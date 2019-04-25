Sunnyside/Mabton Arrests
Sunnyside Or Mabton Police Arrested The Following People. Some May Have Been Physically Arrested, While Others May Have Been Arrested By Citation.
April 10
Frankie Garcia Iii, Dob: 5/7/87; Driving While Licenses Suspended.
Maximiliano A. Gomez, Dob: 11/10/92; Violation Of Protection Order, Doc Contact-Sunnyside, No Contact Order/Protection Distance Violence.
Jessie R. Arroyo, 7/16/92; Driving While License Suspended.
April 11
Gared L. Lewis, Dob: 2/26/84: Prohibited Act In City Park.
Katie E. Bounds, Dob; 1/18/87; Agency Hold.
Samantha P. Gabino, Dob: 11/6/92; Criminal Trespass.
Cecilia Ramos, Dob: 1/6/91; Doc Contract- Sunnyside.
Steven S. Baldonado, Jr., Dob: 1/6/91; Doc Contract- Sunnyside, Offender Accountability Act.
Jovanny N. Tlatelpa, Dob: 5/12/95; Driving Under The Influence.
April 12
Johnovanie Hall, Dob: 1/26/87; Fourth Degree Domestic Violence Assault.
Alfredo Chino, Dob: 3/27/81; Fourth Degree Domestic Violence Assault.
Chaylene J. Charles, Dob: 1/25/99; Violation Of Park Ordinance.
April 13
Anthony J. Heemsah, Dob: 12/10/88; Second Degree Burglary.
Susan R. Heemsah, Dob: 1/22/73; Investigation, Fourth Degree Domestic Violence Assault.
Alonzo Solis, Iii, Dob: 6/21/86; Three Counts Of Agency Hold.
Alonzo Solis, Dob: 6/21/86: Driving While License Suspended, Driving Motor Vehicle Without Ignition Interlock, Second Degree Theft.
April 14
Cody D. Peters, Dob: 8/5/98; U.S. Marshall Hold.
Martin G. Meraz, Dob: 5/25/86; U.S. Marshall Hold.
Roberto F. Martinez, Jr., Dob: 12/11/63; Doc Contract- Sunnyside, Offender Accountability Act,
Isaac Cendejas, Dob: 12/7/00; Driving Under The Influence.
Felipe Ruis Rios, Dob: 5/4/95; Fourth Degree Assault, Resisting Arrest.
Cipriano Ramirez, Dob: 12/26/98; Two Counts Of Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm And Possession Of A Stolen Firearm.
April 15
Jerardo C. Bautista, Dob: 4/6/80; Violation Of Domestic Violence Protection Order.
April16
David K. Starnold, Dob: 11/3/69; Investigation.
Miquel A. Lupercio, Dob: 10/24/98; Driving While Under The Influence, Driving While License Suspended, Minor In Possession/ Minor In Consumption.
Mayra A. Hurtado, Dob: 11/30/82; Driving While License Suspended.
David L. Vargas, Dob: 11/11/98; Driving Under The Influence.
James A. Wake, Dob: 2/22/92; Malicious Mischief.
Kyle A. Frank, Dob: 10/1/89, Forgery.
Ricardo J. Bedolla, Dob: 9/5/88; Driving While License Suspended.
Sunnyside Police Department
4/16/2019 Alarm Business Midvale Rd; Rdo Equipment
4/16/2019 Traffic Stop E Edison Ave & S 1St St, S
4/16/2019 Code Enforce E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
4/16/2019 Animal Problem S 5Th St; Red Steer Market
4/16/2019 Suspicious Circ S 13Th St; Sunnyside Housi
4/16/2019 Atmt To Locate E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
4/16/2019 Transport W 5Th Ave; Kittitas County
4/16/2019 Citizen Complai Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
4/16/2019 Theft Federal Way #38, Sunnyside
4/16/2019 Harassment Canadienne St, Sunnyside,
4/16/2019 Unwanted Guest E Edison Ave; Ideal Option
4/16/2019 Warrant Service Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/16/2019 Animal Problem E Franklin Ave, Sunnyside,
4/16/2019 Disorderly E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
4/16/2019 Atmt To Locate E Edison Ave; Post Office
4/16/2019 Agency Assist Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
4/16/2019 Juvenile Probm S 1St St; South Hill Park,
4/16/2019 Trespassing S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
4/16/2019 Administrative Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/16/2019 Traffic Stop S 6Th St & Grant Ave, Sunn
4/16/2019 Burglary W Nicolai Ave, Sunnyside,
4/16/2019 Traffic Hazard E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
4/16/2019 Harassment Terry St, Sunnyside
4/16/2019 Court Order Ser Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/16/2019 Welfare Check Ismo Loop, Sunnyside
4/16/2019 Court Order Ser S 6Th St #A, Sunnyside
4/16/2019 Citizen Assist S 10Th St, Sunnyside
4/16/2019 Welfare Check Yakima Valley & N 16Th St,
4/16/2019 Threats E Yakima Valley Hwy;Ste 19
4/16/2019 Mental Subject Ravine Dr, Sunnyside
4/16/2019 Welfare Check E Lincoln Ave; Walmart
4/16/2019 Suicidal Person E Ida Belle St, Sunnyside
4/16/2019 Animal Problem S 1St St, Sunnyside
4/16/2019 Citizen Complai Sw Crescent Ave, Sunnyside
4/16/2019 Juvenile Probm W Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
4/16/2019 Suspicious Circ W South Hill Rd; Bi-Mart,
4/16/2019 Suspicious Circ Riverside Ter, Sunnyside,
