8/10/2019, Agency Assist, Hillcrest Rd, Grandview
8/10/2019, Theft, Division St, Grandview
8/10/2019, Unwanted Guest, Division St, Grandview
8/10/2019, Agency Assist, 4Th Ave & Adams St, Mabton
8/10/2019, Wanted Person, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
8/10/2019, Wanted Person, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
8/10/2019, Missing Person, King St, Grandview
8/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, Division St; Housing Autho
8/10/2019, Animal Problem, Hillcrest Rd, Grandview
8/10/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
8/10/2019, Citizen Assist, Grandview Fairgrounds, Gra
8/10/2019, Theft, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
8/10/2019, Noise Complaint, Esperanza Dr, Grandview
8/10/2019, Dui, N Elm St & E Washington St
8/10/2019, Domestic, S 15Th St, Sunnyside
8/11/2019, Noise Complaint, Cherry Ln, Grandview
8/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St; The Orchards, Gr
8/11/2019, Agency Assist, Orchard Waypato
8/11/2019, Welfare Check, Elm St, Grandview
8/11/2019, Alarm Vehicle, Crescent Dr & W 5Th St, Gr
8/11/2019, Agency Assist, E I 82; Mp74 E, Grandview,
8/11/2019, Parking Problem W, Wine Country Rd; Smittys C
8/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, Ash St; Bank Of America, G
8/11/2019, Wanted Person, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
8/11/2019, Animal Problem, Wallace Wy; Ameristar Stor
8/11/2019, Animal Problem, Nicka Rd, Grandview
8/11/2019, Accident Unknow, Wallace Way; County Park F
8/11/2019, Wanted Person, Blk Stassen Wy, Grandview,
8/11/2019, Information, Division St, Grandview
8/11/2019, Agency Assist, E I 82; Mp75 E, Grandview,
8/11/2019, Information, N 4Th St & W Wine Country
8/11/2019, Noise Complaint, Wyant Way, Grandview
8/11/2019, Agency Assist, S Euclid Rd & Miller Ln, G
8/11/2019, Parking Problem, W 3Rd St & Ave G, Grandvie
8/11/2019, Citizen Dispute, E Washington St; 4, Grandv
8/11/2019, Information, W 5Th St; 51, Grandview
8/11/2019, Court Order Vio, 2Nd Ave, Mabton
8/11/2019, Domestic, Blk Crescent Dr, Grandview
8/12/2019, Wanted Person, W 4Th St & Euclid Rd, Gran
8/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Elm St, Grandview
8/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 4Th St & Ave E, Grandvie
8/12/2019, Unwanted Guest , Division St, Grandview C
8/12/2019, Domestic, Victoria Circle, Grandview
8/12/2019, Domestic, Stassen Way; 1/2, Grandvie
8/12/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Avenue C, Grandview
8/12/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Avenue C, Grandview
8/12/2019, Found Property, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
8/12/2019, Citizen Assist, E Wine Country Rd; Phase 2
8/12/2019, Alarm Resident, Conestoga Way, Grandview,
8/12/2019, Sex Crime, Nicka Rd, Grandview
8/12/2019, Court Order Ser, Vista Dr; 1/2, Grandview,
8/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St; Dykstra Park; 5T
8/12/2019, Domestic, Princeville Rd, Grandview,
8/12/2019, Traffic Hazard, S Euclid Rd & Groom Ln, Gr
8/12/2019, Citizen Assist, Division St, Grandview
8/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Avenue H; 6, Grandview
8/12/2019, Noise Complaint, Cherry Ln, Grandview
8/12/2019, Citizen Assist, Blk Larson St, Grandview,
8/12/2019, Traffic Hazard, Blk W Wine Country Rd, Gra
8/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St; Dykstra Park; W
8/12/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Ash St, Grandview
8/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Euclid Rd & Miller Ln, G
8/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk N 3Rd St, Grandview
Granger Police Department
8/6/2019, Animal Problem, Mark Ave,
8/6/2019, Welfare Check, 4Th St, Granger
8/6/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Ave; U:36, Granger,
8/7/2019, Theft, F Ave, Granger,
8/8/2019, Alarm Resident, E St, Granger
8/8/2019, Alarm Business, Mentzer Ave E; Granger Hig
8/8/2019, Agency Assist, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside
8/8/2019, Mal Mischief, Mentzer Ave; Granger High
8/9/2019, Theft-Vehicle , Ave; Apt A, Granger C
8/9/2019, Accident No Inj, La Pierre Rd, Granger
