Sunnyside/Mabton Arrests

Sunnyside Or Mabton Police Arrested The Following People. Some May Have Been Physically Arrested, While Others May Have Been Arrested By Citation.

April 10

Frankie Garcia Iii, Dob: 5/7/87; Driving While Licenses Suspended.

Maximiliano A. Gomez, Dob: 11/10/92; Violation Of Protection Order, Doc Contact-Sunnyside, No Contact Order/Protection Distance Violence.

Jessie R. Arroyo, 7/16/92; Driving While License Suspended.   

April 11

 Gared L. Lewis, Dob: 2/26/84: Prohibited Act In City Park.

Katie E. Bounds, Dob; 1/18/87; Agency Hold.

Samantha P. Gabino, Dob: 11/6/92; Criminal Trespass.

Cecilia Ramos, Dob: 1/6/91; Doc Contract- Sunnyside.

Steven S. Baldonado, Jr., Dob: 1/6/91; Doc Contract- Sunnyside, Offender Accountability Act.

 Jovanny N. Tlatelpa, Dob: 5/12/95; Driving Under The Influence.

April 12

Johnovanie Hall, Dob: 1/26/87; Fourth Degree Domestic Violence Assault.

Alfredo Chino, Dob: 3/27/81; Fourth Degree Domestic Violence Assault.

Chaylene J. Charles, Dob: 1/25/99; Violation Of Park Ordinance.

April 13

 Anthony J. Heemsah, Dob: 12/10/88; Second Degree Burglary.

Susan R. Heemsah, Dob: 1/22/73; Investigation, Fourth Degree Domestic Violence Assault.

Alonzo Solis, Iii, Dob: 6/21/86; Three Counts Of Agency Hold.

Alonzo Solis, Dob: 6/21/86: Driving While License Suspended, Driving Motor Vehicle Without Ignition Interlock, Second Degree Theft.

April 14

Cody D. Peters, Dob: 8/5/98; U.S. Marshall Hold.

Martin G. Meraz, Dob: 5/25/86; U.S. Marshall Hold.

 Roberto F. Martinez, Jr., Dob: 12/11/63; Doc Contract- Sunnyside, Offender Accountability Act,

 Isaac Cendejas, Dob: 12/7/00; Driving Under The Influence.

Felipe Ruis Rios, Dob: 5/4/95; Fourth Degree Assault, Resisting Arrest.

Cipriano Ramirez, Dob: 12/26/98; Two Counts Of Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm And  Possession Of A Stolen Firearm.

April 15

Jerardo C. Bautista, Dob: 4/6/80; Violation Of Domestic Violence Protection Order.

April16

David K. Starnold, Dob: 11/3/69; Investigation.

Miquel A. Lupercio, Dob: 10/24/98; Driving While Under The Influence, Driving While License Suspended, Minor In Possession/ Minor In Consumption.

Mayra A. Hurtado, Dob: 11/30/82; Driving While License Suspended.

David L. Vargas, Dob: 11/11/98; Driving Under The Influence.

 James A. Wake, Dob: 2/22/92; Malicious Mischief.

Kyle A. Frank, Dob: 10/1/89, Forgery.

 Ricardo J. Bedolla, Dob: 9/5/88;  Driving While License Suspended.

Sunnyside Police Department

4/16/2019    Alarm Business    Midvale Rd; Rdo Equipment

4/16/2019    Traffic Stop    E Edison Ave & S 1St St, S

4/16/2019    Code Enforce    E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny

4/16/2019    Animal Problem    S 5Th St; Red Steer Market

4/16/2019    Suspicious Circ    S 13Th St; Sunnyside Housi

4/16/2019    Atmt To Locate    E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

4/16/2019    Transport    W 5Th Ave; Kittitas County

4/16/2019    Citizen Complai    Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm

4/16/2019    Theft    Federal Way #38, Sunnyside

4/16/2019    Harassment    Canadienne St, Sunnyside,

4/16/2019    Unwanted Guest    E Edison Ave; Ideal Option

4/16/2019    Warrant Service    Homer St; Sunnyside Police

4/16/2019    Animal Problem    E Franklin Ave, Sunnyside,

4/16/2019    Disorderly    E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

4/16/2019    Atmt To Locate    E Edison Ave; Post Office

4/16/2019    Agency Assist    Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm

4/16/2019    Juvenile Probm    S 1St St; South Hill Park,

4/16/2019    Trespassing    S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi

4/16/2019    Administrative    Homer St; Sunnyside Police

4/16/2019    Traffic Stop    S 6Th St & Grant Ave, Sunn

4/16/2019    Burglary    W Nicolai Ave, Sunnyside,

4/16/2019    Traffic Hazard    E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

4/16/2019    Harassment    Terry St, Sunnyside

4/16/2019    Court Order Ser    Homer St; Sunnyside Police

4/16/2019    Welfare Check    Ismo Loop, Sunnyside

4/16/2019    Court Order Ser    S 6Th St #A, Sunnyside

4/16/2019    Citizen Assist    S 10Th St, Sunnyside

4/16/2019    Welfare Check    Yakima Valley & N 16Th St,

4/16/2019    Threats    E Yakima Valley Hwy;Ste 19

4/16/2019    Mental Subject    Ravine Dr, Sunnyside

4/16/2019    Welfare Check    E Lincoln Ave; Walmart

4/16/2019    Suicidal Person    E Ida Belle St, Sunnyside

4/16/2019    Animal Problem    S 1St St, Sunnyside

4/16/2019    Citizen Complai    Sw Crescent Ave, Sunnyside

4/16/2019    Juvenile Probm    W Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny

4/16/2019    Suspicious Circ    W South Hill Rd; Bi-Mart,

4/16/2019    Suspicious Circ    Riverside Ter, Sunnyside,

4/16/2019    Agency Assist    S 1St St; South Hill Park,

4/16/2019    Suspicious Circ    S Buena Vista Ave, Sunnysi

4/16/2019    Welfare Check    S 4Th St #3; Sunnyside Man

4/16/2019    Transport    N Front St; Yakima County

4/16/2019    Agency Assist    Homer St; Sunnyside Police

4/17/2019    Alarm Business    E Yakima Valley Hwy; Popey

4/17/2019    Suspicious Circ    Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm

4/17/2019    Alarm Business    Yakima Valley Hy; Tv Towne

4/17/2019    Burglary    E Railroad Ave, Sunnyside,

4/17/2019    Transport    W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi

4/17/2019    Found Property    S 4Th St; Sunnyside Manor

4/17/2019    Code Enforce    Merrick Ave, Sunnyside

4/17/2019    Animal Problem    S 16Th St; Harrison Middle

4/17/2019    Juvenile Probm    E Lincoln Ave; Chief Kamia

4/17/2019    Alarm Resident    Crescent Ave, Sunnyside, W

4/17/2019    Code Enforce    Merrick Ave, Sunnyside

4/17/2019    Code Enforce    Merrick Ave, Sunnyside

4/17/2019    Code Enforce    Merrick Ave, Sunnyside

4/17/2019    Juvenile Probm    S 16Th St; Harrison Middle

4/17/2019    Agency Assist    N 16Th St; Sun Valley Elem

4/17/2019    Citizen Assist    S 6Th St, Sunnyside

4/17/2019    Traffic Hazard    S 1St St & W Nicolai Ave,

4/17/2019    Injured Child    Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm

4/17/2019    Juvenile Probm    S 9Th St & E Edison Ave

4/17/2019    Trespassing    S 8Th St, Sunnyside

4/17/2019    Missing Person    W South Hill Rd; 1G, Sunny

4/17/2019    Warrant Service    Homer St; Sunnyside Police

4/17/2019    Suspicious Circ    E Yakima Valley Hwy

4/17/2019    Mal Mischief    N 16Th St; B2, Sunnyside,

4/17/2019    Fire Vehicle    E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W

4/17/2019    Juvenile Probm    E Ida Belle St, Sunnyside,

4/17/2019    Citizen Assist    Grending Ave, Sunnyside, W

4/17/2019    Accident Hitrun    W South Hill Rd; Jack In T

4/17/2019    Suicidal Person    Ayrshire St, Sunnyside

4/17/2019    Welfare Check    E Yakima Valley Hwy; U:7,

4/17/2019    Noise Complaint    S 9Th St, Sunnyside

4/17/2019    Warrant Service    Homer St; Sunnyside Police

4/18/2019    Transport    N Front St; Yakima County

4/18/2019    Alarm Business    S 6Th St; St Josephs Schoo

4/18/2019    Warrant Service H    Omer St; Sunnyside Police

4/18/2019    Juvenile Probm    W Maple Ave; 63, Sunnyside

4/18/2019    Traffic Offense    N 16Th St; Blk, Sunnyside,

4/18/2019    Harassment    N 16Th St, Sunnyside

4/18/2019    Court Order Vio    S Lookout Dr, Sunnyside, W

4/18/2019    Disorderly    E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

4/18/2019    Code Enforce    W Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny

4/18/2019    Public Service    N 16Th St; Epic Early Lear

4/18/2019    Agency Assist    Main St; Mabton Mini Mart

4/18/2019    Court Order Ser    Homer St; Sunnyside Police

4/18/2019    Found Property    North Ave, Sunnyside

4/18/2019    Alarm Resident    Jersey St, Sunnyside

4/18/2019    Welfare Check    S 16Th St & Grant Ave, Sun

4/18/2019    Transport    E Yakima Valley Hwy; Pizza

4/18/2019    Abandoned Vehic    Grant Ave, Sunnyside

4/18/2019    Trespassing    W South Hill Rd; Jack In T

4/18/2019    Juvenile Probm    S 16Th St; Sunnyside Presb

4/18/2019    Traffic Stop    E I82;Mp 70, Sunnyside

4/18/2019    Theft    E Yakima Valley Hwy; Ricos

4/18/2019    Fraud    N 6Th St; Ste D, Sunnyside

4/18/2019    Warrant Service    Homer St; Sunnyside Police

4/18/2019    Accident No Inj    E Edison Ave; U:36, Sunnys

4/18/2019    Welfare Check    Yakima Ave; Ken Allen Phot

4/18/2019    Civil Matter    Beckner Alley, Sunnyside,

4/18/2019    Threats    Mcclain Dr, Sunnyside

4/18/2019    Citizen Assist    S 9Th St, Sunnyside

4/18/2019    Theft    Fairview Ave, Sunnyside, W

4/18/2019    Dui    Federal Way; U:41     Phas

4/18/2019    Alarm Business    E Yakima Valley Hwy; Ross,

4/18/2019    Juvenile Probm    S 14Th St, Sunnyside

4/18/2019    Juvenile Probm    S 13Th St & E Edison Ave,

4/19/2019    Noise Complaint    S 14Th St, Sunnyside

4/19/2019    Alarm Business    E Yakima Valley Hwy; Biebe

4/19/2019    Welfare Check    E Yakima Valley Hwy; Rodew

4/19/2019    Traffic Stop    S    6Th St & Miller Ave, Sun

4/19/2019    Parking Problem    Picard Pl;Quality Inn, Sun

4/19/2019    Transport    W Okanogan Place; Benton C

4/19/2019    Juvenile Probm    S 16Th St; Harrison Middle

4/19/2019    Accident No Inj    Picard Pl & Waneta Rd, Sun

4/19/2019    Noise Complaint    E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,

4/19/2019    Mal Mischief    E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

4/19/2019    Disorderly    E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

4/19/2019    Warrant Service    Homer St; Sunnyside Police

4/19/2019    Abandoned Vehic    Bagley Dr; Blk, Sunnyside,

4/19/2019    Traffic Offense    Merrick Ave & S 1St St, Su

4/19/2019    Noise Complaint    E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

4/19/2019    Alarm Business    S 3Rd St, Sunnyside

4/19/2019    Traffic Hazard    N 16Th St & North Ave, Sun

4/19/2019    Animal Problem    Dayton Dr, Sunnyside

4/19/2019    Vehicle Prowl    S 13Th St #D1, Sunnyside,

4/19/2019    Citizen Assist    E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

4/19/2019    Civil Matter    E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W

4/19/2019    Agency Assist    Washington Elementry Schoo

4/19/2019    Traffic Stop    Outlook Rd, Sunnyside

4/19/2019    Agency Assist    Olive Ave & S 2Nd St, Sunn

4/19/2019    Domestic    S 1St St; South Hill Park,

4/19/2019    Wanted Person    W Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W