4/16/2019 Agency Assist S 1St St; South Hill Park,
4/16/2019 Suspicious Circ S Buena Vista Ave, Sunnysi
4/16/2019 Welfare Check S 4Th St #3; Sunnyside Man
4/16/2019 Transport N Front St; Yakima County
4/16/2019 Agency Assist Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/17/2019 Alarm Business E Yakima Valley Hwy; Popey
4/17/2019 Suspicious Circ Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
4/17/2019 Alarm Business Yakima Valley Hy; Tv Towne
4/17/2019 Burglary E Railroad Ave, Sunnyside,
4/17/2019 Transport W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi
4/17/2019 Found Property S 4Th St; Sunnyside Manor
4/17/2019 Code Enforce Merrick Ave, Sunnyside
4/17/2019 Animal Problem S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
4/17/2019 Juvenile Probm E Lincoln Ave; Chief Kamia
4/17/2019 Alarm Resident Crescent Ave, Sunnyside, W
4/17/2019 Code Enforce Merrick Ave, Sunnyside
4/17/2019 Code Enforce Merrick Ave, Sunnyside
4/17/2019 Code Enforce Merrick Ave, Sunnyside
4/17/2019 Juvenile Probm S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
4/17/2019 Agency Assist N 16Th St; Sun Valley Elem
4/17/2019 Citizen Assist S 6Th St, Sunnyside
4/17/2019 Traffic Hazard S 1St St & W Nicolai Ave,
4/17/2019 Injured Child Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
4/17/2019 Juvenile Probm S 9Th St & E Edison Ave
4/17/2019 Trespassing S 8Th St, Sunnyside
4/17/2019 Missing Person W South Hill Rd; 1G, Sunny
4/17/2019 Warrant Service Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/17/2019 Suspicious Circ E Yakima Valley Hwy
4/17/2019 Mal Mischief N 16Th St; B2, Sunnyside,
4/17/2019 Fire Vehicle E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
4/17/2019 Juvenile Probm E Ida Belle St, Sunnyside,
4/17/2019 Citizen Assist Grending Ave, Sunnyside, W
4/17/2019 Accident Hitrun W South Hill Rd; Jack In T
4/17/2019 Suicidal Person Ayrshire St, Sunnyside
4/17/2019 Welfare Check E Yakima Valley Hwy; U:7,
4/17/2019 Noise Complaint S 9Th St, Sunnyside
4/17/2019 Warrant Service Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/18/2019 Transport N Front St; Yakima County
4/18/2019 Alarm Business S 6Th St; St Josephs Schoo
4/18/2019 Warrant Service H Omer St; Sunnyside Police
4/18/2019 Juvenile Probm W Maple Ave; 63, Sunnyside
4/18/2019 Traffic Offense N 16Th St; Blk, Sunnyside,
4/18/2019 Harassment N 16Th St, Sunnyside
4/18/2019 Court Order Vio S Lookout Dr, Sunnyside, W
4/18/2019 Disorderly E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
4/18/2019 Code Enforce W Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
4/18/2019 Public Service N 16Th St; Epic Early Lear
4/18/2019 Agency Assist Main St; Mabton Mini Mart
4/18/2019 Court Order Ser Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/18/2019 Found Property North Ave, Sunnyside
4/18/2019 Alarm Resident Jersey St, Sunnyside
4/18/2019 Welfare Check S 16Th St & Grant Ave, Sun
4/18/2019 Transport E Yakima Valley Hwy; Pizza
4/18/2019 Abandoned Vehic Grant Ave, Sunnyside
4/18/2019 Trespassing W South Hill Rd; Jack In T
4/18/2019 Juvenile Probm S 16Th St; Sunnyside Presb
4/18/2019 Traffic Stop E I82;Mp 70, Sunnyside
4/18/2019 Theft E Yakima Valley Hwy; Ricos
4/18/2019 Fraud N 6Th St; Ste D, Sunnyside
4/18/2019 Warrant Service Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/18/2019 Accident No Inj E Edison Ave; U:36, Sunnys
4/18/2019 Welfare Check Yakima Ave; Ken Allen Phot
4/18/2019 Civil Matter Beckner Alley, Sunnyside,
4/18/2019 Threats Mcclain Dr, Sunnyside
4/18/2019 Citizen Assist S 9Th St, Sunnyside
4/18/2019 Theft Fairview Ave, Sunnyside, W
4/18/2019 Dui Federal Way; U:41 Phas
4/18/2019 Alarm Business E Yakima Valley Hwy; Ross,
4/18/2019 Juvenile Probm S 14Th St, Sunnyside
4/18/2019 Juvenile Probm S 13Th St & E Edison Ave,
4/19/2019 Noise Complaint S 14Th St, Sunnyside
4/19/2019 Alarm Business E Yakima Valley Hwy; Biebe
4/19/2019 Welfare Check E Yakima Valley Hwy; Rodew
4/19/2019 Traffic Stop S 6Th St & Miller Ave, Sun
4/19/2019 Parking Problem Picard Pl;Quality Inn, Sun
4/19/2019 Transport W Okanogan Place; Benton C
4/19/2019 Juvenile Probm S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
4/19/2019 Accident No Inj Picard Pl & Waneta Rd, Sun
4/19/2019 Noise Complaint E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
4/19/2019 Mal Mischief E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
4/19/2019 Disorderly E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
4/19/2019 Warrant Service Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/19/2019 Abandoned Vehic Bagley Dr; Blk, Sunnyside,
4/19/2019 Traffic Offense Merrick Ave & S 1St St, Su
4/19/2019 Noise Complaint E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
