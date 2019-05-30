Grandview Police Department
5/21/2019, Animal Problem, W 5Th St; Grandview High S C
5/21/2019, Domestic, N Elm St #1/2, Grandview,
5/21/2019, Atmt To Locate, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
5/21/2019, Unwanted Guest, Broadview Dr, Grandview, W
5/21/2019, Burglary, Division St; El Dorado, Gr
5/21/2019, Accident Injury, E Wine Country Rd & Vista
5/21/2019, Welfare Check, E Wine Country Rd; 25, Gra
5/21/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Puterbaugh Rd, Grandvi
5/21/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 2Nd St; Harriet Thompson
5/21/2019, Traffic Stop, N Elm St & N Willoughby Rd
5/21/2019, Noise Complaint, Crescent Dr, Grandview, Wa
5/22/2019, Welfare Check, Stassen Way & Hillcrest Rd C
5/22/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk N Elm St, Grandview, W
5/22/2019, Animal Problem, Grandridge Rd, Grandview,
5/22/2019, Animal Problem, Hillcrest Rd, Grandview, W
5/22/2019, Juvenile Probm, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle
5/22/2019, Animal Problem, W 5Th St; Dykstra Park; Eu
5/22/2019, Court Order Ser, Grandridge Rd; D4, Grandvi
5/22/2019, Court Order Ser, W 5Th St; 20A, Grandview,
5/22/2019, Court Order Ser, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
5/22/2019, Welfare Check, Division St; Shop; 20, Gra
5/22/2019, Alarm Resident, Powell St, Grandview, Wa
5/22/2019, Suspicious Circ, Birch St; Bethany Presbyte
5/22/2019, Unwanted Guest, W Wine Country Rd; New Hon
5/22/2019, Citizen Assist, S Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa
5/22/2019, Information, Opal Ave, Grandview, Wa
5/22/2019, Runaway Juv, S Euclid Rd; U:19, Grandvi
5/22/2019, Traffic Hazard, I82 Ramp W; U:32, Grandvie
5/22/2019, Suspicious Circ, N Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa
5/22/2019, Public Service, W 2Nd St; Grandview City P
5/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, Fir St & E 2Nd St, Grandvi
5/23/2019, Dui, Blk E Oie, Grandview, Wa
5/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, Euclid/Ave J, Grandview, W
5/23/2019, Animal Problem, W 5Th St & Velma Ave, Gran
5/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Acoma Dr, Grandview, W
5/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, Nicka Rd & Division St, Gr
5/23/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle
5/23/2019, Domestic, Appleway Rd, Grandview, Wa
5/23/2019, Information, Wallace Way; Yakima Valley
5/23/2019, Animal Problem, Wyant Way, Grandview, Wa
5/23/2019, Animal Problem, Blk Nicka Rd, Grandview, W
5/23/2019, Welfare Check, Blk Pleasant Ave, Grandvie
5/23/2019, Theft, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
5/23/2019, Sex Crime, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
5/23/2019, Atmt To Locate, Puterbaugh Rd, Grandview,
5/23/2019, Wanted Person, Puterbaugh Rd, Grandview,
5/23/2019, Animal Problem, W King St, Grandview, Wa
5/23/2019, Atmt To Locate, E Washington St; 4, Grandv
5/23/2019, Wanted Person, E Washington St; 4, Grandv
5/24/2019, Noise Complaint, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
5/24/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Grandridge Rd; C204, Grand
5/24/2019, Agency Assist, Hickory Rd, Grandview, Wa
5/24/2019, Traffic Hazard, S Euclid Rd & W 2Nd St, Gr
5/24/2019, Traffic Hazard, Division St & Oie, Grandvi
5/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, Forsell Rd, Grandview, Wa
5/24/2019, Animal Problem, Glen St, Grandview, Wa
5/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, Conestoga Way, Grandview,
5/24/2019, Citizen Assist, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
5/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk W Main St, Grandview,
5/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, Arteaga Circle, Grandview,
5/24/2019, Citizen Assist, Hillcrest Rd & W 2Nd St, G
5/24/2019, Traffic Hazard, W Wine Country Rd & N Eucl
5/24/2019, Assault, N 3Rd St, Grandview, Wa
5/24/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Wine Country Rd & Mccrea
5/24/2019, Traffic Offense, N 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
5/24/2019, Animal Problem, Blk Deangela Ct, Grandview
5/24/2019, Burglary, Olmstead Rd, Grandview, Wa
5/24/2019, Animal Problem, W 5Th St & Ave J, Grandvie
5/24/2019, Animal Problem, Vista Dr, Grandview, Wa
5/25/2019, Noise Complaint, Blk Viall Rd, Grandview, W
5/25/2019, Traffic Stop, Blk N 4Th St, Grandview, W
5/25/2019, Parking Problem, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
5/25/2019, Court Order Ser, Grandridge Rd; D4, Grandvi
5/25/2019, Alarm Resident, E 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
5/25/2019, Domestic, Cherry Ln, Grandview, Wa
5/25/2019, Agency Assist, S Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa
5/25/2019, Animal Problem, W Wine Country Rd & Wilson
5/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa
5/25/2019, Accident No Inj, W Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
5/25/2019, Harassment, 1/2 N Elm, Grandview, Wa