8/9/2019, Domestic, Mark Ave, Granger
8/9/2019, Citizen Assist, 2Nd Ave, Granger
8/9/2019, Alarm Business, 2Nd Ave;Granger School Dis
8/9/2019, Alarm Business, Bailey Ave; Roosevelt Elem
8/9/2019, Alarm Business, Bailey Ave; Granger Middle
8/9/2019, Suspicious Circ, F Ave; Our Lady Of Guadalu
8/10/2019, Burglary, E 3Rd St, Granger
8/10/2019, Burglary, Main St; Futeria Mochoacan
8/10/2019, Information, F Ave, Granger
8/10/2019, Sex Crime, Railroad Ave, Granger
8/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, La Pierre Rd & Guzman Ave,
8/11/2019, Domestic, W A St, Granger
8/11/2019, Alarm Business, E Ave; Inspire Development
8/11/2019, Alarm Business, Mentzer Ave E; Granger Hig
8/11/2019, Alarm Business, Mentzer Ave E; Granger Hig
8/11/2019, Traffic Hazard, Blk Adams Ave, Toppenish,
8/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, F Ave, Granger
8/12/2019, Agency Assist, G St; Lot B, Outlook
8/13/2019, Welfare Check, Guzman Ave, Granger
Mabton Police Department
8/6/2019, Burglary, Main St, Mabton
8/6/2019, Suspicious Circ, Circ Jackson St, Mabton,
8/7/2019, Citizen Assist, Main St; Mabton
8/9/2019, Recovrd Stolen Property, Glade Rd, Mabton
8/9/2019, Animal Problem, 6Th Ave, Mabton,
8/10/2019, Domestic, 4Th Ave, Mabton
8/10/2019, Court Order Vio, 2Nd Ave, Mabton
8/10/2019, Domestic, S 15Th St, Sunnyside
8/11/2019, Assault, Yakima Valley Hy; Rodeway
8/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, Mcclain Dr, Sunnyside
8/11/2019, Noise Complaint, Cherry Ln, Grandview
8/11/2019, Noise Complaint, Morse Rd & Sr241, Grandvie
Prosser Police Department
8/2/2019, Phone Scam , 400 Block Of 7Th Street
8/2/2019, Traffic Stop , Albro Road And Cr 12
8/2/2019, Animal Problem, Oie And Wine Country Road
8/2/2019, Traffic Stop , 300 Block Of Wine Country Road
8/3/2019, Disturbance , 700 Block Of Memorial Street
8/3/2019, Traffic Stop , 1500 Block Of Sherman Ave
8/4/2019, Welfare Check, 100 Block Of Merlot Drive
8/4/2019, Traffic Stop , Bennett Ave And 5Th Street
8/5/2019, Overdose, 900 Block Of Brown Street.
8/5/2019, Shots Fired, 200 Block Of Canyon Drive
8/6/2019, Missing Person , 1400 Block Of Meade Ave
8/6/2019, Vehicle Collision , Oie And Wamba Road
8/6/2019, Reckless Driving, 6Th Street
8/7/2019, Theft, 1200 Block Of Wine Country Road
8/7/2019, Traffic Stop , Mccreadie Road And Wine Country Road
8/7/2019, Noise Complaint , 1800 Block Of Wine Country Road
8/8/2019, Traffic Stop , Brown Street And Park Ave.
8/8/2019, Suspicious Circumstance , 100 Block Of Sr 22
Sunnyside Police Department
8/6/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 1St St & E Lincoln Ave,
8/6/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
8/6/2019, Suspicious Circ, Roosevelt Ct, Sunnyside
8/6/2019, Runaway Juv, Terry St, Sunnyside
8/6/2019, Warrant Service, Gregory Ave, Sunnyside
8/6/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
8/6/2019, Code Enforce, E Decatur Ave; Blk, Sunnys
8/6/2019, Code Enforce, E Decatur Ave; Blk, Sunnys
8/6/2019, Alarm Business, Gregory Ave, Sunnyside
8/6/2019, Code Enforce, E Decatur Ave; Blk, Sunnys
8/6/2019, Code Enforce, E Decatur Ave; Blk, Sunnys
8/6/2019, Citizen Assist, Cemetery Rd; C, Sunnyside,
8/6/2019, Parking Problem, E Lincoln Ave; Blk, Sunnys
8/6/2019, Juvenile Probm, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
8/6/2019, Harassment, S 7Th St, Sunnyside
8/6/2019, Agency Assist, Harrison Ave, Sunnyside
8/6/2019, Code Enforce, W Nicolai Ave, Sunnyside,
8/6/2019, Suspicious Circ, Interstate 82 W; U:19, Sun
8/6/2019, Code Enforce, Columbia Ave; Blk, Sunnysi
8/6/2019, Civil Matter, Homestretch Espresso, Sunn
8/6/2019, Code Enforce, Scoon Rd, Sunnyside
8/6/2019, Citizen Assist, Otis Ave; Prestige Care, S
8/6/2019, Agency Assist, Bountiful Ave, Sunnyside,
8/6/2019, Code Enforce, Scoon Rd; Miss Tony Daycar
8/6/2019, Found Property, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside
8/6/2019, Citizen Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Travel I
8/6/2019, Code Enforce, S 13Th St, Sunnyside
8/6/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
8/6/2019, Agency Assist, Tacoma Ave; U:25, Sunnysid
8/6/2019, Public Service, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