4/19/2019 Alarm Business S 3Rd St, Sunnyside
4/19/2019 Traffic Hazard N 16Th St & North Ave, Sun
4/19/2019 Animal Problem Dayton Dr, Sunnyside
4/19/2019 Vehicle Prowl S 13Th St #D1, Sunnyside,
4/19/2019 Citizen Assist E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
4/19/2019 Civil Matter E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
4/19/2019 Agency Assist Washington Elementry Schoo
4/19/2019 Traffic Stop Outlook Rd, Sunnyside
4/19/2019 Agency Assist Olive Ave & S 2Nd St, Sunn
4/19/2019 Domestic S 1St St; South Hill Park,
4/19/2019 Wanted Person W Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
4/19/2019 Court Order Vio Grant Ave; Sunnyside Libra
4/19/2019 Accident Injury E Lincoln Ave & S 16Th St,
4/19/2019 Shots Fired Arrowsmith Rd, Sunnyside,
4/19/2019 Warrant Service Yakima Valley Hy; Rodeway
4/19/2019 Transport N Front St; Yakima County
4/19/2019 Runaway Juv E Franklin Ave, Sunnyside,
4/19/2019 Traffic Offense E Yakima Valley Hwy & Morg
4/20/2019 Noise Complaint Yakima Valley Hy; La Fogat
4/20/2019 Alarm Business E Yakima Valley Hwy; Popey
4/20/2019 Traffic Stop S 1St St & Midvale Rd, Sun
4/20/2019 Warrant Service Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/20/2019 Welfare Check E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
4/20/2019 Citizen Assist Upland Dr, Sunnyside
4/20/2019 Atmt To Locate W Nicolai Ave, Sunnyside,
4/20/2019 Domestic Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside
4/20/2019 Citizen Assist E Lincoln Ave & Golden St,
4/20/2019 Alarm Resident S 14Th St, Sunnyside
4/20/2019 Transport N Front St; Yakima County
4/20/2019 Accident Hitrun E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
4/20/2019 Theft S 1St St, Sunnyside
4/20/2019 Atmt To Locate Chestnut Ave, Sunnyside, W
4/20/2019 Suspicious Circ N 10Th St, Sunnyside
4/20/2019 Traffic Offense E Lincoln Ave; Chief Kamia
4/20/2019 Traffic Stop E Decatur Ave, Sunnyside,
4/20/2019 Juvenile Probm S Hamilton Dr, Sunnyside,
4/20/2019 Shots Fired Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside
4/20/2019 Dui Yakima Valley Hwy; U:7, Ou
4/20/2019 Suspicious Circ E Harrison Ave, Sunnyside,
4/20/2019 Juvenile Probm Yakima Valley & E Lincoln
4/20/2019 Vehicle Prowl E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
4/20/2019 Shots Fired Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside
4/20/2019 Juvenile Probm S 13Th St & E Lincoln Ave,
4/20/2019 Noise Complaint Guernsey St, Sunnyside
4/20/2019 Court Order Vio Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/20/2019 Suspicious Circ Hemlock Ave, Sunnyside
4/20/2019 Noise Complaint W Maple Ave; 29, Sunnyside
4/20/2019 Domestic S 11Th St #A8; U:41, Sunny
4/20/2019 Domestic Yakima Ave, Sunnyside
4/20/2019 Suspicious Circ Scoon Rd, Sunnyside
4/20/2019 Noise Complaint Saul Rd, Sunnyside
4/21/2019 Suspicious Circ N 11Th St; U:5, Sunnyside,
4/21/2019 Traffic Stop E Edison Ave & S 7Th St, S
4/21/2019 Suspicious Circ W Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
4/21/2019 Noise Complaint Aho Development, Sunnyside
4/21/2019 Suspicious Circ E Lincoln Ave & E Yakima V
4/21/2019 Citizen Assist Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/21/2019 Warrant Service H Omer St; Sunnyside Police
4/21/2019 Citizen Dispute Saul Rd; Comprehensive Men
4/21/2019 Vehicle Prowl W Grandview Ave; A34, Sunn
4/21/2019 Alarm Business Grant Ave, Sunnyside
4/21/2019 Alarm Business E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
4/21/2019 Traffic Stop E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
4/21/2019 Death Invest North Ave, Sunnyside
4/21/2019 Runaway Juv E Franklin Ave, Sunnyside,
4/21/2019 Animal Problem Picard Pl; Burger King, Su
4/21/2019 Transport N Front St; Yakima County
4/21/2019 Noise Complaint E Decatur Ave & S 9Th St,
4/21/2019 Domestic 1/2 Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside
4/21/2019 Welfare Check S 6Th St & Otis Ave, Sunny
4/21/2019 Traffic Stop W Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
4/21/2019 Suicidal Person S 6Th St #F, Sunnyside
4/21/2019 Agency Assist Cantrell Rd, Sunnyside
4/22/2019 Welfare Check S 9Th St; Washington Eleme
4/22/2019 Suspicious Circ E Yakima Valley Hwy; Trave
4/22/2019 Noise Complaint Mcclain Dr; A1, Sunnyside,
4/22/2019 Citizen Assist Yakima Valley Hy;#153 Rode
4/22/2019 Suspicious Circ E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
4/22/2019 Alarm Business W Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
4/22/2019 Atmt To Locate E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
4/22/2019 Theft N 16Th St #C4, Sunnyside,
4/22/2019 Accident No Inj S 16Th St & E Lincoln Ave,
4/22/2019 Juvenile Probm S 9Th St; Washington Eleme