5/25/2019, Information, Elm St, Grandview, Wa
5/25/2019, Noise Complaint, N 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
5/25/2019, Noise Complaint, N 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
5/25/2019, Agency Assist, Stover Rd; U:14 Phase
5/25/2019, Traffic Offense, Stover Rd; U:10 Phas
5/25/2019, Dui, S Euclid Rd; Westside Mark
5/26/2019, Traffic Hazard, Blk E 4Th St, Grandview, W
5/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Bonnieview Rd & Wilson H
5/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, Division St; Herbs Bar & G
5/26/2019, Dui, E Wine Country Rd & Mccrea
5/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd; Bleyhl
5/26/2019, Wanted Person, E Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
5/26/2019, Alarm Resident, N Birch St, Grandview, Wa
5/26/2019, Alarm Business, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
5/26/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Wine Country Rd & Cedar
5/26/2019, Threats, N 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
5/26/2019, Noise Complaint, Blk W 3Rd St, Grandview, W
5/26/2019, Alarm Resident, W 4Th St; 1/2, Grandview,
5/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 2Nd St & Ave F, Grandvie
5/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, E 2Nd St & Birch St, Grand
5/26/2019, Intoxication, Apache Dr, Grandview, Wa
5/26/2019, Agency Assist, Mccreadie Rd; U:10, Grandv
5/27/2019, Agency Assist, E Washington St #17; Easts
5/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Birch St; Alley Behind
5/27/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Jackson St, Grandview,
5/27/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Division St; Rainwater Inc
5/27/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Grandridge Rd; C106, Grand
5/27/2019, Accident No Inj, Karen Ln, Grandview, Wa
5/27/2019, Weapon Offense, W 2Nd St & Avenue G; Wests
5/27/2019, Civil Matter, B St, Mabton, Wa
5/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
5/27/2019, Theft, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
5/27/2019, Vehicle Prowl, N 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
5/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Stassen Way, Grandview, Wa
5/28/2019, Wanted Person, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
5/28/2019, Missing Person, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
5/28/2019, Accident No Inj, Conestoga Way, Grandview,
5/28/2019, Animal Problem, Ave H & Crescent Dr, Grand
5/28/2019, Animal Problem, Cedar St, Grandview, Wa
5/28/2019, Animal Problem, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle
5/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, Mountainview Rd & S Euclid
5/28/2019, Juvenile Probm, Euclid Rd; Euclid Park, Gr
5/28/2019, Alarm Business, W Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
5/28/2019, Assault, E 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
5/28/2019, Agency Assist, Grant Ct, Grandview, Wa
5/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk N Euclid Rd, Grandview
5/28/2019, Traffic Hazard, S Euclid Rd & W 2Nd St, Gr
5/29/2019, Alarm Vehicle, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
5/29/2019, Alarm Business, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
5/21/2019, Citizen Assist, Granger Ave, Granger, Wa
5/21/2019, Animal Problem, Barker Rd, Granger, Wa
5/22/2019, Animal Problem, Mark Ave, Granger, Wa
5/22/2019, Accident No Inj, Blk E 1St St, Granger,
5/23/2019, Civil Matter, Harris Ave, Granger, Wa
5/23/2019, Traffic Hazard, Granger Ave & Bailey Ave,
5/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, La Pierre Rd #19; Pheasant
5/23/2019, Unwanted Guest, Main St; Futeria Mochoacan
5/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, 4Th St, Granger, Wa
5/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, E E St #89, Granger, Wa
5/24/2019, Harassment, Main St; Hisey Park, Grang
5/24/2019, Agency Assist, E 3Rd St, Granger, Wa
5/24/2019, Runaway Juv, Merlot St, Granger, Wa
5/25/2019, Alarm Business, Bailey Ave; Rooselevelt El
5/25/2019, Traffic Stop, Main St; Hisey Park, Grang
5/26/2019, Recovrd Stolen , West Blvd N, Granger, Wa
5/26/2019, Welfare Check, West Blvd S; U:14, Granger
5/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, E A St; U:14, Granger, Wa
5/26/2019, Juvenile Probm , Bailey Ave; Granger Middle
5/27/2019, Alarm Business , Bailey Ave; Roosevelt Elem
5/27/2019, Information, W A St, Granger, Wa
5/27/2019, Agency Assist, Price Rd, Outlook, Wa
5/27/2019, Domestic, Bailey Ave, Granger, Wa
5/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Mentzer Ave E, Granger, Wa
5/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Main St; Hisey Park, Grang
5/27/2019, Theft, E C St, Granger, Wa
5/27/2019, Parking Problem, Bailey Ave; Granger Travel
5/22/2019, Animal Problem, Washington St, Mabton, Wa
5/22/2019, Domestic, S Lester Rd, Outlook, Wa
5/22/2019, Mal Mischief, 6Th Ave, Mabton, Wa
5/25/2019, Illegal Burning, Glade Rd, Mabton,
5/26/2019, Citizen Assist H, Omer St; Sunnyside Police
