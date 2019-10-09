SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
September 24
Pedro Ochoa, dob: 05/24/82, Sunnyside; driving under the influence.
Jesus Valencia, Jr., dob: 03/05/76, Granger; two counts of loud noise, obstructing a public servant.
Brooke M. Lee, dob: 01/23/82, Yakima; third-degree theft.
September 25
Daveda L. White, dob: 02/03/82, Toppenish; theft, false statement attempt to public servant.
Calixto Rivera, Jr., dob: 01/29/70, White Swan; violation of domestic violence protection order.
Ruben T. Salinas, III, dob: 01/16/98, Grandview; use of drug paraphernalia.
Jody L. Koehler, dob: 02/23/79, Sunnyside; reckless driving.
Celestina S. Pina, dob: 04/15/89, Prosser; theft, violation of drug paraphernalia, third-degree driving with suspended license.
September 27
Jose A. Ruiz Martinez, dob: 09/26/93, transient Sunnyside; driving under the influence.
Luis A. Lorenzana, dob: 08/09/84, Mabton; disorderly conduct.
Justin M. Sotelo, dob: 10/17/80, Yakima; second-degree criminal trespass.
Minerva Rodriguez-Espinoza, dob: 03/31/78, Sunnyside; third-degree theft.
Gary L. Swearngin, dob: 09/14/66, Yakima; US Marshall hold.
Joshua Marez, dob: 06/04/80, Sunnyside; first-degree criminal trespass.
Jose G. Martinez-Alvarez, dob: 12/20/96, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
September 28
Antonio N. Rivera, Jr., dob: 06/18/78, Sunnyside; driving under the influence.
Orlando Patina, Jr., dob: 01/16/90, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault, second-degree theft, obstructing a law enforcement officer, reckless assault in violation of domestic violence protection order, domestic violence stalking, imprisonment, violation of domestic violence protection order.
Evan G. Wienholz, dob: 03/14/95, Yakima; Department of Correction contract, third-degree theft.
September 30
Rogelio R. Torres, dob: 01/03/64, Sunnyside; investigation.
Jorge Justo Delapaz, dob: 07/20/69, Sunnyside; investigation.
Noel R. Garza, dob: 06/03/76, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Gerardo Ramos, Jr., dob: 04/16/94, Mabton; violation of ignition interlock, second-degree driving with suspended license.
Leonil A. Ruiz, dob: 12/06/79, Sunnyside; third-degree driving with suspended license, attended hit-and-run.
Sunnyside Municipal Court
Judge Steven Michels
September 24
MITIGATION HEARINGS
Navi Annette King, dob: 11/27/97; operating motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $250.
Diana Maria Garcia , dob: 12/27/94; no valid operator’s license with valid ID. Fined $550; operating vehicle without insurance. Fined $550. Failed to appear.
Giovanni Daniel Morales, dob: 09/08/99; defective multiple bead headlights. Fined $139.
Deanna Gwen Harris, dob: 03/23/69; operating motor vehicle without insurance. Failed to appear.
Manuel Michel Paz, dob: 04/20/98; operating motor vehicle without insurance. Six-month Stimulated Order of Compliance.
DISMISSAL HEARING
Luis Gerardo Gonzalez, dob: 08/21/88; weapons prohibited in certain place. Failure to appear. Dismissed.
Rigoberto Gutierrez Castor, dob: 06/06/63; physical control. Dismissed.
ARRAIGNMENTS
Jesus Marto Ayala, dob: 12/18/80; driving while license suspended. Dismissed.
Johnathan Nava, dob: 07/06/90; driving while license suspended, amended. Fined $200.
Cecilia Angeles Ochoa, dob: 01/08/00; driving under the influence. Dismissed. Reckless endangerment, Dismissed.
Sara Duran, dob: 07/16/98; minor in possession and/or consumption. Dismissed.
Leodecarlo Lorenzo Ibarra, dob: 04/29/94; driving while license suspended, third degree. Dismissed.