4/22/2019 Trespassing W South Hill Rd #4B, Sunny
4/22/2019 Trespassing E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
4/22/2019 Traffic Hazard Yakima Valley & E Edison A
4/22/2019 Theft North Ave, Sunnyside
4/22/2019 Threats W Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
4/22/2019 Accident No Inj N 16Th St & Yakima Valley,
4/22/2019 Livestock Incid Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/22/2019 Suspicious Circ S 16Th St & E Edison Ave,
4/22/2019 Alarm Resident S 9Th St, Sunnyside
4/22/2019 Code Enforce E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
4/22/2019 Assault S 13Th St, Sunnyside
4/22/2019 Suspicious Circ Nw Cresent/Dayton, Sunnysi
4/22/2019 Information Sheller Rd; Joes Autobody
4/22/2019 Unwanted Guest Gregory Ave; Anytime Fitne
4/22/2019 Suspicious Circ N 16Th St; Office, Sunnysi
4/22/2019 Solicitor Ridgeway Loop, Sunnyside,
4/22/2019 Domestic E Ida Belle St; Sunnyside
4/22/2019 Found Property Dayton Dr, Sunnyside
4/22/2019 Alarm Resident Hemlock Ave, Sunnyside
4/22/2019 Runaway Juv E Franklin Ave, Sunnyside,
4/22/2019 Agency Assist W/B I82 Exit 67, Sunnyside
4/22/2019 Information S 1St St; South Hill Park,
4/22/2019 Welfare Check S 6Th St; Imperial Printin
4/22/2019 Citizen Assist W South Hill Rd; Jack In T
4/22/2019 Transport N Front St; Yakima County
4/22/2019 Suspicious Circ Yakima Ave, Sunnyside
4/23/2019 Court Order Vio S 4Th St, Sunnyside
4/23/2019 Fire Other Randel Rd, Sunnyside
4/23/2019 Suspicious Circ Yakima Valley Hy; Travel I
4/23/2019 Burglary E Yakima Valley Hwy; Midva
Grandview Police Department
4/16/2019 Livestock Incid Ogle Rd, Grandview
4/16/2019 Fire Structure Elm St & Highland Rd, Gran
4/16/2019 Juvenile Probm W 2Nd St; Harriet Thompson
4/16/2019 Dui Blk Stassen Wy, Grandview
4/16/2019 Parking Problem W 4Th St, Grandview
4/16/2019 Parking Problem Blk Vivian Dr, Grandview,
4/16/2019 Parking Problem Blk Hillcrest Rd, Grandvie
4/16/2019 Parking Problem Velma Ave, Grandview
4/16/2019 Parking Problem Blk Hillcrest Rd, Grandvie
4/16/2019 Warrant Service Blk Stassen Wy, Grandview
4/16/2019 Information E 2Nd St, Grandview
4/16/2019 Prowler Mountainview Rd, Grandview
4/16/2019 Wanted Person W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
4/16/2019 Runaway Juv W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
4/16/2019 Animal Problem Blk Andrea Ct, Grandview,
4/16/2019 Atmt To Locate W 4Th St, Grandview
4/16/2019 Animal Problem W 4Th St, Grandview
4/16/2019 Accident No Inj Blk W 2Nd St, Grandview, W
4/16/2019 Accident No Inj W 2Nd St & Ave E, Grandvie
4/16/2019 Welfare Check Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
4/16/2019 Unwanted Guest W 4Th St, Grandview
4/16/2019 Suspicious Circ W 5Th St, Grandview
4/16/2019 Information E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
4/16/2019 Agency Assist Blk W Wine Country Rd, Gra
4/16/2019 Suspicious Circ E Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
4/16/2019 Suspicious Circ Stover Rd, Grandview
4/16/2019 Suspicious Circ Puterbaugh Rd, Grandview,
4/16/2019 Assault Apache Dr, Grandview
4/17/2019 Suspicious Circ Blk Wilson Hwy, Grandview,
4/17/2019 Agency Assist W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
4/17/2019 Alarm Business Colleen’s Way; A, Grandvie
4/17/2019 Suspicious Circ E Washington St; Grandview
4/17/2019 Suspicious Circ Blk Wilson Hwy, Grandview,
4/17/2019 Suspicious Circ Blk Stassen Wy, Grandview,
4/17/2019 Alarm Business E Railroad Ave, Sunnyside,
4/17/2019 Theft-Vehicle Pleasant Ave; 36, Grandvie
4/17/2019 Information W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
4/17/2019 Animal Problem Highland Rd, Grandview
4/17/2019 Animal Problem Jessica Ct, Grandview
4/17/2019 Court Order Ser Munson Ln, Grandview
4/17/2019 Animal Problem Avenue E, Grandview
4/17/2019 Civil Matter W Wine Country Rd; Smittys
4/17/2019 Trespassing Avenue E, Grandview
4/17/2019 Alarm Resident Wyant Way, Grandview
4/17/2019 Alarm Resident Crescent Dr, Grandview
4/17/2019 Information W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle
4/17/2019 Disorderly Opal Ave & N 4Th St, Grand
4/17/2019 Information W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
4/17/2019 Information N 3Rd St, Grandview
4/17/2019 Alarm Resident Crescent Dr, Grandview
4/17/2019 Traffic Stop Hedrick Pl & W 5Th St, Gra
4/17/2019 Information W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
4/17/2019 Burglary Grandridge Rd; B, Grandvie
4/17/2019 Suspicious Circ E Concord Ave, Grandview,
4/17/2019 Noise Complaint Blk Ela Lp, Grandview
4/17/2019 Suspicious Circ Blk Avenue A, Grandview, W
4/18/2019 Agency Assist Cherry Ln, Grandview
4/18/2019 Accident Injury Old Prosser Rd, Grandview,