8/6/2019, Suspicious Circ, Scoon Rd; 39 Sunnyside Rv
8/6/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Emerald Rd, Sunnyside
8/6/2019, Agency Assist, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
8/6/2019, Intoxication, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
8/6/2019, Overdose, North Ave, Sunnyside
8/6/2019, Missing Person, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
8/6/2019, Trespassing, Yakima Valley Hy; Rodeway
8/6/2019, Citizen Assist, S 6Th St; El Mejor Taquito
8/6/2019, Parking Problem, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
8/6/2019, Harassment, Grape Ln, Sunnyside
8/6/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
8/6/2019, Domestic, E Yakima Valley Hwy; 15, S
8/6/2019, Assault, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
8/6/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Moren
8/6/2019, Citizen Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Ci
8/6/2019, Domestic, E Harrison Ave #37, Sunnys
8/6/2019, Trespassing, Reeves Way #H; H, Sunnysid
8/6/2019, Welfare Check, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
8/6/2019, Suspicious Circ, N 6Th St & Yakima Valley,
8/7/2019, Agency Assist, Columbia Ave, Sunnyside
8/7/2019, Alarm Resident, Vine Ave, Sunnyside
8/7/2019, Theft, Waneta Rd; Outpost, Sunnys
8/7/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St & E Franklin Ave,
8/7/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
8/7/2019, Utility Problem, S 4Th St; Sunnyside Manor
8/7/2019, Trespassing, Reeves Way #H, Sunnyside,
8/7/2019, Agency Assist, Dekker Rd, Outlook
8/7/2019, Transport, W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi
8/7/2019, Court Order Vio, Sunset Place, Sunnyside
8/7/2019, Citizen Assist, E Kearney Ave, Sunnyside,
8/7/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
8/7/2019, Alarm Resident, E Decatur Ave, Sunnyside,
8/7/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
8/7/2019, Livestock Incid, Yakima Valley Hwy & Swan R
8/7/2019, Mal Mischief, E Custer Ave, Sunnyside
8/7/2019, Livestock Incid, Yakima Valley Hwy & Swan R
8/7/2019, Code Enforce, S 13Th St, Sunnyside
8/7/2019, Wanted Person, N 6Th St, Sunnyside
8/7/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Ida Belle St, Sunnyside,
8/7/2019, Weapon Offense, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
8/7/2019, Welfare Check, E Maple Way, Sunnyside
8/7/2019, Civil Matter, E Decatur Ave; A, Sunnysid
8/7/2019, Funeral Escort, S 8Th St; Smith Funeral Ho
8/7/2019, Recovered Juv, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
8/7/2019, Domestic, S 6Th St; I, Sunnyside
8/7/2019, Alarm Business, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
8/7/2019, Agency Assist, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
8/7/2019, Traffic Stop, Yakima Valley Hwy #A; Pizz
8/7/2019, Trespassing, E Lincoln Ave; Goodwill, S
8/7/2019, Warrant Service, Yakima Valley Hy; Rodeway
8/7/2019, Runaway Juv, S 11Th St, Sunnyside
8/7/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Blue Moon Ba
8/7/2019, Citizen Assist, Cemetery Rd #B, Sunnyside,
8/7/2019, Citizen Assist, Crescent Ave, Sunnyside
8/7/2019, Citizen Assist, W Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
8/7/2019, Shots Fired, Columbia Ave & E Grandview
8/8/2019, Fireworks, W South Hill Rd #7A; 7A, S
8/8/2019, Parking Problem, Otis Ave; Blk, Sunnyside,
8/8/2019, Agency Assist, S 6Th St, Sunnyside
8/8/2019, Transport , N Front St; Yakima County
8/8/2019, Animal Problem, E Alexander Rd; U:52, Sunn
8/8/2019, Alarm Business, N 16Th St; Sun Valley Elem
8/8/2019, Suspicious Circ, E South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
8/8/2019, Fraud, N 10Th St, Sunnyside
8/8/2019, Court Order Vio, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
8/8/2019, Court Order Vio, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
8/8/2019, Noise Complaint, S Buena Vista Ave, Sunnysi
8/8/2019, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Immed
8/8/2019, Theft, E Yakima Valley Hwy #C; Ri
8/8/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St #A, Sunnyside
8/8/2019, Citizen Assist, S 8Th St; Smith Funeral Ho