5/26/2019, Unwanted Guest, Orchard Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
5/26/2019, Domestic, S 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/26/2019, Theft, W Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
5/26/2019, Alarm Business, S 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/26/2019, Welfare Check, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
5/26/2019, Alarm Business, N 6Th St;Panda Bear Day Ca
5/26/2019, Unwanted Guest, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
5/26/2019, Welfare Check, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
5/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, Stackhouse St, Sunnyside,
5/26/2019, Welfare Check, S 14Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/26/2019, Civil Matter, S 14Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/26/2019, Agency Assist, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
5/26/2019, Agency Assist, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave;Ce
5/26/2019, Agency Assist, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
5/26/2019, Agency Assist, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
5/26/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Sunnyvie
5/26/2019, Alarm Resident, Centennial Ave, Sunnyside,
5/26/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
5/26/2019, Harassment, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/26/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
5/27/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
5/27/2019, Shots Fired, S 13Th St & E Ida Belle St
5/27/2019, Mal Mischief, S 4Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/27/2019, Mal Mischief, E Ida Belle St, Sunnyside,
5/27/2019, Welfare Check, E Edison Ave; Blue Moon Ba
5/27/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Helbe
Sunnyside Police Department
5/21/2019, Transport , N Front St; Yakima County
5/21/2019, Alarm Resident, Columbia Ave, Sunnyside, W
5/21/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
5/21/2019, Transport, N 1St St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/21/2019, Assault, Yakima Valley Hwy; Mcdonal
5/21/2019, Theft, S 7Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/21/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
5/21/2019, Animal Problem, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/21/2019, Court Order Ser, N 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/21/2019, Fraud, Reeves Way, Sunnyside, Wa
5/21/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
5/21/2019, Civil Matter, Beckner Alley, Sunnyside,
5/21/2019, Welfare Check, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
5/21/2019, Theft, Crescent Ave, Sunnyside, W
5/21/2019, Traffic Offense, Picard Pl & Waneta Rd, Sun
5/21/2019, Welfare Check, W Madison Ave, Sunnyside,
5/21/2019, Burglary, S 16Th St; Sunnyside Presb
5/21/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
5/21/2019, Suspicious Circ, Yakima Valley Hy; Hiway Fr
5/21/2019, Welfare Check, E Lincoln Ave; Pioneer Ele
5/21/2019, Fraud, S 6Th St; Hapo Community C
5/21/2019, Suspicious Circ, W South Hill Rd;Bimart, Su
5/21/2019, Accident No Inj, Columbia Ave & S San Cleme
5/21/2019, Assault, S 5Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/21/2019, Atmt To Locate, S 3Rd St; Ypd, Yakima, Wa
5/21/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
5/21/2019, Traffic Offense, Outlook Rd & Lester Rd, Su
5/21/2019, Juvenile Probm, Parkland Dr #130, Sunnysid
5/21/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St & E Lincoln Ave;
5/21/2019, Juvenile Probm, W Madison Ave, Sunnyside,
5/21/2019, Traffic Hazard, S 10Th St & E Harrison Ave
5/21/2019, Drugs, Yakima Valley Hwy; Mcdonal
5/21/2019, Unsecure Premis, W Nicolai Ave, Sunnyside,
5/21/2019, Runaway Juv, Parkland Dr; 82, Sunnyside
5/21/2019, Traffic Stop, Penn Ave & Allen Rd, Sunny
5/21/2019, Civil Matter, Beckner Alley, Sunnyside,
5/21/2019, Mal Mischief, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
5/21/2019, Domestic, Upland Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
5/22/2019, Traffic Offense, Blk S’side Mabton, ,
5/22/2019, Theft-Vehicle, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/22/2019, Alarm Business, Grant Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
5/22/2019, Transport , N Front St; Yakima County
5/22/2019, Animal Problem, E Lincoln Ave; Pioneer Ele
5/22/2019, Transport, W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi
5/22/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
5/22/2019, Abuse Neglect, Marj Way, Sunnyside, Wa
5/22/2019, Abuse Neglect, S 11Th St; A9, Sunnyside,
5/22/2019, Abuse Neglect, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
5/22/2019, Vehicle Prowl, North Ave & Victory Way, S
5/22/2019, Citizen Assist, S Lookout Dr, Sunnyside, W
5/22/2019, Suspicious Circ, Singh Ln, Sunnyside, Wa
5/22/2019, Harassment, Yakima Ave; Tonys Tune Up
5/22/2019, Theft, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
5/22/2019, Emr Lift Assist, Upland Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