4/18/19 T Theft Wine Country Rd; Safeway C
4/18/2019 Traffic Hazard W 5Th St & Grandridge Rd,
4/18/2019 Agency Assist Main St; Mabton Mini Mart
4/18/2019 Suspicious Circ W Wine Country Rd; Apple V
4/18/2019 Parking Problem W 5Th St, Grandview
4/18/2019 Citizen Assist W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
4/18/2019 Animal Problem Wallace Way; Ameristar Sto
4/18/2019 Information Ash St; Su Mercadito, Gran
4/18/2019 Information N 4Th St & Opal Ave, Grand
4/18/2019 Animal Problem Birch St, Grandview
4/18/2019 Information Ela Loop, Grandview
4/18/2019 Accident Unknow W 4Th St & Ave E, Grandvie
4/18/2019 Assault Elm St, Grandview
4/18/2019 Abandoned Vehic N Willoughby Rd; Grandview
4/18/2019 Utility Problem Stassen Way, Grandview
4/18/2019 Domestic Grandridge Rd; D7, Grandvi
4/18/2019 Emr Medic W 3Rd St, Grandview
4/18/2019 Information Grandridge Rd, Grandview,
4/18/2019 Juvenile Probm S Euclid Rd & Groom Ln, Gr
4/18/2019 Welfare Check S Euclid Rd; U:22, Grandvi
4/18/2019 Utility Problem Pleasant Ave; 6, Grandview
4/19/2019 Suspicious Circ Blk N Euclid Rd, Grandview
4/19/2019 Unsecure Premis Grandridge Rd, Grandview,
4/19/2019 Traffic Hazard W Wine Country Rd & Higgin
4/19/2019 Noise Complaint Blk E Adams St, Grandview,
4/19/2019 Traffic Hazard Stover Rd & Wallace Way, G
4/19/2019 Theft Grandridge Rd; E1, Grandvi
4/19/2019 Animal Problem Wilson Hwy; 19, Grandview,
4/19/2019 Suspicious Circ Blk Hillcrest Rd, Grandvie
4/19/2019 Animal Problem Pleasant Ave, Grandview, W
4/19/2019 Animal Problem Vista Dr, Grandview
4/19/2019 Information W 5Th St & Hillcrest Rd, G
4/19/2019 Citizen Assist W Wine Country Rd & Stover
4/19/2019 Sex Crime Ela Loop, Grandview
4/19/2019 Welfare Check S Euclid Rd, Grandview
4/19/2019 Wanted Person W Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
4/19/2019 Lewd Conduct Birch St; Sunshine Car Was
4/19/2019 Traffic Stop Carriage Square Dr & Cones
4/19/2019 Wanted Person Carriage Square Dr & Cones
4/19/2019 Traffic Hazard W Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
4/19/2019 Agency Assist Ash St; 5, Grandview
4/19/2019 Disorderly Division St; Herbs Bar & G
4/20/2019 Suspicious Circ Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
4/20/2019 Agency Assist Robinson Rd & S County Lin
4/20/2019 Citizen Dispute Avenue E, Grandview
4/20/2019 Theft Grandridge Rd; Gemstones L
4/20/2019 Alarm Business Wallace Way; Shonan Usa, G
4/20/2019 Citizen Assist Hedrick Pl, Grandview
4/20/2019 Emr Medic E 4Th St, Grandview
4/20/2019 Suspicious Circ W Main St; Grandview Dairy
4/20/2019 Noise Complaint W 5Th St, Grandview
4/21/2019 Suspicious Circ S Euclid Rd & King St, Gra
4/21/2019 Information N Euclid Rd, Grandview
4/21/2019 Suspicious Circ Ash St; Su Mercadito, Gran
4/21/2019 Traffic Hazard Higgins Way, Grandview
4/21/2019 Theft E. Wine Country Rd; Safeway C
4/21/2019 Found Property Cherry Ln #10, Grandview,
4/21/2019 Noise Complaint Carriage Square Dr & Cones
4/22/2019 Noise Complaint Grandridge Rd; Vineyard Ap
4/22/2019 Suspicious Circ W 5Th St; Dykstra Park; Eu
4/22/2019 Suspicious Circ Auto Zone, ,
4/22/2019 Mal Mischief N Euclid Rd, Grandview
4/22/2019 Mal Mischief Cedar St, Grandview
4/22/2019 Parking Problem Blk Hillcrest Rd, Grandvie
4/22/2019 Parking Problem Blk Hillcrest Rd, Grandvie
4/22/2019 Parking Problem Blk Hillcrest Rd, Grandvie
4/22/2019 Parking Problem Blk Cherry Ln, Grandview,
4/22/2019 Parking Problem Blk Stassen Wy, Grandview,
4/22/2019 Warrant Service W 2Nd St, Grandview
4/22/2019 Parking Problem Blk W 2Nd St, Grandview, W
4/22/2019 Parking Problem Blk W 4Th St, Grandview, W
4/22/2019 Parking Problem Blk W 4Th St, Grandview, W
4/22/2019 Agency Assist Wilson Hwy ;101, Grandview
4/22/2019 Mal Mischief Ismo Ct, Grandview
4/22/2019 Mal Mischief W Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
4/22/2019 Runaway Juv W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle
4/22/2019 Parking Problem Blk W 5Th St, Grandview, W
4/22/2019 Trespassing N Elm St, Grandview
4/22/2019 Drugs W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle
4/22/2019 Welfare Check Avenue E, Grandview
4/22/2019 Accident No Inj Blk Grandridge Rd, Grandvi
4/22/2019 Found Property Hillcrest Rd; Kb Northwest
4/22/2019 Lost Property Hillcrest Rd, Grandview, W
4/22/2019 Unwanted Guest Deangela Dr, Grandview
4/22/2019 Domestic Deangela Dr; #B, Grandview
4/22/2019 Domestic Deangela Dr ; B, Grandview
4/22/2019 Traffic Stop E Wine Country Rd & Cedar
4/22/2019 Traffic Stop W 2Nd St & S Euclid Rd, Gr
4/22/2019 Agency Assist W Wine Country Rd; Smittys
4/23/2019 Noise Complaint E Washington St; 4, Grandv
4/23/2019 Parking Problem Blk Velma Ave, Grandview
4/23/2019 Parking Problem Division St & Nicka Rd, Gr