4/19/2019    Court Order Vio    Grant Ave; Sunnyside Libra

4/19/2019    Accident Injury    E Lincoln Ave & S 16Th St,

4/19/2019    Shots Fired    Arrowsmith Rd, Sunnyside,

4/19/2019    Warrant Service    Yakima Valley Hy; Rodeway

4/19/2019    Transport    N Front St; Yakima County

4/19/2019    Runaway Juv    E Franklin Ave, Sunnyside,

4/19/2019    Traffic Offense    E Yakima Valley Hwy & Morg

4/20/2019    Noise Complaint    Yakima Valley Hy; La Fogat

4/20/2019    Alarm Business    E Yakima Valley Hwy; Popey

4/20/2019    Traffic Stop    S 1St St & Midvale Rd, Sun

4/20/2019    Warrant Service    Homer St; Sunnyside Police

4/20/2019    Welfare Check   E    Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su

4/20/2019    Citizen Assist    Upland Dr, Sunnyside

4/20/2019    Atmt To Locate    W Nicolai Ave, Sunnyside,

4/20/2019    Domestic    Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside

4/20/2019    Citizen Assist    E Lincoln Ave & Golden St,

4/20/2019    Alarm Resident    S 14Th St, Sunnyside

4/20/2019    Transport    N Front St; Yakima County

4/20/2019    Accident Hitrun    E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su

4/20/2019    Theft    S 1St St, Sunnyside

4/20/2019    Atmt To Locate    Chestnut Ave, Sunnyside, W

4/20/2019    Suspicious Circ    N 10Th St, Sunnyside

4/20/2019    Traffic Offense    E Lincoln Ave; Chief Kamia

4/20/2019    Traffic Stop    E Decatur Ave, Sunnyside,

4/20/2019    Juvenile Probm    S Hamilton Dr, Sunnyside,

4/20/2019    Shots Fired    Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside

4/20/2019    Dui    Yakima Valley Hwy; U:7, Ou

4/20/2019    Suspicious Circ    E Harrison Ave, Sunnyside,

4/20/2019    Juvenile Probm    Yakima Valley & E Lincoln

4/20/2019    Vehicle Prowl    E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su

4/20/2019    Shots Fired    Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside

4/20/2019    Juvenile Probm    S 13Th St & E Lincoln Ave,

4/20/2019    Noise Complaint    Guernsey St, Sunnyside

4/20/2019    Court Order Vio    Homer St; Sunnyside Police

4/20/2019    Suspicious Circ    Hemlock Ave, Sunnyside

4/20/2019    Noise Complaint    W Maple Ave; 29, Sunnyside

4/20/2019    Domestic    S 11Th St #A8; U:41, Sunny

4/20/2019    Domestic    Yakima Ave, Sunnyside

4/20/2019    Suspicious Circ    Scoon Rd, Sunnyside

4/20/2019    Noise Complaint    Saul Rd, Sunnyside

4/21/2019    Suspicious Circ    N 11Th St; U:5, Sunnyside,

4/21/2019    Traffic Stop    E Edison Ave & S 7Th St, S

4/21/2019    Suspicious Circ    W Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W

4/21/2019    Noise Complaint    Aho Development, Sunnyside

4/21/2019    Suspicious Circ    E Lincoln Ave & E Yakima V

4/21/2019    Citizen Assist    Homer St; Sunnyside Police

4/21/2019    Warrant Service H    Omer St; Sunnyside Police

4/21/2019    Citizen Dispute    Saul Rd; Comprehensive Men

4/21/2019    Vehicle Prowl    W Grandview Ave; A34, Sunn

4/21/2019    Alarm Business    Grant Ave, Sunnyside

4/21/2019    Alarm Business    E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny

4/21/2019    Traffic Stop    E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W

4/21/2019    Death Invest    North Ave, Sunnyside

4/21/2019    Runaway Juv    E Franklin Ave, Sunnyside,

4/21/2019    Animal Problem    Picard Pl; Burger King, Su

4/21/2019    Transport    N Front St; Yakima County

4/21/2019    Noise Complaint    E Decatur Ave & S 9Th St,

4/21/2019    Domestic    1/2 Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside

4/21/2019    Welfare Check    S 6Th St & Otis Ave, Sunny

4/21/2019    Traffic Stop    W Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny

4/21/2019    Suicidal Person    S 6Th St #F, Sunnyside

4/21/2019    Agency Assist    Cantrell Rd, Sunnyside

4/22/2019    Welfare Check    S 9Th St; Washington Eleme

4/22/2019    Suspicious Circ    E Yakima Valley Hwy; Trave

4/22/2019    Noise Complaint    Mcclain Dr; A1, Sunnyside,

4/22/2019    Citizen Assist    Yakima Valley Hy;#153 Rode

4/22/2019    Suspicious Circ    E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny

4/22/2019    Alarm Business    W Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny

4/22/2019    Atmt To Locate    E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

4/22/2019    Theft    N 16Th St #C4, Sunnyside,

4/22/2019    Accident No Inj    S 16Th St & E Lincoln Ave,

4/22/2019    Juvenile Probm    S 9Th St; Washington Eleme

4/22/2019    Trespassing    W South Hill Rd #4B, Sunny

4/22/2019    Trespassing    E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

4/22/2019    Traffic Hazard    Yakima Valley & E Edison A

4/22/2019    Theft    North Ave, Sunnyside

4/22/2019    Threats    W Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W

4/22/2019    Accident No Inj    N 16Th St & Yakima Valley,

4/22/2019    Livestock Incid    Homer St; Sunnyside Police

4/22/2019    Suspicious Circ    S 16Th St & E Edison Ave,

4/22/2019    Alarm Resident    S 9Th St, Sunnyside

4/22/2019    Code Enforce    E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,