5/22/2019, Welfare Check, Midvale Rd; Rdo Equipment,
5/22/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
5/22/2019, Animal Problem, Yakima Valley Hwy #A; Pizz
5/22/2019, Traffic Stop, Miller Ave & Saul Rd, Sunn
5/22/2019, Welfare Check, Yakima Valley Hy; 270 Rode
5/22/2019, Animal Problem, S Hamilton Dr, Sunnyside,
5/22/2019, Agency Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
5/22/2019, Civil Matter, Upland Dr; J & D Enterpris
5/22/2019, Juvenile Probm, W South Hill Rd #6, Sunnys
5/22/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Blk Villa Real Dr, Sunnysi
5/22/2019, Domestic, S Lester Rd, Outlook, Wa
5/22/2019, Harassment, W South Hill Rd; 5, Sunnys
5/22/2019, Welfare Check, Saul Rd; U:16, Sunnyside,
5/22/2019, Citizen Dispute, Cascade Way #33, Sunnyside
5/22/2019, Citizen Assist, S 4Th St #3; Sunnyside Man
5/22/2019, Trespassing, E Franklin Ave, Sunnyside,
5/22/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Edison Ave; U:36, Sunnys
5/22/2019, Suspicious Circ, N 16Th St; Near, Sunnyside
5/22/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Jackson Ave, Sunnyside,
5/22/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Riverside Ave; Blk, Sunn
5/22/2019, Suspicious Circ, N 16Th St; Office; Near Pl
5/22/2019, Citizen Assist, S 4Th St; Sunnyside Manor
5/23/2019, Noise Complaint, S 13Th St; Next To, Sunnys
5/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
5/23/2019, Found Property, S 4Th St #14; Sunnyside Ma
5/23/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
5/23/2019, Theft-Vehicle, W Grandview Ave, Sunnyside
5/23/2019, Mal Mischief, Tacoma Ave; Tw Market; Tw
5/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
5/23/2019, Animal Problem, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
5/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, Crescent Ave, Sunnyside, W
5/23/2019, Animal Problem, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
5/23/2019, Theft, S 5Th St; Red Steer Market
5/23/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
5/23/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
5/23/2019, Animal Problem, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
5/23/2019, Agency Assist, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
5/23/2019, Harassment, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
5/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, W South Hill Rd; Apt 5, Su
5/23/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
5/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
5/23/2019, Fraud, E Lincoln Ave; Columbia Ri
5/23/2019, Traffic Stop, W South Hill Rd; Jack In T
5/23/2019, Traffic Stop, Waneta Rd & Stover Rd, Gra
5/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, Kristen Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
5/23/2019, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Immed
5/23/2019, Traffic Offense, W Lincoln Ave; Valley View
5/23/2019, Weapon Offense, Cascade Way #90, Sunnyside
5/23/2019, Traffic Stop, S 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/23/2019, Welfare Check, Cemetery Rd; B1, Sunnyside
5/23/2019, Theft, S 6Th St; Sunnyside Mini M
5/23/2019, Intoxication, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
5/23/2019, Traffic Hazard, Thompson Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
5/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, Merrick Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
5/23/2019, Traffic Hazard, S 13Th St & South St, Sunn
5/23/2019, Animal Noise, Miller Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
5/23/2019, Information, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
5/23/2019, Information, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
5/23/2019, Traffic Stop, Waneta Rd; Outpost, Sunnys
5/24/2019, Traffic Stop, N 9Th St & Yakima Valley,
5/24/2019, Assault, Yakima Valley Hy; La Fogat
5/23/2019, Citizen Assist, Tacoma Ave; Tw Market; Tw
5/24/2019, Noise Complaint, Sw Crescent Ave; Across Ca
5/24/2019, Atmt To Locate, Crescent Av, Sunnyside, Wa
5/24/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
5/24/2019, Accident Hitrun, S 13Th St & E Harrison Ave
5/24/2019, Welfare Check, S 6Th St & Blaine Ave, Sun
5/24/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
5/24/2019, Agency Assist, N 16Th St; Sun Valley Elem
5/24/2019, Illegal Dumping, N 13Th St & Yakima Valley,
5/24/2019, Welfare Check, Otis Ave; Prestige Care, S
5/24/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
5/24/2019, Fraud, W Yakima Valley Hwy; Banne
5/24/2019, Fraud, E Decatur Ave, Sunnyside,
5/24/2019, Citizen Assist, Mcclain Dr; Apt R, Sunnysi
5/24/2019, Accident No Inj, Yakima Valley Hwy; Mcdonal
5/24/2019, Alarm Business, S 6Th St; City Shop, Sunny
5/24/2019, Alarm Resident, Centennial Ave, Sunnyside,
5/24/2019, Trespassing, N 6Th St & E Warehouse Ave
5/24/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
5/24/2019, Animal Problem, N 14Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/24/2019, Animal Problem, S Buena Vista Ave, Sunnysi