8/8/2019, Trespassing, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
8/8/2019, Citizen Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Sunnyvie
8/8/2019, Suspicious Circ, Federal Way; Community Bui
8/8/2019, Agency Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
8/8/2019, Found Property, Astria Sunnyside Hospital,
8/8/2019, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Pizza
8/8/2019, Theft, Cemetery Rd #N, Sunnyside,
8/8/2019, Citizen Assist, Alexander Rd; Darigold, Su
8/8/2019, Traffic Stop, Midvale Rd, Sunnyside
8/8/2019, Domestic, Hawthorn Dr, Sunnyside
8/8/2019, Domestic, S 6Th St; Office, Sunnysid
8/8/2019, Theft, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
8/8/2019, Runaway Juv, S 11Th St; A9, Sunnyside,
8/8/2019, Accident No Inj, S San Clemente Ave, Sunnys
8/8/2019, Noise Complaint, S 6Th St & E Lincoln Ave,
8/8/2019, Theft, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Fiest
8/8/2019, Suspicious Circ, E South Hill Rd; Centenial
8/8/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Yakima Valley Hwy;, Sunn
8/8/2019, Alarm Business, W Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
8/9/2019, Mal Mischief, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Sunny
8/9/2019, Theft, E Jackson Ave, Sunnyside,
8/9/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
8/9/2019, Agency Assist, E Ida Belle St; Sun Terrac
8/9/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Irving Ave, Sunnyside
8/9/2019, Mal Mischief , Gregory Ave, Sunnyside
8/9/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
8/9/2019, Traffic Hazard, Waneta Rd & Yakima Valley,
8/9/2019, Runaway Juv, S 11Th St #1, Sunnyside
8/9/2019, Theft, S 15Th St, Sunnyside
8/9/2019, Animal Problem, E Edison Ave & S 7Th St, S
8/9/2019, Assault, E Edison Ave; Novedades Je
8/9/2019, Citizen Assist, Astria Urgent Care, Sunnys
8/9/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
8/9/2019, Trespassing, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
8/9/2019, Fraud, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
8/9/2019, Agency Assist, S 4Th St #17; Sunnyside Ma
8/9/2019, Animal Problem, Apple Ln, Sunnyside
8/9/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
8/9/2019, Harassment, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Fiest
8/9/2019, Traffic Hazard, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave, S
8/9/2019, Alarm Resident, W Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
8/9/2019, Fraud, W South Hill Rd; Jack In T
8/9/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Warehouse Ave & N 6Th St
8/9/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
8/9/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Goodwill, S
8/9/2019, Missing Person, Sunnyside, Sunnyside
8/9/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; More
8/9/2019, Accident Hitrun, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
8/9/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
8/9/2019, Noise Complaint, Columbia Ave, Sunnyside
8/9/2019, Alarm Business, Holmason Rd; Columbia Wine
8/9/2019, Accident Hitrun, E Edison Ave; U:14, Sunnys
8/9/2019, Alarm Resident, N 13Th St, Sunnyside
8/9/2019, Alarm Business, Morgan Rd; Big 5, Sunnysid
8/9/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St #H5; U:25, Sunnys
8/9/2019, Missing Person, Mcclain Dr #F, Sunnyside,
8/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave; Blue Moon Ba
8/10/2019, Domestic, Mcclain Dr; K1, Sunnyside,
8/10/2019, Animal Noise, S 11Th St, Sunnyside
8/10/2019, Alarm Business, S 6Th St; Washington State
8/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 4Th St & Cedar Ave, Sunn
8/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cemetery Rd; Tm Market, Su
8/10/2019, Shots Fired, E Decatur Ave, Sunnyside,
8/10/2019, Alarm Business, Yakima Ave; Tonys Tune Up
8/10/2019, Agency Assist, Interstate 82 W;, Sunnysid
8/10/2019, Alarm Business , E South Hill Rd; Yakima Ch S
8/10/2019, Mal Mischief, S 7Th St;, Sunnyside
8/10/2019, Agency Assist, Jackson St, Mabton
8/10/2019, Mal Mischief, S 6Th St; Ameriwash, Sunny
8/10/2019, Domestic, Irving Ave, Sunnyside
8/10/2019, Harassment, S 6Th St; Office; H1, Sunn