4/23/2019 Agency Assist Cherry Ln, Grandview
Granger Police Department
4/16/2019 Citizen Assist Bagley Rd, Sunnyside
4/16/2019 Agency Assist E E St #19, Granger
4/16/2019 Traffic Stop Mentzer Ave E & Sharon Ln
4/16/2019 Burglary 6Th Ave, Granger
4/17/2019 Suspicious Circ 6Th Ave, Granger
4/17/2019 Alarm Business E Railroad Ave, Sunnyside
4/17/2019 Noise Complaint Harris Avenue Granger
4/18/2019 Theft-Vehicle E E St, Granger
4/18/2019 Burglary Harris Ave, Granger
4/20/2019 Suspicious Circ Mark Ave & Sharon Ln
4/20/2019 Agency Assist Cherry Hill Rd, Granger
4/20/2019 Suspicious Circ Dean Ave, Granger
4/20/2019 Alarm Business Bailey Ave; Granger Middle
4/21/2019 Burglary E 3Rd St, Granger
4/21/2019 Agency Assist Us 97 Hwy 22, Toppenish
4/21/2019 Suspicious Circ Main St, Granger
4/21/2019 Alarm Business E 1St St, Granger
4/21/2019 Citizen Assist La Pierre Rd & Chardonnay
4/22/2019 Suspicious Circ Chardonnay St, Granger
4/22/2019 Fire Vehicle Bailey Ave; The Granger Pl
4/22/2019 Mal Mischief Bailey Ave; Granger Middle
4/22/2019 Traffic Hazard E D St, Granger
4/22/2019 Agency Assist Zillah West Rd
4/22/2019 Animal Noise E 3Rd St #1, Granger
4/23/2019 Alarm Business Bailey Ave; Granger Middle
Mabton Police Department
4/18/2019 Welfare Check High School Rd;202, Mabton
4/18/2019 Civil Matter Washington St
4/18/2019 Abuse Neglect E Euclid Rd, Mabton
4/19/2019 Livestock Incid Pine St,
4/19/2019 Fraud Fern St,
4/19/2019 Wanted Person W Edison
4/19/2019 Information Main St;
4/20/2019 Suspicious Circ Mark Ave & Sharon Ln, Gran
4/20/2019 Agency Assist Cherry Hill Rd, Granger, W
4/20/2019 Suspicious Circ Dean Ave, Granger
4/20/2019 Alarm Business Bailey Ave; Granger Middle
4/21/2019 Burglary E 3Rd St, Granger
4/21/2019 Agency Assist Us 97 Hwy; U:22, Toppenish
4/21/2019 Alarm Resident Jefferson St Mabton,
Prosser Police Department
4/5/2019 Welfare Check 1300 Block Of Meade Ave.
4/5/2019 Non-Injury Collision Bennett Avenue
4/5/2019 Traff Stop 7Th St. And Wine Country Road
4/5/2019 Suspicious Person 200 Block On Sw Malibu Drive
4/5/2019 Domestic Disturbance North River Road
4/5/2019 Suspicious Person Fifth Street
4/5/2019 Weapons Complaint Tenth Street At Sherman Avenue
4/6/2019 Theft Alexander Court
4/6/2019 Narcotics Petra Avenue
4/6/2019 Noise Compliant Alexander Court
4/6/2019 Hit And Run 6Th Street
4/6/2019 Traffic Stop Gap And Wine Country Road
4/6/2019 Traffic Stop Grant Avenue And Old Inhand Empire
4/7/2019 Trespassing Hillcrest Drive
4/7/2019 Trespassing Stacy Avenue
4/7/2019 Verbal Disturbance Merlot Drive
4/7/2019 Traffic Stop Wine Country Road And 8Th Street
4/8/2019 Disturbance Merlot Drive
4/8/2019 Non-Injury Collision Wine Country Road And North River Road
4/9/2019 Malicious Mischief Spokane Avenue
4/9/2019 Threats Playfield Avenue
4/10/2019 Wreckless Bicyclist Nunn Road And Wine Country Road
4/10/2019 Threats Seventh Street
4/10/2019 Traffic Stop Fifth Street And Meade Avenue
4/11/2019 Theft Prosser Avenue
4/11/2019 Suspicious Person Dudley Avenue
4/11/2019 Graffiti Miller Avenue
4/12/2019 Suspicious Person 1400 Block Of Sunset Drive.
4/12/2019 Malicious Mischief 1200 Block Of Prosser Ave.
4/12/2019 Traffic Stop Seventh Street At Wine Country Road
4/13/2019 Traffic Stop 700 Block Of Wine Country Road.
4/13/2019 Traffic Stop Montecito Drive And Sr 22.
4/13/2019 Animal Complaint 200 Block Of Evans Ave.
4/13/2019 Traffic Stop 700 Block Of Wine Country Road.
4/14/2019 Traffic Stop Cr 12 And Albro Road.
4/14/2019 Aggressive D Og 1800 Block Of Highland Drive
4/14/2019 Traffic Stop Mercer Court And Highland Drive.
4/14/2019 Traffic Stop Bennett Ave And Meade Ave.
4/14/2019 Traffic Stop Sr 22 And Highland Drive.
4/14/2019 Traffic Stop 700 Block Of Wine Country Road.
4/14/2019 Traffic Stop Wine Country Road And Johnson Road.
4/14/2019 Traffic Stop Wine Country Road And Nunn Road.
4/14/2019 Traffic Stop Market Street And Prosser Ave.
4/15/2019 Shoplifting 700 Block Of Wine Country Road.
4/15/2019 Traffic Stop Tenth Street And Grant Ave.
4/15/2019 Traffic Complaint 6Th Street And Prosser Ave.
4/15/2019 Traffic Stop Cr 12 And Albro Road.
4/16/2019 Traffic Stop Wine Country Road At North River Road.
4/17/2019 Marijuana Complaint 1200 Block Of Prosser Ave.
4/17/2019 Non-Injury Semi Collision 700 Block Of Wine Country Road.
4/17/2019 Reckless Driving Main Street And Yakima Ave.
4/17/2019 Traffic Stop 9Th Street And Wine Country Road.
4/18/2019 School Bus Collision 7Th Street And Bennett Ave.
4/18/2019 No Contact Order Violation 300 Block Of Casi Court.
4/18/2019 Burglary 900 Block Of Sheridan Ave.
4/18/2019 Traffic Stop Alexander Court And Wine Country Road.
4/18/2019 Traffic Stop Block Of Merlot Drive.