4/22/2019    Assault    S 13Th St, Sunnyside

4/22/2019    Suspicious Circ    Nw Cresent/Dayton, Sunnysi

4/22/2019    Information    Sheller Rd; Joes Autobody

4/22/2019    Unwanted Guest    Gregory Ave; Anytime Fitne

4/22/2019    Suspicious Circ    N 16Th St; Office, Sunnysi

4/22/2019    Solicitor    Ridgeway Loop, Sunnyside,

4/22/2019    Domestic    E Ida Belle St; Sunnyside

4/22/2019    Found Property    Dayton Dr, Sunnyside

4/22/2019    Alarm Resident    Hemlock Ave, Sunnyside

4/22/2019    Runaway Juv    E Franklin Ave, Sunnyside,

4/22/2019    Agency Assist    W/B I82 Exit 67, Sunnyside

4/22/2019    Information    S 1St St; South Hill Park,

4/22/2019    Welfare Check    S 6Th St; Imperial Printin

4/22/2019    Citizen Assist    W South Hill Rd; Jack In T

4/22/2019    Transport    N Front St; Yakima County

4/22/2019    Suspicious Circ    Yakima Ave, Sunnyside

4/23/2019    Court Order Vio    S 4Th St, Sunnyside

4/23/2019    Fire Other    Randel Rd, Sunnyside

4/23/2019    Suspicious Circ    Yakima Valley Hy; Travel I

4/23/2019    Burglary    E Yakima Valley Hwy; Midva    

Grandview Police Department

4/16/2019    Livestock Incid    Ogle Rd, Grandview

4/16/2019    Fire Structure    Elm St & Highland Rd, Gran

4/16/2019    Juvenile Probm    W 2Nd St; Harriet Thompson

4/16/2019    Dui    Blk Stassen Wy, Grandview

4/16/2019    Parking Problem    W 4Th St, Grandview

4/16/2019    Parking Problem    Blk Vivian Dr, Grandview,

4/16/2019    Parking Problem    Blk Hillcrest Rd, Grandvie

4/16/2019    Parking Problem    Velma Ave, Grandview

4/16/2019    Parking Problem    Blk Hillcrest Rd, Grandvie

4/16/2019    Warrant Service    Blk Stassen Wy, Grandview

4/16/2019    Information    E 2Nd St, Grandview

4/16/2019    Prowler    Mountainview Rd, Grandview

4/16/2019    Wanted Person    W 2Nd St; Grandview Police

4/16/2019    Runaway Juv    W 2Nd St; Grandview Police

4/16/2019    Animal Problem    Blk Andrea Ct, Grandview,

4/16/2019    Atmt To Locate    W 4Th St, Grandview

4/16/2019    Animal Problem    W 4Th St, Grandview

4/16/2019    Accident No Inj    Blk W 2Nd St, Grandview, W

4/16/2019    Accident No Inj    W 2Nd St & Ave E, Grandvie

4/16/2019    Welfare Check    Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra

4/16/2019    Unwanted Guest    W 4Th St, Grandview

4/16/2019    Suspicious Circ    W 5Th St, Grandview

4/16/2019    Information    E Wine Country Rd; Safeway

4/16/2019    Agency Assist    Blk W Wine Country Rd, Gra

4/16/2019    Suspicious Circ    E Wine Country Rd, Grandvi

4/16/2019    Suspicious Circ    Stover Rd, Grandview

4/16/2019    Suspicious Circ    Puterbaugh Rd, Grandview,

4/16/2019    Assault    Apache Dr, Grandview

4/17/2019    Suspicious Circ    Blk Wilson Hwy, Grandview,

4/17/2019    Agency Assist    W 2Nd St; Grandview Police

4/17/2019    Alarm Business    Colleen’s Way; A, Grandvie

4/17/2019    Suspicious Circ    E Washington St; Grandview

4/17/2019    Suspicious Circ    Blk Wilson Hwy, Grandview,

4/17/2019    Suspicious Circ    Blk Stassen Wy, Grandview,

4/17/2019    Alarm Business    E Railroad Ave, Sunnyside,

4/17/2019    Theft-Vehicle    Pleasant Ave; 36, Grandvie

4/17/2019    Information    W 2Nd St; Grandview Police

4/17/2019    Animal Problem    Highland Rd, Grandview

4/17/2019    Animal Problem    Jessica Ct, Grandview

4/17/2019    Court Order Ser    Munson Ln, Grandview

4/17/2019    Animal Problem    Avenue E, Grandview

4/17/2019    Civil Matter    W Wine Country Rd; Smittys

4/17/2019    Trespassing    Avenue E, Grandview

4/17/2019    Alarm Resident    Wyant Way, Grandview

4/17/2019    Alarm Resident    Crescent Dr, Grandview

4/17/2019    Information    W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle

4/17/2019    Disorderly    Opal Ave & N 4Th St, Grand

4/17/2019    Information    W 2Nd St; Grandview Police

4/17/2019    Information    N 3Rd St, Grandview

4/17/2019    Alarm Resident    Crescent Dr, Grandview

4/17/2019    Traffic Stop    Hedrick Pl & W 5Th St, Gra

4/17/2019    Information    W 2Nd St; Grandview Police

4/17/2019    Burglary    Grandridge Rd; B, Grandvie

4/17/2019    Suspicious Circ    E Concord Ave, Grandview,

4/17/2019    Noise Complaint    Blk Ela Lp, Grandview

4/17/2019    Suspicious Circ    Blk Avenue A, Grandview, W

4/18/2019    Agency Assist    Cherry Ln, Grandview

4/18/2019    Accident Injury    Old Prosser Rd, Grandview,

4/18/19 T    Theft     Wine Country Rd; Safeway C

4/18/2019    Traffic Hazard    W 5Th St & Grandridge Rd,

4/18/2019    Agency Assist    Main St; Mabton Mini Mart

4/18/2019    Suspicious Circ    W Wine Country Rd; Apple V

4/18/2019    Parking Problem    W 5Th St, Grandview

4/18/2019    Citizen Assist    W 2Nd St; Grandview Police

4/18/2019    Animal Problem    Wallace Way; Ameristar Sto

4/18/2019    Information    Ash St; Su Mercadito, Gran

4/18/2019    Information    N 4Th St & Opal Ave, Grand

4/18/2019    Animal Problem    Birch St, Grandview

4/18/2019    Information    Ela Loop, Grandview

4/18/2019    Accident Unknow    W 4Th St & Ave E, Grandvie

4/18/2019    Assault    Elm St, Grandview

4/18/2019    Abandoned Vehic    N Willoughby Rd; Grandview

4/18/2019    Utility Problem    Stassen Way, Grandview

4/18/2019    Domestic    Grandridge Rd; D7, Grandvi

4/18/2019    Emr Medic    W 3Rd St, Grandview

4/18/2019    Information    Grandridge Rd, Grandview,

4/18/2019    Juvenile Probm    S Euclid Rd & Groom Ln, Gr

4/18/2019    Welfare Check    S Euclid Rd; U:22, Grandvi

4/18/2019    Utility Problem    Pleasant Ave; 6, Grandview

4/19/2019    Suspicious Circ    Blk N Euclid Rd, Grandview

4/19/2019    Unsecure Premis    Grandridge Rd, Grandview,

4/19/2019    Traffic Hazard    W Wine Country Rd & Higgin

4/19/2019    Noise Complaint    Blk E Adams St, Grandview,

4/19/2019    Traffic Hazard    Stover Rd & Wallace Way, G

4/19/2019    Theft    Grandridge Rd; E1, Grandvi

4/19/2019    Animal Problem    Wilson Hwy; 19, Grandview,

4/19/2019    Suspicious Circ    Blk Hillcrest Rd, Grandvie

4/19/2019    Animal Problem    Pleasant Ave, Grandview, W

4/19/2019    Animal Problem    Vista Dr, Grandview

4/19/2019    Information    W 5Th St & Hillcrest Rd, G

4/19/2019    Citizen Assist    W Wine Country Rd & Stover

4/19/2019    Sex Crime    Ela Loop, Grandview

4/19/2019    Welfare Check    S Euclid Rd, Grandview

4/19/2019    Wanted Person    W Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W

4/19/2019    Lewd Conduct    Birch St; Sunshine Car Was

4/19/2019    Traffic Stop    Carriage Square Dr & Cones

4/19/2019    Wanted Person    Carriage Square Dr & Cones

4/19/2019    Traffic Hazard    W Wine Country Rd, Grandvi

4/19/2019    Agency Assist    Ash St; 5, Grandview

4/19/2019    Disorderly    Division St; Herbs Bar & G

4/20/2019    Suspicious Circ    Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra

4/20/2019    Agency Assist    Robinson Rd & S County Lin

4/20/2019    Citizen Dispute    Avenue E, Grandview

4/20/2019    Theft    Grandridge Rd; Gemstones L

4/20/2019    Alarm Business    Wallace Way; Shonan Usa, G

4/20/2019    Citizen Assist    Hedrick Pl, Grandview

4/20/2019    Emr Medic    E 4Th St, Grandview

4/20/2019    Suspicious Circ    W Main St; Grandview Dairy

4/20/2019    Noise Complaint    W 5Th St, Grandview

4/21/2019    Suspicious Circ    S Euclid Rd & King St, Gra

4/21/2019    Information    N Euclid Rd, Grandview

4/21/2019    Suspicious Circ    Ash St; Su Mercadito, Gran

4/21/2019    Traffic Hazard    Higgins Way, Grandview

4/21/2019    Theft    E. Wine Country Rd; Safeway C

4/21/2019    Found Property    Cherry Ln #10, Grandview,

4/21/2019    Noise Complaint    Carriage Square Dr & Cones

4/22/2019    Noise Complaint    Grandridge Rd; Vineyard Ap

4/22/2019    Suspicious Circ    W 5Th St; Dykstra Park; Eu

4/22/2019    Suspicious Circ    Auto Zone, ,

4/22/2019    Mal Mischief    N Euclid Rd, Grandview

4/22/2019    Mal Mischief    Cedar St, Grandview

4/22/2019    Parking Problem    Blk Hillcrest Rd, Grandvie

4/22/2019    Parking Problem    Blk Hillcrest Rd, Grandvie

4/22/2019    Parking Problem    Blk Hillcrest Rd, Grandvie

4/22/2019    Parking Problem    Blk Cherry Ln, Grandview,

4/22/2019    Parking Problem    Blk Stassen Wy, Grandview,

4/22/2019    Warrant Service    W 2Nd St, Grandview

4/22/2019    Parking Problem    Blk W 2Nd St, Grandview, W

4/22/2019    Parking Problem    Blk W 4Th St, Grandview, W

4/22/2019    Parking Problem    Blk W 4Th St, Grandview, W

4/22/2019    Agency Assist    Wilson Hwy ;101, Grandview

4/22/2019    Mal Mischief    Ismo Ct, Grandview

4/22/2019    Mal Mischief    W Wine Country Rd, Grandvi

4/22/2019    Runaway Juv    W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle

4/22/2019    Parking Problem    Blk W 5Th St, Grandview, W

4/22/2019    Trespassing    N Elm St, Grandview

4/22/2019    Drugs    W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle

4/22/2019    Welfare Check    Avenue E, Grandview

4/22/2019    Accident No Inj    Blk Grandridge Rd, Grandvi

4/22/2019    Found Property    Hillcrest Rd; Kb Northwest

4/22/2019    Lost Property    Hillcrest Rd, Grandview, W

4/22/2019    Unwanted Guest    Deangela Dr, Grandview

4/22/2019    Domestic    Deangela Dr; #B, Grandview

4/22/2019    Domestic    Deangela Dr ; B, Grandview

4/22/2019    Traffic Stop    E Wine Country Rd & Cedar

4/22/2019    Traffic Stop    W 2Nd St & S Euclid Rd, Gr

4/22/2019    Agency Assist    W Wine Country Rd; Smittys

4/23/2019    Noise Complaint    E Washington St; 4, Grandv

4/23/2019    Parking Problem    Blk Velma Ave, Grandview

4/23/2019    Parking Problem    Division St & Nicka Rd, Gr

4/23/2019    Agency Assist    Cherry Ln, Grandview    

Granger Police Department

4/16/2019    Citizen Assist    Bagley Rd, Sunnyside

4/16/2019    Agency Assist    E E St #19, Granger

4/16/2019    Traffic Stop    Mentzer Ave E & Sharon Ln

4/16/2019    Burglary    6Th Ave, Granger

4/17/2019    Suspicious Circ    6Th Ave, Granger

4/17/2019    Alarm Business    E Railroad Ave, Sunnyside

4/17/2019    Noise    Complaint Harris Avenue Granger

4/18/2019    Theft-Vehicle    E E St, Granger

4/18/2019    Burglary    Harris Ave, Granger

4/20/2019    Suspicious Circ    Mark Ave & Sharon Ln

4/20/2019    Agency Assist    Cherry Hill Rd, Granger

4/20/2019    Suspicious Circ    Dean Ave, Granger

4/20/2019    Alarm Business    Bailey Ave; Granger Middle

4/21/2019    Burglary    E 3Rd St, Granger

4/21/2019    Agency Assist    Us 97 Hwy 22, Toppenish

4/21/2019    Suspicious Circ    Main St, Granger

4/21/2019    Alarm Business    E 1St St, Granger

4/21/2019    Citizen Assist    La Pierre Rd & Chardonnay

4/22/2019    Suspicious Circ    Chardonnay St, Granger

4/22/2019    Fire Vehicle    Bailey Ave; The Granger Pl

4/22/2019    Mal Mischief    Bailey Ave; Granger Middle

4/22/2019    Traffic Hazard    E D St, Granger

4/22/2019    Agency Assist    Zillah West Rd

4/22/2019    Animal Noise    E 3Rd St #1, Granger

4/23/2019    Alarm Business    Bailey Ave; Granger Middle        

Mabton Police Department

4/18/2019    Welfare Check    High School Rd;202, Mabton

4/18/2019    Civil Matter    Washington St

4/18/2019    Abuse Neglect    E Euclid Rd, Mabton

4/19/2019    Livestock Incid    Pine St,

4/19/2019    Fraud    Fern St,

4/19/2019    Wanted Person    W Edison

4/19/2019    Information    Main St;

4/20/2019    Suspicious Circ    Mark Ave & Sharon Ln, Gran

4/20/2019    Agency Assist    Cherry Hill Rd, Granger, W

4/20/2019    Suspicious Circ    Dean Ave, Granger

4/20/2019    Alarm Business    Bailey Ave; Granger Middle

4/21/2019    Burglary    E 3Rd St, Granger

4/21/2019    Agency Assist    Us 97 Hwy; U:22, Toppenish

4/21/2019    Alarm Resident    Jefferson St Mabton,

        

Prosser Police Department       

4/5/2019    Welfare Check    1300 Block Of Meade Ave.

4/5/2019    Non-Injury Collision    Bennett Avenue

4/5/2019    Traff Stop    7Th St. And Wine Country Road

4/5/2019    Suspicious Person    200 Block On Sw Malibu Drive

4/5/2019    Domestic Disturbance    North River Road

4/5/2019    Suspicious Person    Fifth Street

4/5/2019    Weapons Complaint    Tenth Street At Sherman Avenue

4/6/2019    Theft    Alexander Court

4/6/2019    Narcotics    Petra Avenue

4/6/2019    Noise Compliant     Alexander Court

4/6/2019    Hit And Run    6Th Street

4/6/2019    Traffic Stop    Gap And Wine Country Road

4/6/2019    Traffic Stop    Grant Avenue And Old Inhand Empire

4/7/2019    Trespassing    Hillcrest Drive

4/7/2019    Trespassing    Stacy Avenue

4/7/2019    Verbal Disturbance    Merlot Drive

4/7/2019    Traffic Stop    Wine Country Road And 8Th Street

4/8/2019    Disturbance    Merlot Drive

4/8/2019    Non-Injury Collision    Wine Country Road And North River Road

4/9/2019    Malicious Mischief    Spokane Avenue

4/9/2019    Threats     Playfield Avenue

4/10/2019    Wreckless Bicyclist    Nunn Road And Wine Country Road

4/10/2019    Threats     Seventh Street

4/10/2019    Traffic Stop    Fifth Street And Meade Avenue

4/11/2019    Theft    Prosser Avenue

4/11/2019    Suspicious Person    Dudley Avenue

4/11/2019    Graffiti    Miller Avenue

4/12/2019    Suspicious Person     1400 Block Of Sunset Drive.

4/12/2019    Malicious Mischief     1200 Block Of Prosser Ave.

4/12/2019    Traffic Stop     Seventh Street At Wine Country Road

4/13/2019    Traffic Stop     700 Block Of Wine Country Road.

4/13/2019    Traffic Stop     Montecito Drive And Sr 22.

4/13/2019    Animal Complaint      200 Block Of Evans Ave.

4/13/2019    Traffic Stop      700 Block Of Wine Country Road.

4/14/2019    Traffic Stop    Cr 12 And Albro Road.

4/14/2019    Aggressive D    Og 1800 Block Of Highland Drive

4/14/2019    Traffic Stop    Mercer Court And Highland Drive.

4/14/2019    Traffic Stop    Bennett Ave And Meade Ave.

4/14/2019    Traffic Stop    Sr 22 And Highland Drive.

4/14/2019    Traffic Stop     700 Block Of Wine Country Road.

4/14/2019    Traffic Stop    Wine Country Road And Johnson Road.

4/14/2019    Traffic Stop    Wine Country Road And Nunn Road.

4/14/2019    Traffic Stop    Market Street And Prosser Ave.

4/15/2019    Shoplifting     700 Block Of Wine Country Road.

4/15/2019    Traffic Stop     Tenth Street And Grant Ave.

4/15/2019    Traffic Complaint     6Th Street And Prosser Ave.

4/15/2019    Traffic Stop     Cr 12 And Albro Road.

4/16/2019    Traffic Stop     Wine Country Road At North River Road.

4/17/2019    Marijuana Complaint     1200 Block Of Prosser Ave.

4/17/2019    Non-Injury Semi Collision     700 Block Of Wine Country Road.

4/17/2019    Reckless Driving     Main Street And Yakima Ave.

4/17/2019    Traffic Stop     9Th Street And Wine Country Road.

4/18/2019    School Bus Collision     7Th Street And Bennett Ave.

4/18/2019    No Contact Order Violation     300 Block Of Casi Court.

4/18/2019    Burglary     900 Block Of Sheridan Ave.

4/18/2019    Traffic Stop     Alexander Court And Wine Country Road.

4/18/2019    Traffic Stop     Block Of Merlot Drive.