8/10/2019, Trespassing, Roosevelt Ct, Sunnyside
8/10/2019, Traffic Hazard, S 16Th St & E Lincoln Ave,
8/10/2019, Livestock Incid, W Madison Ave, Sunnyside,
8/10/2019, Welfare Check, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Tacos
8/10/2019, Alarm Resident, Vine Ave, Sunnyside
8/10/2019, Agency Assist, Highland Dr; U:22, Zillah,
8/10/2019, Animal Problem, Mint Ln, Sunnyside
8/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, Sunnyside Mabton Rd & Alle
8/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, Chestnut Ave, Sunnyside
8/10/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
8/10/2019, Agency Assist, 4Th Ave, Mabton
8/10/2019, Court Order Vio, S Hill & Washington Ct, Su
8/10/2019, Agency Assist, 4Th Ave, Mabton
8/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, West Side Of Town, Sunnysi
8/10/2019, Welfare Check, W Maple Ave; 1, Sunnyside,
8/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, Woods Rd, Sunnyside
8/10/2019, Domestic, S 15Th St, Sunnyside
8/11/2019, Assault, Yakima Valley Hy; Rodeway
8/11/2019, Assault, S 12Th St, Sunnyside
8/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, Mcclain Dr, Sunnyside
8/11/2019, Alarm Business, Sheller Rd; Christian High
8/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave & S 11Th St,
8/11/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Yakima Valley Hy; Sunnyvie
8/11/2019, Alarm Business, E Lincoln Ave; Sunnyside C
8/11/2019, Welfare Check, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
8/11/2019, Lost Property, S 7Th St; Us Bank, Sunnysi
8/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
8/11/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Gt Gu
8/11/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
8/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, Sage Ct; U:19, Sunnyside,
8/11/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; F Ca
8/11/2019, Citizen Assist, S 4Th St; Sunnyside City P
8/11/2019, Juvenile Probm, Parkland Dr; 130, Sunnysid
8/11/2019, Assault, Morgan Rd; Carniceria La C
8/11/2019, Domestic, Canadienne St, Sunnyside,
8/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, Washington Ct; Sunnyside M
8/11/2019, Trespassing, S 13Th St, Sunnyside
8/11/2019, Court Order Vio, S 9Th St, Sunnyside
8/11/2019, Traffic Hazard, S 16Th St & South St, Sunn
8/11/2019, Threats, S 13Th St, Sunnyside
8/11/2019, Citizen Assist, S 15Th St, Sunnyside
8/11/2019, Atmt To Locate, S 9Th St, Sunnyside
8/11/2019, Welfare Check, S 11Th St #D3, Sunnyside,
8/11/2019, Agency Assist, Washout Rd, Sunnyside
8/11/2019, Animal Problem, S 13Th St & E Ida Belle St
8/11/2019, Traffic Hazard, Tacoma Ave & Harrison Ave,
8/11/2019, Assault, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
8/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St & Otis Ave, Sunny
8/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Albro Rd & Van Belle Rd, S
8/12/2019, Traffic Offense, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Blk,
8/12/2019, Juvenile Probm, Rainier Ct & Federal Way,
8/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Federal Way #70; U:72, Sun
8/12/2019, Welfare Check, Pasco Rd; U:90, Mabton
8/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Federal Way & S 16Th St, S
8/12/2019, Noise Complaint, Ridgeway Loop; Next To, Su
8/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 13Th St & E Edison Ave,
8/12/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
8/12/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Sc
8/12/2019, Accident No Inj, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside
8/12/2019, Transport, W 5Th Ave; Kittitas County
8/12/2019, Domestic, N 16Th St; #C3, Sunnyside,
8/12/2019, Welfare Check, Factory Rd & Sr 241, Sunny
8/12/2019, Code Enforce, S 13Th St, Sunnyside
8/12/2019, Traffic Stop, W South Hill Rd; Bi-Mart;
8/12/2019, Animal Problem, Beckner Alley, Sunnyside,
8/12/2019, Agency Assist, Ray Rd, Sunnyside
8/12/2019, Animal Problem, Outlook Rd, Sunnyside
8/12/2019, Assault, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
8/12/2019, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Immed
8/12/2019, Traffic Stop, E Warehouse Ave & N 6Th St
8/12/2019, Trespassing, Morgan Rd; Worksource, Sun