Yakima County Sheriff
4/16/2019 Livestock Incid Berney Rd, Grandview
4/16/2019 Animal Problem E Bonnieview Rd, Grandview
4/16/2019 Animal Problem Van Belle Rd; 2, Outlook,
4/16/2019 Abandoned Vehic Glade Rd & Township Rd, Ma
4/16/2019 Found Property Gangle Rd; Teveri Cellars,
4/16/2019 Animal Problem Sandy Ln, Sunnyside
4/16/2019 Traffic Offense Buena Rd, Buena
4/16/2019 Agency Assist I82 Hwy W, Granger
4/17/2019 Alarm Resident I Ndependence Rd, Sunnyside
4/17/2019 Livestock Incid W I 82; Mp43 Wpato
4/17/2019 Fraud Roza Dr, Zillah
4/17/2019 Animal Problem Thorp Rd, Moxee
4/17/2019 Animal Problem Yakima Valley Hwypato,
4/17/2019 Sex Crime Holmason Rd, Sunnyside
4/17/2019 Suspicious Circ Yakima Valley Hwypato,
4/17/2019 Alarm Resident Konnowac Pass Rdpato,
4/18/2019 Accident Injury Old Prosser Rd, Grandview,
4/18/2019 Accident Unknow O Ld Prosser Rd, Grandview, C
4/18/2019 Welfare Check Fordyce Rd, Outlook
4/18/2019 Theft Yakima Valley Hwy, Outlook
4/18/2019 Mal Mischief Nelson Rd; U:19, Granger,
4/18/2019 Recovrd Stolen Donald Wapato Rdpato,
4/18/2019 Livestock Incid S County Line Rd; U:25 Ph
4/18/2019 Fraud Donald Wapato Rdpato,
4/18/2019 Animal Problem Krough Rd, Grandview
4/18/2019 Sex Crime E Euclid Rd, Mabton
4/18/2019 Animal Problem Outlook Rd & Yakima Valley
4/18/2019 Domestic Wilson Hwy; U:8, Grandview
4/18/2019 Welfare Check Olmstead Rd, Grandview
4/18/2019 Shots Fired N County Line Rd, Sunnysid
4/18/2019 Suspicious Circ Buena Rd & Emerson Rd, Zil
4/18/2019 Noise Complaint S 16Th St, Sunnyside
4/19/2019 Suspicious Circ Orchardvale Rd; U:58, Zill
4/19/2019 Agency Assist Yakima Valley Hwy, Granger
4/19/2019 Alarm Resident Cherry Ln, Grandview
4/19/2019 Citizen Assist N Granger Rd, Granger
4/19/2019 Agency Assist W I 82; Mp43 Wpato
4/19/2019 Fraud Yakima Valley Hwy, Granger
4/19/2019 Suspicious Circ Sheller Rd, Sunnyside
4/19/2019 Alarm Resident Holaday Rd, Mabton
4/19/2019 Welfare Check Snipes Canal Rd & S Lester
4/19/2019 Traffic Hazard Van Belle Rd & Cemetery Rd
4/19/2019 Shots Fired Arrowsmith Rd, Sunnyside,
4/19/2019 Accident No Inj Swan Rd, Sunnyside
4/19/2019 Livestock Incid Independence Rd & Washout
4/19/2019 Domestic Grandview Pavement Rd, Mab
4/19/2019 Traffic Hazard Charvet Rd & Hornby Rd, Gr
4/19/2019 Suspicious Circ Donald Wapato Rdpato,
4/19/2019 Traffic Hazard Hornby Rd & Chase Rd, Gran
4/20/2019 Agency Assist Buena Rd & Yakima Valley H
4/20/2019 Recovrd Stolen Glade Rd, Mabton
4/20/2019 Livestock Incid Yakima Valley Hwy & Divisi
4/20/2019 Alarm Resident Konnowac Pass Rdpato,
4/20/2019 Alarm Resident Yakima Valley Hwypato,
4/20/2019 Citizen Assist B St, Outlook
4/20/2019 Sex Crime Glacier Dr, Zillah
4/20/2019 Accident Hitrun Forsell Rd, Grandview
4/20/2019 Welfare Check Stover Rd & Waneta Rd
4/20/2019 Agency Assist Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny
4/20/2019 Information W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
4/20/2019 Agency Assist E I 82; Mp48 E, Zillah
4/20/2019 Shots Fired Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside
4/20/2019 Noise Complaint Albro Rd, Sunnyside
4/20/2019 Suspicious Circ Belma Rd, Mabton
4/21/2019 Alarm Business Yakima Valley Hw
4/21/2019 Information Sheller Rd; U:25, Sunnysid
4/21/2019 Agency Assist W I 82; Mp43 Wpato
4/21/2019 Alarm Resident Konnowac Pass Rdpato,
4/21/2019 Theft-Vehicle Robison Rd, Zillah
4/21/2019 Alarm Business Konnowac Pass Rdpato,
4/21/2019 Illegal Burning Cody Ln, Sunnyside
4/21/2019 Alarm Resident Konnowac Pass Rdpato,
4/21/2019 Domestic Lombard Loop Rdpato, W
4/21/2019 Shots Fired Knight Hill Rd, Zillah
4/21/2019 Noise Complaint Franks Rd, Sunnyside
4/22/2019 Animal Problem O Utlook Rd, Outlook C
4/22/2019 Animal Problem Yakima Valley Hwy, Zillah,
4/22/2019 Citizen Assist Washout Rd; U:443, Sunnysi
4/22/2019 Information Gap Rd, Outlook
4/22/2019 Alarm Resident Konnowac Pass Rdpato,
4/22/2019 Welfare Check Donald Wapato Rd; Douglas
4/22/2019 Parking Problem Barnhill Rd, Granger
4/22/2019 Recovrd Stolen Emerson Rd, Zillah
4/22/2019 Abandoned Vehic Sheller Rd; Joes Autobody
4/22/2019 Suspicious Circ Stover Rd, Grandview
4/22/2019 Domestic Linderman Rd, Mabton
4/22/2019 Animal Problem Tear Rd, Grandview