5/24/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
5/24/2019, Intoxication, S 9Th St & E Lincoln Ave,
5/24/2019, Missing Person, N 16Th St & Yakima Ave, Su
5/24/2019, Animal Noise, W Nicolai Ave, Sunnyside,
5/24/2019, Citizen Assist, N 16Th St & Dawn Ave, Sunn
5/24/2019, Alarm Business, S 6Th St; City Shop, Sunny
5/24/2019, Alarm Business, W South Hill Rd; Ych, Sunn
5/24/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave & Barnard Blv
5/24/2019, Theft, Cemetery Rd; T & M Market;
5/24/2019, Alarm Business, E South Hill Rd; Yakima Ch
5/24/2019, Traffic Hazard, I82 Mp 63, Sunnyside, Wa
5/24/2019, Lost Property, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
5/24/2019, Noise Complaint, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
5/24/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
5/24/2019, Disorderly, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
5/24/2019, Agency Assist, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
5/24/2019, Agency Assist, Centennial Square, Sunnysi
5/24/2019, Agency Assist, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
5/24/2019, Domestic, W South Hill Rd; 1I, Sunny
5/24/2019, Citizen Assist, S 4Th St; 15, Sunnyside, W
5/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave; New Image; U
5/24/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Tract
5/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Yakima Valley Hy; La Fogat
5/25/2019, Disorderly, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Dark
5/25/2019, Information, W South Hill Rd; Jack In T
5/25/2019, Animal Problem, Yakima Valley Hy; Sunnyvie
5/25/2019, Custodial Inter, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
5/25/2019, Trespassing, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Ace H
5/25/2019, Missing Person, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
5/25/2019, Welfare Check, Bagley Dr; A, Sunnyside, W
5/25/2019, Citizen Assist, Saul Rd; Comprehensive Men
5/25/2019, Court Order Vio, E Harrison Ave, Sunnyside,
5/25/2019, Theft, W Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
5/25/2019, Unsecure Premis, Upland Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
5/25/2019, Traffic Hazard, N 6Th St & Yakima Valley,
5/25/2019, Civil Matter, Parkland Dr; 83, Sunnyside
5/25/2019, Traffic Stop, S 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/25/2019, Alarm Business, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
5/25/2019, Accident Hitrun, N 10Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/25/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; In Front Of,
5/25/2019, Trespassing, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
5/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St; Office, Sunnysid
5/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Kays Towing; Across From,
5/25/2019, Animal Problem, Yakima Valley Hy; Rodeway
5/25/2019, Welfare Check, Federal Way #2, Sunnyside,
5/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 1St St; Portside Conoco,
5/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Yvh & Snipes, Sunnyside, W
5/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Custer Ave & S 7Th St, S
5/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
5/26/2019, Citizen Assist, Yvh And Homer, Sunnyside,
5/26/2019, Agency Assist, Factory Road And Sr 241, S
5/26/2019, Agency Assist, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
5/26/2019, Disorderly, E Edison Ave; Egleys Sport
5/26/2019, Traffic Stop, Yakima Valley Hy; Rodeway
5/26/2019, Traffic Stop, Outlook Rd & Lester Rd, Su
5/26/2019, Warrant Service, Yakima Valley Hy; Dark Hor
5/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Yakima Valley Hwy; U:19,
5/26/2019, Domestic, E Kearney Ave, Sunnyside,
5/26/2019, Citizen Assist H, Omer St; Sunnyside Police
5/26/2019, Unwanted Guest, Orchard Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
5/26/2019, Domestic, S 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/26/2019, Theft, W Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
5/26/2019, Alarm Business, S 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/26/2019, Welfare Check, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
5/26/2019, Alarm Business, N 6Th St;Panda Bear Day Ca
5/26/2019, Unwanted Guest, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
5/26/2019, Welfare Check, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
5/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, Stackhouse St, Sunnyside,
5/26/2019, Welfare Check, S 14Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/26/2019, Civil Matter, S 14Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/26/2019, Agency Assist, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
5/26/2019, Agency Assist, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave;Ce
5/26/2019, Agency Assist, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
5/26/2019, Agency Assist, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
5/26/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Sunnyvie
5/26/2019, Alarm Resident, Centennial Ave, Sunnyside,