        

Yakima County Sheriff        

4/16/2019    Livestock Incid    Berney Rd, Grandview

4/16/2019    Animal Problem    E Bonnieview Rd, Grandview

4/16/2019    Animal Problem    Van Belle Rd; 2, Outlook,

4/16/2019    Abandoned Vehic    Glade Rd & Township Rd, Ma

4/16/2019    Found Property    Gangle Rd; Teveri Cellars,

4/16/2019    Animal Problem    Sandy Ln, Sunnyside

4/16/2019    Traffic Offense    Buena Rd, Buena

4/16/2019    Agency Assist    I82 Hwy W, Granger

4/17/2019    Alarm Resident  I    Ndependence Rd, Sunnyside

4/17/2019    Livestock Incid    W I 82; Mp43 Wpato

4/17/2019    Fraud    Roza Dr, Zillah

4/17/2019    Animal Problem    Thorp Rd, Moxee

4/17/2019    Animal Problem    Yakima Valley Hwypato,

4/17/2019    Sex Crime    Holmason Rd, Sunnyside

4/17/2019    Suspicious Circ    Yakima Valley Hwypato,

4/17/2019    Alarm Resident    Konnowac Pass Rdpato,

4/18/2019    Accident Injury    Old Prosser Rd, Grandview,

4/18/2019    Accident Unknow O    Ld Prosser Rd, Grandview, C

4/18/2019    Welfare Check    Fordyce Rd, Outlook

4/18/2019    Theft    Yakima Valley Hwy, Outlook

4/18/2019    Mal Mischief    Nelson Rd; U:19, Granger,

4/18/2019    Recovrd Stolen    Donald Wapato Rdpato,

4/18/2019    Livestock Incid    S County Line Rd; U:25  Ph

4/18/2019    Fraud    Donald Wapato Rdpato,

4/18/2019    Animal Problem    Krough Rd, Grandview

4/18/2019    Sex Crime    E Euclid Rd, Mabton

4/18/2019    Animal Problem    Outlook Rd & Yakima Valley

4/18/2019    Domestic    Wilson Hwy; U:8, Grandview

4/18/2019    Welfare Check    Olmstead Rd, Grandview

4/18/2019    Shots Fired    N County Line Rd, Sunnysid

4/18/2019    Suspicious Circ    Buena Rd & Emerson Rd, Zil

4/18/2019    Noise Complaint    S 16Th St, Sunnyside

4/19/2019    Suspicious Circ    Orchardvale Rd; U:58, Zill

4/19/2019    Agency Assist    Yakima Valley Hwy, Granger

4/19/2019    Alarm Resident    Cherry Ln, Grandview

4/19/2019    Citizen Assist    N Granger Rd, Granger

4/19/2019    Agency Assist    W I 82; Mp43 Wpato

4/19/2019    Fraud    Yakima Valley Hwy, Granger

4/19/2019    Suspicious Circ    Sheller Rd, Sunnyside

4/19/2019    Alarm Resident    Holaday Rd, Mabton

4/19/2019    Welfare Check    Snipes Canal Rd & S Lester

4/19/2019    Traffic Hazard    Van Belle Rd & Cemetery Rd

4/19/2019    Shots Fired    Arrowsmith Rd, Sunnyside,

4/19/2019    Accident No Inj    Swan Rd, Sunnyside

4/19/2019    Livestock Incid    Independence Rd & Washout

4/19/2019    Domestic    Grandview Pavement Rd, Mab

4/19/2019    Traffic Hazard    Charvet Rd & Hornby Rd, Gr

4/19/2019    Suspicious Circ    Donald Wapato Rdpato,

4/19/2019    Traffic Hazard    Hornby Rd & Chase Rd, Gran

4/20/2019    Agency Assist    Buena Rd & Yakima Valley H

4/20/2019    Recovrd Stolen    Glade Rd, Mabton

4/20/2019    Livestock Incid    Yakima Valley Hwy & Divisi

4/20/2019    Alarm Resident    Konnowac Pass Rdpato,

4/20/2019    Alarm Resident    Yakima Valley Hwypato,

4/20/2019    Citizen Assist    B St, Outlook

4/20/2019    Sex Crime    Glacier Dr, Zillah

4/20/2019    Accident Hitrun    Forsell Rd, Grandview

4/20/2019    Welfare Check    Stover Rd & Waneta Rd

4/20/2019    Agency Assist    Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny

4/20/2019    Information    W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside

4/20/2019    Agency Assist    E I 82; Mp48 E, Zillah

4/20/2019    Shots Fired    Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside

4/20/2019    Noise Complaint    Albro Rd, Sunnyside

4/20/2019    Suspicious Circ    Belma Rd, Mabton

4/21/2019    Alarm Business    Yakima Valley Hw

4/21/2019    Information    Sheller Rd; U:25, Sunnysid

4/21/2019    Agency Assist    W I 82; Mp43 Wpato

4/21/2019    Alarm Resident    Konnowac Pass Rdpato,

4/21/2019    Theft-Vehicle    Robison Rd, Zillah

4/21/2019    Alarm Business    Konnowac Pass Rdpato,

4/21/2019    Illegal Burning    Cody Ln, Sunnyside

4/21/2019    Alarm Resident    Konnowac Pass Rdpato,

4/21/2019    Domestic    Lombard Loop Rdpato, W

4/21/2019    Shots Fired    Knight Hill Rd, Zillah

4/21/2019    Noise Complaint    Franks Rd, Sunnyside

4/22/2019    Animal Problem  O    Utlook Rd, Outlook    C

4/22/2019    Animal Problem    Yakima Valley Hwy, Zillah,

4/22/2019    Citizen Assist    Washout Rd; U:443, Sunnysi

4/22/2019    Information    Gap Rd, Outlook

4/22/2019    Alarm Resident    Konnowac Pass Rdpato,

4/22/2019    Welfare Check    Donald Wapato Rd; Douglas

4/22/2019    Parking Problem    Barnhill Rd, Granger

4/22/2019    Recovrd Stolen    Emerson Rd, Zillah

4/22/2019    Abandoned Vehic    Sheller Rd; Joes Autobody

4/22/2019    Suspicious Circ    Stover Rd, Grandview

4/22/2019    Domestic    Linderman Rd, Mabton

4/22/2019    Animal Problem    Tear Rd, Grandview

4/22/2019    Livestock Incid    Yakima Valley Hwy & Beam R

4/22/2019    Domestic    Orchardvale Rd, Zillah

4/23/2019    Fire Other    Randel Rd, Sunnyside

4/23/2019    Information    Linderman Rd, Mabton

4/23/2019    Trespassing    Cherry Ln, Grandview

4/23/2019    Domestic    I82 Hwy W; U:28, Granger    

Wapato Police Department

4/16/2019    Lost Property    W 3Rd Stpato

4/16/2019    Mal Mischief    S Wapato Ave; Dairy Queen,

4/16/2019    Animal Problem    N Track Rdpato

4/17/2019    Alarm Business    S Wapato Ave; Wapato Sport

4/17/2019    Suspicious Circ    S Frontage

4/17/2019    Alarm Resident    S Yakima Ave,

4/17/2019    Accident Unknow    Lateral A Rd;