8/12/2019, Code Enforce, S San Clemente Ave, Sunnys
8/12/2019, Accident Hitrun, Scoon Rd; Lower Valley Fit
8/12/2019, Accident Unknow, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave, S
8/12/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
8/12/2019, Code Enforce, S 13Th St, Sunnyside
8/12/2019, Welfare Check, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside
8/12/2019, Agency Assist, Heffron St, Sunnyside
8/12/2019, Atmt To Locate, W Riverside Ave, Sunnyside
8/12/2019, Transport, Jerome Ave; Juvenile Count
8/12/2019, Parking Problem, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Fiest
8/12/2019, Parking Problem, S 4Th St, Sunnyside
8/12/2019, Alarm Business, Federal Way; Senior Center
8/12/2019, Alarm Business, E Lincoln Ave; F Att Store
8/12/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Helbe
8/12/2019, Traffic Hazard, S 6Th St; U:8, Sunnyside,
8/12/2019, Agency Assist, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave;Ce
8/12/2019, Agency Assist, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
8/12/2019, Agency Assist, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
8/12/2019, Agency Assist, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
8/12/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Moren
8/12/2019, Alarm Business, E Decatur Ave, Sunnyside,
8/13/2019, Atmt To Locate, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
8/13/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 6Th St;Apt F, Sunnyside,
8/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, Roosevelt Ct, Sunnyside
Wapato Police Department
8/6/2019, Domestic, S Avepato
8/6/2019, Information, N Track Rdpato
8/6/2019, Citizen Assist, W 1St St; Xpress Martp
8/6/2019, Animal Problem, S Simcoe Avepato
8/7/2019, Assault, W Elizabeth Stpato
8/7/2019, Utility Problem , S 4Th St; Sunnyside Manor
8/7/2019, Trespassing, Reeves Way #H, Sunnyside,
8/7/2019, Agency Assist, Dekker Rd, Outlook
8/7/2019, Transport, W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi
8/7/2019, Court Order Vio, Sunset Place, Sunnyside
8/7/2019, Citizen Assist, E Kearney Ave, Sunnyside,
8/7/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
8/7/2019, Alarm Resident, E Decatur Ave, Sunnyside,
8/7/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
8/7/2019, Livestock Incid, Yakima Valley Hwy & Swan R
8/7/2019, Mal Mischief, E Custer Ave, Sunnyside
8/7/2019, Livestock Incid, Yakima Valley Hwy & Swan R
8/7/2019, Code Enforce, S 13Th St, Sunnyside
8/7/2019, Wanted Person, N 6Th St, Sunnyside
8/7/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Ida Belle St, Sunnyside,
8/7/2019, Weapon Offense, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
8/7/2019, Welfare Check, E Maple Way, Sunnyside
8/7/2019, Civil Matter, E Decatur Ave; A, Sunnysid
8/7/2019, Funeral Escort, S 8Th St; Smith Funeral Ho
8/7/2019, Recovered Juv, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
8/7/2019, Domestic, S 6Th St; I, Sunnyside
8/7/2019, Alarm Business, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
8/7/2019, Agency Assist, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
8/7/2019, Traffic Stop, Yakima Valley Hwy #A; Pizz
8/7/2019, Trespassing, E Lincoln Ave; Goodwill, S
8/7/2019, Warrant Service, Yakima Valley Hy; Rodeway
8/7/2019, Runaway Juv, S 11Th St, Sunnyside
8/7/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Blue Moon Ba
8/7/2019, Citizen Assist, Cemetery Rd #B, Sunnyside,
8/7/2019, Citizen Assist, Crescent Ave, Sunnyside
8/7/2019, Citizen Assist, W Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
8/7/2019, Shots Fired, Columbia Ave & E Grandview
8/8/2019, Fireworks, W South Hill Rd #7A; 7A, S
8/8/2019, Parking Problem, Otis Ave; Blk, Sunnyside,
8/8/2019, Agency Assist, S 6Th St, Sunnyside
8/8/2019, Suicidal Person, S Naches Avepato
8/8/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Naches Ave; U:25Pato
8/8/2019, Animal Problem, N Lincoln Avepato
8/8/2019, Citizen Assist, E 4Th Stpato
8/8/2019, Mal Mischief, W 5Th Stpato
8/8/2019, Theft, W 1St St; Xpress Mart; Ste
8/9/2019, Intoxication, W 1St St & N Satus Ave
8/9/2019, Theft-Vehicle, W 6Th St; B5pato
8/9/2019, Theft-Vehicle , W B Stpato