5/26/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
5/26/2019, Harassment, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/26/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
5/27/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
5/27/2019, Shots Fired, S 13Th St & E Ida Belle St
5/27/2019, Mal Mischief, S 4Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/27/2019, Mal Mischief, E Ida Belle St, Sunnyside,
5/27/2019, Welfare Check, E Edison Ave; Blue Moon Ba
5/27/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Helbe
5/27/2019, Parking Problem, Columbia Ave, Sunnyside, W
5/27/2019, Theft-Vehicle, W South Hill Rd; 17, Sunny
5/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Stackhouse St, Sunnyside,
5/27/2019, Suicidal Person, Sheller Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
5/27/2019, Lewd Conduct, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
5/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 13Th St; Kristens Daycar
5/27/2019, Information, S 5Th St; Campbells Mini S
5/27/2019, Welfare Check, Yakima Valley Hy; #200 Tra
5/27/2019, Alarm Resident, S 8Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/27/2019, Unwanted Guest, Arrowsmith Rd, Sunnyside,
5/27/2019, Runaway Juv, E Harrison Ave; 11, Sunnys
5/27/2019, Traffic Hazard, I 82 Off-Ramp Eb Exit 69;
5/27/2019, Juvenile Probm, Woods Rd #G; G, Sunnyside,
5/27/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Yakima Valley Hy; El Valle
5/27/2019, Court Order Vio, Cascade Way #58; 58, Sunny
5/27/2019, Civil Matter, E Ida Belle St, Sunnyside,
5/27/2019, Weapon Offense, Parkland Dr; 81, Sunnyside
5/27/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Lincoln Ave & S 4Th St,
5/27/2019, Agency Assist, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
5/27/2019, Agency Assist, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave; C
5/27/2019, Agency Assist, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
5/27/2019, Agency Assist, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
5/27/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Sunnyvie
5/27/2019, Trespassing, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
5/27/2019, Citizen Assist, E Ida Belle St; Blk, Sunny
5/27/2019, Citizen Assist, W Grandview Ave, Sunnyside
5/27/2019, Agency Assist, Emerald Rd; U:10, Sunnysid
5/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
5/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, N 9Th St & Yakima Valley,
5/28/2019, Unwanted Guest, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Albre
5/28/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
5/28/2019, Accident No Inj, S 9Th St & E Edison Ave, S
5/28/2019, Agency Assist, N 16Th St; Sun Valley Elem
5/28/2019, Harassment, N 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/28/2019, Animal Problem, Morgan Rd; Can Am Steel, S
5/28/2019, Animal Problem, Fairview Ave, Sunnyside, W
5/28/2019, Welfare Check, E Lincoln Ave; Chief Kamia
5/28/2019, Alarm Resident, Golden St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/28/2019, Livestock Incid, Maple Grove Rd & Yakima Va
5/28/2019, Code Enforce, Jersey St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/28/2019, Trespassing, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
5/28/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
5/28/2019, Trespassing, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
5/28/2019, Accident Hitrun, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
5/28/2019, Lost Property, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
5/28/2019, Agency Assist, Blaine Ave; Johnson Fruit
5/28/2019, Alarm Business, Allen Rd; Columbia Electri
5/28/2019, Utility Problem, E Zillah Ave, Sunnyside, W
5/28/2019, Agency Assist, W I 82; Mp63 W, Outlook, W
5/28/2019, Citizen Assist, S 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/28/2019, Animal Bite, Ravine Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
5/28/2019, Welfare Check, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
5/28/2019, Theft, Mcclain Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
5/28/2019, Theft, Yakima Valley Hy; Travel I
5/28/2019, Traffic Hazard, Yakima Valley Hy; Hiway Fr
5/28/2019, Civil Matter, Cascade Way #30; 30, Sunny
5/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Yakima Valley Hy; Ace Ha
5/28/2019, Traffic Hazard, Cemetery Rd;Blk, Sunnyside
5/29/2019, Juvenile Probm, W South Hill Rd #8D, Sunny
Wapato Police Department
5/21/2019, Suspicious Circ, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
5/21/2019, Agency Assist, S Wapato Ave, Wapato, Wa
5/21/2019, Assault, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
5/21/2019, Suspicious Circ, Horschel Rd, Wapato, Wa
5/21/2019, Agency Assist, Mamachat Ln, Wapato, Wa
5/21/2019, Assault, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
5/21/2019, Domestic, Hoffer Rd, Wapato, Wa
5/22/2019, Assault Weapon, N Track Rd & E Branch Rd,
5/22/2019, Harassment, N Track Rd; Crossroads Mar
5/22/2019, Animal Problem, W Elizabeth St, Wapato, Wa
5/23/2019, Agency Assist, N Oldenway Rd & N Track Rd