4/18/2019    Theft-Vehicle       W 6Th St; #B6,

4/18/2019     Suspicious Circ W     1St St; Mid Valley Famil Cwp   Act

4/18/2019     Noise Complaint     S Yakima Ave,

4/18/2019     Juvenile Probm      E B Stpato   Cwp   Clo

4/19/2019    Alarm Business    W 1St St; Les Schwab Tire

4/19/2019    Court Order Ser    S Wasco Avepato

4/19/2019    Unwanted Guest    Sitcum Ave; Skone & Connor

4/19/2019    Domestic    S Wapato Avepato

4/19/2019    Accident Unknow    W C St; U:25Pato

4/19/2019    Accident Unknow    E Elizabeth Stpato

4/19/2019    Theft-Vehicle    S Camas Avepato

4/19/2019    Suspicious Circ    W C Stpato

4/20/2019    Agency Assist    W Wapato Rd & Ashue Rd

4/20/2019    Theft    N Lincoln Avepato

4/20/2019    Welfare Check    N Track Rd & Donald Rd

4/20/2019    Accident No Inj    W Wapato Rd & Hwy 97Pa

4/20/2019    Alarm Resident    S Naches Avepato

4/20/2019    Accident Unknow    E Ahtanum Rd & Main St, Un

4/20/2019    Domestic    S Wapato Ave;

4/20/2019    Noise Complaint    S Simcoe Avepato

4/20/2019    Shots Fired    W 5Th Stpato

4/21/2019    Welfare Check    S Kateri Ln #A1pato, W

4/21/2019    Agency Assist    Progressive Rd & Campbell

4/21/2019    Alarm Business    S Wapato Avepato

4/21/2019    Alarm Business    S Camas Ave; Camas Element

4/21/2019    Assault    N Track Rdpato

4/21/2019    Agency Assist    W Wapato Rd; Wolf Den Rest

4/21/2019    Welfare Check    Dollar Treepato

4/21/2019    Assault    E 2Nd St; Noahs Arkpat

4/21/2019    Domestic    Lombard Loop Rdpato, W

4/21/2019    Agency Assist    E 2Nd St; Noahs Arkpat

4/21/2019    Suspicious Circ    Southpark Drpato

4/22/2019    Heft           W    1St St; Roadrunner Deli, C

4/22/2019    Theft    S Simcoe Ave; Wapato Polic

4/22/2019    Unwanted Guest    S Wapato Avepato

4/22/2019    Eluding    Mccredy Lnpato

4/22/2019    Agency Assist    W Wapato Rd; Da Storep

4/22/2019    Information    E 3Rd St; Wapato City Hall

4/22/2019    Information    E 3Rd St; Wapato City Hall

4/22/2019    Agency Assist    E 2Nd St; Noahs Arkpat

4/23/2019    Alarm Business    W Wapato Rdpato

4/23/2019    Mal Mischief    Donald Rd #23Pato

        

Zillah Police Department

4/16/2019    Information    Pollock Ave, Zillah

4/16/2019    Civil Matter    2Nd Ave; Valley Hills Mort

4/17/2019    Information    1St Ave; Stonehenge Tavern

4/17/2019    Animal Problem    Cheyne Rd, Zillah

4/18/2019    Suspicious Circ    Glen Dr, Zillah

4/18/2019    Citizen Assist    3Rd Ave & 6Th St, Zillah,

4/18/2019    Illegal Dumping    3Rd Ave, Zillah

4/19/2019    Alarm Business    W 1St Ave; Los Murales Res

4/19/2019    Parking Problem    Blk 2Nd Ave, Zillah

4/19/2019    Traffic Offense    Blk 1St Ave, Zillah

4/19/2019    Found Property    Nob Hill Ave, Zillah

4/19/2019    Suspicious Circ    2Nd Ave, Zillah

4/19/2019    Homicide    N Beech St, Toppenish

4/19/2019    Suspicious Circ    Ann St, Zillah

4/20/2019    Agency Assist    S Elm St; Western Gas, Top

4/20/2019    Agency Assist    Buena Rd & Yakima Valley H

4/20/2019    Recovrd Stolen    Glade Rd, Mabton

4/20/2019    Livestock Incid    Yakima Valley Hwy & Divisi

4/20/2019    Alarm Resident    Konnowac Pass Rdpato,

4/20/2019    Alarm Resident    Yakima Valley Hwypato,

4/20/2019    Citizen Assist    B St, Outlook

4/20/2019    Sex Crime    Glacier Dr, Zillah

4/20/2019    Accident Hitrun    Forsell Rd, Grandview

4/20/2019    Welfare Check    Stover Rd & Waneta Rd, Gra

4/20/2019    Agency Assist    Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny

4/20/2019    Information    W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside

4/20/2019    Agency Assist    E I 82; Mp48 E, Zillah

4/20/2019    Shots Fired    Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside

4/20/2019    Noise Complaint    Albro Rd, Sunnyside

4/20/2019    Suspicious Circ    Belma Rd, Mabton

4/21/2019    Alarm Business    Yakima Valley Hwypato,

4/21/2019    Information    Sheller Rd; U:25, Sunnysid

4/21/2019    Accident Hitrun    Meade Dr, Zillah

4/21/2019    Welfare Check    Vintage Valley Pkwy; Comfo

4/21/2019    Alarm Resident    Sunset Way, Zillah

4/22/2019    Suspicious Circ    Cheyne Rd, Zillah

4/22/2019    Theft    Maple Way, Zillah

4/22/2019    Civil Matter     Zillah West Rd #201, Zilla

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.