8/9/2019, Unwanted Guest, E 2Nd St; Noahs Arkpat
8/9/2019, Burglary, S Camas Avepato
8/9/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Donald Rdpato
8/9/2019, Agency Assist, S Wapato Avepato
8/9/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Wapato Ave; Carniceria L
8/9/2019, Assault, W 1St St; Carquestpato
8/9/2019, Agency Assist, E 2Nd St; Noahs Arkpat
8/9/2019, Unwanted Guest, E 2Nd St; Noahs Arkpat
8/10/2019, Weapon Offense, E Elizabeth Stpato
8/10/2019, Civil Matter, S Simcoe Ave; Wapato Polic
8/10/2019, Traffic Stop, S Wapato Avepato
8/10/2019, Agency Assist, Larena Lnpato
8/10/2019, Agency Assist, E 2Nd St; Noahs Arkpat
8/10/2019, Court Order Vio, S Wapato Ave; Dairy Queen,
8/10/2019, Civil Matter, S Ahtanum Avepato
8/10/2019, Theft, W 1St Stpato
8/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, E 3Rd St & S Wapato Ave
8/11/2019, Atmt To Locate, Orchard Waypato
8/11/2019, Welfare Check, S Camas Avepato
8/11/2019, Assault, W 1St St; Dollar Store
8/11/2019, Animal Problem, W 4Th Stpato
8/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 4Th Stpato
8/11/2019, Unwanted Guest, W 2Nd St; #2Pato
8/11/2019, Overdose, W 6Th St #Bpato
8/12/2019, Information, S Simcoe Ave; Wapato City
8/12/2019, Assault, E 2Nd St; Noahs Arkpat
8/12/2019, Theft, S Simcoe Avepato
8/12/2019, Lobby Contact, S Simcoe Ave; Wapato Polic
8/12/2019, Fire Structure, S Wapato Avepato
Yakima County Sheriff's Office
8/6/2019, Livestock Incid , Elmore Rd, Zillah
8/6/2019, Robbery, Glade Rd, Mabton
8/6/2019, Traffic Hazard, Yakima Valley Hwy; U:36, S
8/6/2019, Animal Problem, Yakima Valley Hwypato,
8/6/2019, Welfare Check, Scoon Rd, Sunnyside
8/6/2019, Suspicious Circ, Interstate 82 W; U:19, Sun
8/6/2019, Livestock Incid, Elmore Rd, Zillah
8/6/2019, Livestock Incid, Ray Rd, Sunnyside
8/6/2019, Burglary, Vance Rd, Mabton
8/6/2019, Citizen Dispute, Van Belle Rd, Outlook
8/6/2019, Weapon Offense, Jackson St, Mabton
8/7/2019, Accident Injury , Dekker Rd, Outlook
8/7/2019, Animal Problem, Swan Rd, Sunnyside
8/7/2019, Accident Hitrun, Hudson Rd & Decker Rd, Out
8/7/2019, Suspicious Circ, Sunnyside Mabton Rd & Lens
8/7/2019, Theft, Alexander Extension Rd, Gr
8/7/2019, Public Service, Donald Wapato Rdpato,
8/7/2019, Alarm Business, Gurley Rd, Granger
8/7/2019, Alarm Resident, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside
8/7/2019, Domestic, Midvale Rd, Mabton
8/7/2019, Burglary, N Granger Rd, Granger
8/7/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside
8/8/2019, Theft, E Bonnieview Rd, Grandview
8/8/2019, Public Service, Donald Wapato Rdpato,
8/8/2019, Domestic, Hornby Rd, Grandview
8/8/2019, Animal Problem, Sr241 & Forsell Rd, Grandv
8/8/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside
8/8/2019, Accident Hitrun, White Rd & Gilbert Rd, Zil
8/8/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Chapelle Rd, Outlook
8/8/2019, Traffic Hazard, S Euclid Rd & Mountainview
8/8/2019, Accident No Inj, Yakima Valley Hwypato,
8/8/2019, Welfare Check, Buena Loop Rd, Zillah
8/8/2019, Suspicious Circ, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside
8/8/2019, Welfare Check, Donald Wapato Rd; U:5P
8/8/2019, Assault, Byron Rd, Prosser
8/8/2019, Noise Complaint, Highland Rd, Grandview
8/9/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Glade Rd, Mabton
8/9/2019, Traffic Hazard, Yakima Valley Hwy & W Sunn
8/9/2019, Alarm Resident, Webster Rd, Sunnyside
8/9/2019, Suspicious Circ, Arrowsmith Rd & Scoon Rd, C
8/9/2019, Civil Matter, Crewport Rd, Granger
8/9/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Van Belle Rd, Outlook
8/9/2019, Unwanted Guest, Thorp Rd, Moxee
8/9/2019, Information, Raymond Ln, Mabton
8/9/2019, Suspicious Circ, Donald Wapato Rd; Donald S
8/9/2019, Public Service, Konnowac Pass Rdpato,
8/9/2019, Agency Assist, Interstate 82 E; U:7Pa
8/9/2019, Suspicious Circ, Thorp Rdpato
8/9/2019, Alarm Business, Holmason Rd; Columbia Wine
8/9/2019, Shots Fired, W Parker Heights Rdpat
8/9/2019, Alarm Business, Vintage Rd, Zillah
8/10/2019, Alarm Resident, Valleyview Rd, Zillah
8/10/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Jackson St, Mabton
8/10/2019, Domestic, Thorp Rd;Unit 9, Moxee