5/23/2019, Suspicious Circ N, Wapato Ave & Donald Rd, C
5/23/2019, Animal Problem, S Wasco Ave, Wapato, Wa
5/23/2019, Citizen Assist, W 1St St; Ste A Easy Bucks
5/23/2019, Alarm Resident, N Wasco Ave, Wapato, Wa
5/23/2019, Theft, S Wapato Ave; Los Amigos,
5/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, N Harding Ave, Wapato, Wa
5/23/2019, Welfare Check, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
5/23/2019, Theft, W 1St St; Dollar Store, Wa
5/23/2019, Agency Assist, S Frontage Rd; Wapato Fire
5/23/2019, Animal Problem, W Elizabeth St, Wapato, Wa
5/23/2019, Accident Hitrun, Hoffer Rd, Wapato, Wa
5/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, E 5Th St & S Simcoe Ave, W
5/24/2019, Theft, 3Rd St, Wapato, Wa C
5/24/2019, Accident Unknow, W Wapato Rd & Harrah Rd, W
5/24/2019, Alarm Business, W 4Th St, Wapato, Wa
5/24/2019, Assault, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
5/24/2019, Animal Noise, S Naches Ave;1/2, Wapato,
5/24/2019, Alarm Business, S Satus Ave;Church, Wapato
5/24/2019, Traffic Stop, S Wapato Ave, Wapato, Wa
5/25/2019, Assault, Harrah Rd; Spur Tavern, Ha
5/25/2019, Mal Mischief , N Harding Ave, Wapato, Wa C
5/25/2019, Atmt To Locate, W 1St St; Roadrunner Deli,
5/25/2019, Traffic Stop, N Camas Ave & Donald, Wapa
5/25/2019, Unwanted Guest, W 1St St; Xpress Mart, Wap
5/25/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hwy & Parker
5/25/2019, Welfare Check, W 1St St; Key Bank, Wapato
5/25/2019, Alarm Business, W 2Nd St; Filipino America
5/26/2019, Welfare Check, S Ahtanum Ave; U:25, Wapat
5/26/2019, Information , W Elizabeth St, Wapato, Wa Cwp
5/26/2019, Welfare Check, E 3Rd St; Ivanhoe Apts #2 Cwp
5/26/2019, Theft, S Wasco Ave, Wapato, Wa Cwp
5/26/2019, Weapon Offense, Blk E Yakima Ave; U:19, Ya Y1
5/26/2019, Accident Unknow, Ashue Rd, Wapato, Wa
5/27/2019, Traffic Hazard, W 3Rd St, Wapato, Wa
5/27/2019, Alarm Business, S Satus Ave; Wapato
5/27/2019, Animal Problem, N Camas Ave, Wapato
Yakima County Sheriff’s Office
5/21/2019, Recovrd Stolen , Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny C
5/21/2019, Fraud, Puterbaugh Rd, Grandview,
5/21/2019, Accident No Inj, Gap Rd; U:7, Granger, Wa
5/21/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Lucy Ln, Zillah, Wa
5/21/2019, Public Service, Tear Rd, Grandview, Wa
5/21/2019, Alarm Resident, Henderson Rd, Wapato, Wa
5/21/2019, Suspicious Circ, Maple Grove Rd, Sunnyside,
5/21/2019, Runaway Juv, Holaday Rd, Mabton, Wa
5/21/2019, Accident Injury, Yakima Valley Hwy, Zillah,
5/22/2019, Traffic Offense, Blk Gurley Rd, Zillah, Wa
5/22/2019, Domestic, S Lester Rd, Outlook, Wa
5/22/2019, Accident Hitrun, Yakima Valley Hwy, Wapato,
5/22/2019, Theft, S Nichols Rd, Outlook, Wa
5/22/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Cheyne Rd, Zillah, Wa
5/22/2019, Traffic Offense, Waneta Rd & Tear Rd, Grand
5/22/2019, Accident Unknow, Waneta Rd & Tear Rd, Grand
5/22/2019, Burglary, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside, W
5/23/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Grey Rd, Grandview, Wa
5/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Railroad Ave, Zillah, Wa
5/23/2019, Alarm Resident, Holaday Rd, Mabton, Wa
5/23/2019, Livestock Incid, Parker Bridge Rd & Yakima
5/23/2019, Theft, Hornby Rd & Grandview Pave
5/23/2019, Threats, Gilbert Rd, Zillah, Wa
5/23/2019, Theft, Outlook Rd, Outlook, Wa
5/23/2019, Fraud, Wendell Phillips Rd, Sunny
5/23/2019, Traffic Offense, Blk Grandview Pavement Rd,
5/23/2019, Accident No Inj, Forsell Rd, Grandview, Wa
5/23/2019, Mal Mischief, Morse Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
5/23/2019, Alarm Resident, Nelson Rd, Granger, Wa
5/23/2019, Animal Bite, Swan Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
5/23/2019, Illegal Dumping, N Outlook Rd; U:16, Outloo
5/23/2019, Illegal Dumping, N Outlook Rd, Outlook, Wa
5/23/2019, Livestock Incid, Chase Rd & Frazer Rd, Gran
5/24/2019, Livestock Incid, Hudson Rd, Outlook, Wa
5/24/2019, Illegal Dumping , N Outlook Rd, Outlook, Wa C
5/24/2019, Domestic, Hickory Rd, Grandview, Wa
5/24/2019, Livestock Incid, Yakima Valley Hwy; U:32, W
5/24/2019, Citizen Assist, Outlook Rd; Tee Pee Auto W
5/24/2019, Illegal Burning, Braden Rd, Grandview, Wa
5/24/2019, Accident No Inj, Van Belle Rd; U:7, Sunnysi
5/24/2019, Atmt To Locate, Buena Rd, Zillah, Wa
5/24/2019, Animal Problem, Alphabet Ln, Sunnyside, Wa
5/24/2019, Alarm Business, Glade Rd, Mabton, Wa
5/24/2019, Information, Tear Rd, Grandview, Wa
5/24/2019, Information, Wellner Rd, Outlook, Wa
5/24/2019, Alarm Resident, Division Rd, Zillah, Wa
5/24/2019, Burglary, Olmstead Rd, Grandview, Wa
5/24/2019, Livestock Incid, Factory Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
5/25/2019, Noise Complaint, E Euclid Rd, Mabton, Wa
5/25/2019, Domestic, Thacker Rd, Zillah, Wa
5/25/2019, Alarm Resident, Price Rd, Outlook, Wa
5/25/2019, Agency Assist, W I 82; Mp49 W, Zillah, Wa
5/25/2019, Emr Red, Cheyne Rd; Cheyne Landfill
5/25/2019, Agency Assist, I 82 On-Ramp Eb Exit 50; E
5/25/2019, Welfare Check, Thorp Rd, Moxee, Wa