Diana Maria Garcia, dob: 123/27/94; operating vehicle without ignition interlock. Failed to appear. Warrant $2,500 N.F.
Andrea Martinez Santana, dob: 08/29/99; minor in possession and/or consumption. Dismissed.
Jesus Ramon Mendoza, dob: 02/01/98; minor in possession and or consumption. Dismissed.
Giovanni Daniel Morales, dob: 09/08/99; no valid operator’s license without ID. Dismissed.
Ruben Omar Sanchez, dob: 02/06/99; minor in possession and/or consumption. Dismissed. Failed to appear.
Joel John Yallup, dob: 07/04/66; disorderly conduct. Failed to appear, Warrant, $1,000.
STIPULATED OF COMPLIANCE HEARING
Ricardo Cantu, dob: 05/26/98; minor in possession and/or consumption. Bench warrant.
Noel Rene Garza, dob: 06/03/76; driving while license suspended, third degree. Bench warrant.
Edgar Salgado, dob: 02/08/93; disorderly conduct. Bench warrant.
PRE-TRIAL HEARINGS
Teodoro Bojorquez, dob: 07/08/89; assault, fourth degree. Dismissed.
Rubi Chavez, dob: 08/10/92; criminal trespass, second degree.
Elusai Silverto Diaz, dob: 06/20/91; assault, fourth degree. one-year Stimulated Order of Compliance.
Noel Rene Garcia, dob: 06/03/76;’ disorderly conduct. Bench warrant. Assault, fourth degree, bench warrant.
Deanna Gwen Harris, dob: 03/23/69; driving while license suspended, third degree. Bench warrant.
Jose Ascension Linares Rivera, dob: 12/07/89; criminal trespassing, second degree. Pled guilty/found guilty; sentenced 90 days suspended 72. Fined $378.
Elena Lau Magana, dob: 08/18/86; assault, fourth degree. Six-month Stipulated Order of Compliance.
Manuel Michel Paz, dob: 04/20/98; driving while license suspended, third degree. Six-month Stipulated Order of Compliance.
Jonathan Nava, dob: 07/06/90; assault, fourth degree. Six-month Stimulated Order of Compliance.
Sunnyside Fire Calls
October 3
Aid call to the 1100 block of Lucy Lane.
Aid call to the 700 block of Wallace Way, Grandview.
Aid call to the 200 block of E Street, Grandview.
Aid call to the 1000 Block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 900 block of Yakima Valley Highway.
Cooking fire confined to the container in the 1400 block of Madison Avenue.
Aid call to the 100 block of Second Avenue, Grandview.
Aid call to the 500 block of North Lower County Line Road, Grandview.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 2100 block of East Lincoln Avenue.
Aid call to the 200 block of Valley View Lane.
Aid call to the 18000 block of State Route 22, Mabton.
October 4
Aid call to the 800 block of South Fourth Street.
Aid call to the 2000 Block of Yakima Valley Highway.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to Harrison Avenue. No block number given.
Aid call to the 500 block of Doolittle Avenue.
Aid call to the 500 block of South Eighth Street.
October 5
Grass fire in the 1200 block of Orchard Drive.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call in the 1200 block of South Fourth Street.
Aid call to the 1400 block of East Yakima Valley Highway.
Aid call to the 600 block of South Street, Mabton.
Aid call to the 500 block of South Street, Mabton.
October 6
Smoke detector activation, no fire, Unintentional.
Smoke scare, odor of smoke in the 2000 block of East Yakima Valley Highway.
Smoke from barbecue, tar kettles, in the 200 block of East Yakima Valley Highway. No fire.
Aid call to State Route 22.
Aid call to the 900 block of South 13th Street.
Aid call to the 2600 block of East Lincoln Avenue.
October 7
Smoke detector activation. No fire, 200 block East Lincoln Avenue.
Aid call in the 2000 block of West Fifth Street
Aid call in the 2000 block of Yakima Valley Highway.