8/10/2019, Information, Emerald Rd & S Branch Nass
8/10/2019, Animal Problem, Independence Rd, Outlook,
8/10/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Highland Dr; U:22, Zillah,
8/10/2019, Juvenile Probm, S Emerald Rd, Sunnyside
8/10/2019, Domestic, Cheyne Rd, Zillah
8/10/2019, Unwanted Guest, Highland Rd, Grandview
8/10/2019, Traffic Hazard, Puterbaugh Rd & Stover Rd,
8/10/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Holmason Rd, Sunnyside
8/10/2019, Noise Complaint, Allen Rd & Penn Ave, Sunny
8/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, Gilbert Rd, Zillah
8/11/2019, Domestic, N Outlook Rd, Outlook
8/11/2019, Mal Mischief, Van Belle Rd & Cemetery Rd
8/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, Willowcrest Dr, Sunnyside,
8/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, Olmstead Rd, Grandview
8/11/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Glade Rd; U:22, Mabton
8/11/2019, Alarm Resident, Cherry Hill Rd, Granger
8/11/2019, Civil Matter, State Route 241, Sunnyside
8/11/2019, Accident Unknow, Sunnyside Mabton Rd; U:28,
8/11/2019, Trespassing, Grandridge Rd, Grandview,
8/11/2019, Alarm Resident, Walnut Ln, Grandview
8/11/2019, Citizen Assist, Barker Rd, Granger
8/11/2019, Civil Matter, Bishop Rd, Sunnyside
8/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, Division Rd, Zillah
8/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, Sheller Rd, Sunnyside
8/11/2019, Alarm Business, Windy Point Drpato
8/11/2019, Accident No Inj, Independence Rd, Sunnyside
8/11/2019, Accident No Inj, Washout Rd; U:19, Sunnysid
8/11/2019, Unwanted Guest, Orchardvale Rd, Zillah
8/11/2019, Noise Complaint, Vance Rd, Mabton
8/11/2019, Shots Fired, Cherry Hill Rd, Granger
8/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Van Belle Rd & Price Rd, O
8/12/2019, Shots Fired, Knight Hill Rd, Zillah
8/12/2019, Accident No Inj, E I 82; Mp40 Epato C
8/12/2019, Information, Arms Rd, Outlook
8/12/2019, Domestic, Ray Rd, Sunnyside
8/12/2019, Animal Problem, W Parker Heights Rd & Inga
8/12/2019, Theft, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside
8/12/2019, Drugs, Beam Rd, Granger
8/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Glade Rd, Mabton
8/12/2019, Alarm Resident, Gap Rd, Granger
8/12/2019, Welfare Check, Cheyne Rd, Zillah
8/12/2019, Mal Mischief, Bishop Rd, Sunnyside
8/12/2019, Animal Noise, Eiler Ln, Zillah
8/12/2019, Unwanted Guest, G St; Lot B, Outlook
Zillah Police Department
8/6/2019, Citizen Assist, 7Th St, Zillah,
8/7/2019, Welfare Check , Zillah West Rd; Mcdonalds
8/7/2019, Civil Matter, 7Th St; Zillah City Hall,
8/7/2019, Theft, 1St Ave; Harvest Foods
8/7/2019, Custodial Inter, Alteejen Rd, Zillah
8/7/2019, Agency Assist, 7Th St; Zillah City Hall,
8/7/2019, Suspicious Circ, Vintage Valley Py #B; Subw
8/7/2019, Suspicious Circ, Scotts Fuel Yard, Zillah,
8/8/2019, Threats, Zillah West Rd; Mcdonalds
8/8/2019, Agency Assist, Lillie Ln, Toppenish
8/8/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Guyette Ln, Toppenish
8/8/2019, Mental Subject, Carlsonia Rd, Zillah
8/10/2019, Alarm Business, 7Th St; Zillah Auto Parts,
8/10/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Blk Carlson Ave, Toppenish
8/10/2019, Alarm Business, 2Nd Ave; Zillah Intermedia
8/10/2019, Agency Assist, N F St; U:19, Toppenish
8/10/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Golden Dr, Zillah
8/10/2019, Alarm Resident, Valleyview Rd, Zillah
8/10/2019, Theft, 1St Ave; Harvest Foods, Zi
8/10/2019, Alarm Resident, Schoentrup Ln, Zillah
8/10/2019, Alarm Resident, Schoentrup Ln, Zillah
8/10/2019, Agency Assist, Highland Dr; U:22, Zillah,
8/10/2019, Accident No Inj, Blk 1St Ave, Zillah
8/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, Rainier Ave; Daley Apartme
8/11/2019, Theft-Vehicle, 2Nd Ave, Zillah
8/11/2019, Agency Assist, W A St, Granger
8/11/2019, Juvenile Probm, 2Nd Ave; Zillah Intermedia
8/11/2019, Civil Matter, Ann St, Zillah
8/11/2019, Agency Assist, Blk Adams Ave, Toppenish,
8/11/2019, Agency Assist, Fort Rd, Toppenish
8/11/2019, Alarm Resident, Cutler Way, Zillah
8/12/2019, Information, Baker Dr, Zillah
8/12/2019, Welfare Check, Sunset Way, Zillah,