5/25/2019, Unwanted Guest, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside, W
5/25/2019, Assault, S Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa
5/25/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hwy & Parker
5/25/2019, Domestic, Maple Grove Rd & Van Belle
5/25/2019, Dui, Maple Grove Rd, Sunnyside,
5/25/2019, Noise Complaint, Carousel Ln, Sunnyside, Wa
5/25/2019, Accident Injury, Stover Rd; U:14 Phase
5/25/2019, Noise Complaint, 1St St; U:28 Close By, Bue
5/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Mabto
5/26/2019, Welfare Check, Waneta Rd & Tear Rd, Grand
5/26/2019, Welfare Check, Factory Rd & Sr 241, Sunny
5/26/2019, Domestic, Buena Rd, Zillah, Wa
5/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, N Bonair Rd, Zillah, Wa
5/26/2019, Accident No Inj, Washout Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
5/26/2019, Theft, Cherry Ln, Grandview, Wa
5/26/2019, Accident No Inj, Yakima Valley Hwy, Zillah,
5/26/2019, Livestock Incid, S Nichols Rd, Outlook, Wa
5/26/2019, Shots Fired, Morse Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
5/27/2019, Welfare Check , Tear Rd, Grandview, Wa
5/27/2019, Livestock Incid, Yakima Valley Hwy & Libert
5/27/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Ingham Rd & Gap Rd, Outloo
5/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Price Rd, Outlook, Wa
5/27/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Belma Rd, Mabton, Wa
5/27/2019, Suicidal Person, Sheller Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
5/27/2019, Threats, Vintage Rd, Zillah, Wa
5/27/2019, Domestic, Arrowsmith Rd, Sunnyside,
5/27/2019, Civil Matter, Wendell Phillips Rd, Mabto
5/27/2019, Trespassing, Cheyne Rd, Zillah, Wa
5/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Nw Crescent Ave, Sunnyside
5/27/2019, Agency Assist, Tuttle Rd, Grandview, Wa
5/27/2019, Domestic, Emerald Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
5/28/2019, Alarm Business, Buena Rd, Buena, Wa
5/28/2019, Unwanted Guest, Scoon Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
5/28/2019, Alarm Resident, N Outlook Rd, Outlook, Wa
5/28/2019, Accident Unknow, Gurley Rd, Granger, Wa
5/28/2019, Missing Person, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny
5/28/2019, Burglary, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside, W
5/28/2019, Burglary, Grandview Pavement Rd, Mab
5/28/2019, Traffic Stop, Van Belle Rd & Liberty Rd,
5/28/2019, Traffic Hazard, Yakima Valley Hwy; U:7, Su
5/28/2019, Burglary, Linderman Rd, Mabton, Wa
5/28/2019, Burglary, Yakima Valley Hwy #17B, Bu
5/28/2019, Noise Complaint, Lester Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
5/28/2019, Traffic Hazard, Yakima Valley Hwy & Donald
5/28/2019, Alarm Resident, E Centennial Dr, Zillah, W
5/28/2019, Animal Problem, Alexander Rd, Sunnyside, W
5/28/2019, Mental Subject, Kirks Rd; #2, Granger, Wa
5/29/2019, Wanted Person, E Mellis Rd, Wapato,
5/29/2019, Traffic Offense, Buena Rd & Yakima Valley H
Zillah Police Department
5/21/2019, Agency Assist, N E St, Toppenish, Wa
5/21/2019, Alarm Business, Zillah West Rd, Zillah,
5/21/2019, Information, Sunset Way, Zillah, Wa
5/21/2019, Agency Assist, I82 Hwy W, Zillah, Wa
5/21/2019, Citizen Assist, 1St Ave; Harvest Foods,
5/21/2019, Suspicious Circ, 1St Ave, Zillah, Wa
5/22/2019, Animal Problem, 3Rd Ave, Zillah, Wa
5/22/2019, Accident No Inj, 1St Ave; Harvest Foods, Zi
5/22/2019, Agency Assist, Idaho Ave, Toppenish, Wa
5/23/2019, Information, 1St Ave, Zillah, Wa
5/23/2019, Welfare Check, 2Nd Ave #10; Maranatha Mob
5/23/2019, Welfare Check, Cutler Wy; Zillah Middle S
5/24/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Rainier Ave; U:41, Zillah,
5/24/2019, Citizen Assist, 2Nd Ave; Zillah High Schoo
5/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, Rainier Ave, Zillah, Wa
5/25/2019, Suicidal Person, 1St Ave; Harvest Foods, Zi
5/25/2019, Agency Assist, S Alder St; Sweet Melody,
5/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, 3Rd Ave; Zillah Gardens Ap
5/26/2019, Suicidal Person, Washington Ave, Toppenish,
5/26/2019, Welfare Check, Buena Rd, Zillah, Wa
5/26/2019, Assault, Madison Ave, Toppenish, Wa
5/26/2019, Citizen Assist , 1St Ave; Harvest Foods, Zillah
5/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, 4Th Ave; Hilton Elementary
5/26/2019, Unwanted Guest , Makayla Way, Zillah, Wa
5/26/2019, Domestic, Edson St, Zillah, Wa
5/26/2019, Citizen Assist , 7Th St; Zillah Police Depa
5/27/2019, Suspicious Circ , 1St Ave & 7Th St, Zillah
5/27/2019, Trespassing, Mckayla Way, Zillah, Wa
5/27/2019, Agency Assist, Chehalis Ave; Blue Sky Mar
5/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, 1St Ave; Zillah Cemetery
5/28/2019, Alarm Business, E Mcdonald Rd, Toppenish
5/28/2019, Assault, 2Nd Ave; Zillah High Schoo
5/28/2019, Fire Other, Cooper Ln, Zillah, Wa
5/28/2019, Runaway Juv, Adams Park Dr, Zillah, Wa
5/28/2019, Information, Reo Dr, Zillah, Wa
5/28/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Northstone Pkwy, Zillah, W
5/28/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Mccracken Ave, Zillah, Wa