4/22/2019 Livestock Incid Yakima Valley Hwy & Beam R
4/22/2019 Domestic Orchardvale Rd, Zillah
4/23/2019 Fire Other Randel Rd, Sunnyside
4/23/2019 Information Linderman Rd, Mabton
4/23/2019 Trespassing Cherry Ln, Grandview
4/23/2019 Domestic I82 Hwy W; U:28, Granger
Wapato Police Department
4/16/2019 Lost Property W 3Rd Stpato
4/16/2019 Mal Mischief S Wapato Ave; Dairy Queen,
4/16/2019 Animal Problem N Track Rdpato
4/17/2019 Alarm Business S Wapato Ave; Wapato Sport
4/17/2019 Suspicious Circ S Frontage
4/17/2019 Alarm Resident S Yakima Ave,
4/17/2019 Accident Unknow Lateral A Rd;
4/18/2019 Theft-Vehicle W 6Th St; #B6,
4/18/2019 Suspicious Circ W 1St St; Mid Valley Famil Cwp Act
4/18/2019 Noise Complaint S Yakima Ave,
4/18/2019 Juvenile Probm E B Stpato Cwp Clo
4/19/2019 Alarm Business W 1St St; Les Schwab Tire
4/19/2019 Court Order Ser S Wasco Avepato
4/19/2019 Unwanted Guest Sitcum Ave; Skone & Connor
4/19/2019 Domestic S Wapato Avepato
4/19/2019 Accident Unknow W C St; U:25Pato
4/19/2019 Accident Unknow E Elizabeth Stpato
4/19/2019 Theft-Vehicle S Camas Avepato
4/19/2019 Suspicious Circ W C Stpato
4/20/2019 Agency Assist W Wapato Rd & Ashue Rd
4/20/2019 Theft N Lincoln Avepato
4/20/2019 Welfare Check N Track Rd & Donald Rd
4/20/2019 Accident No Inj W Wapato Rd & Hwy 97Pa
4/20/2019 Alarm Resident S Naches Avepato
4/20/2019 Accident Unknow E Ahtanum Rd & Main St, Un
4/20/2019 Domestic S Wapato Ave;
4/20/2019 Noise Complaint S Simcoe Avepato
4/20/2019 Shots Fired W 5Th Stpato
4/21/2019 Welfare Check S Kateri Ln #A1pato, W
4/21/2019 Agency Assist Progressive Rd & Campbell
4/21/2019 Alarm Business S Wapato Avepato
4/21/2019 Alarm Business S Camas Ave; Camas Element
4/21/2019 Assault N Track Rdpato
4/21/2019 Agency Assist W Wapato Rd; Wolf Den Rest
4/21/2019 Welfare Check Dollar Treepato
4/21/2019 Assault E 2Nd St; Noahs Arkpat
4/21/2019 Domestic Lombard Loop Rdpato, W
4/21/2019 Agency Assist E 2Nd St; Noahs Arkpat
4/21/2019 Suspicious Circ Southpark Drpato
4/22/2019 Heft W 1St St; Roadrunner Deli, C
4/22/2019 Theft S Simcoe Ave; Wapato Polic
4/22/2019 Unwanted Guest S Wapato Avepato
4/22/2019 Eluding Mccredy Lnpato
4/22/2019 Agency Assist W Wapato Rd; Da Storep
4/22/2019 Information E 3Rd St; Wapato City Hall
4/22/2019 Information E 3Rd St; Wapato City Hall
4/22/2019 Agency Assist E 2Nd St; Noahs Arkpat
4/23/2019 Alarm Business W Wapato Rdpato
4/23/2019 Mal Mischief Donald Rd #23Pato
Zillah Police Department
4/16/2019 Information Pollock Ave, Zillah
4/16/2019 Civil Matter 2Nd Ave; Valley Hills Mort
4/17/2019 Information 1St Ave; Stonehenge Tavern
4/17/2019 Animal Problem Cheyne Rd, Zillah
4/18/2019 Suspicious Circ Glen Dr, Zillah
4/18/2019 Citizen Assist 3Rd Ave & 6Th St, Zillah,
4/18/2019 Illegal Dumping 3Rd Ave, Zillah
4/19/2019 Alarm Business W 1St Ave; Los Murales Res
4/19/2019 Parking Problem Blk 2Nd Ave, Zillah
4/19/2019 Traffic Offense Blk 1St Ave, Zillah
4/19/2019 Found Property Nob Hill Ave, Zillah
4/19/2019 Suspicious Circ 2Nd Ave, Zillah
4/19/2019 Homicide N Beech St, Toppenish
4/19/2019 Suspicious Circ Ann St, Zillah
4/20/2019 Agency Assist S Elm St; Western Gas, Top
4/20/2019 Agency Assist Buena Rd & Yakima Valley H
4/20/2019 Recovrd Stolen Glade Rd, Mabton
4/20/2019 Livestock Incid Yakima Valley Hwy & Divisi
4/20/2019 Alarm Resident Konnowac Pass Rdpato,
4/20/2019 Alarm Resident Yakima Valley Hwypato,
4/20/2019 Citizen Assist B St, Outlook
4/20/2019 Sex Crime Glacier Dr, Zillah
4/20/2019 Accident Hitrun Forsell Rd, Grandview
4/20/2019 Welfare Check Stover Rd & Waneta Rd, Gra
4/20/2019 Agency Assist Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny
4/20/2019 Information W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
4/20/2019 Agency Assist E I 82; Mp48 E, Zillah
4/20/2019 Shots Fired Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside
4/20/2019 Noise Complaint Albro Rd, Sunnyside
4/20/2019 Suspicious Circ Belma Rd, Mabton
4/21/2019 Alarm Business Yakima Valley Hwypato,
4/21/2019 Information Sheller Rd; U:25, Sunnysid
4/21/2019 Accident Hitrun Meade Dr, Zillah
4/21/2019 Welfare Check Vintage Valley Pkwy; Comfo
4/21/2019 Alarm Resident Sunset Way, Zillah
4/22/2019 Suspicious Circ Cheyne Rd, Zillah
4/22/2019 Theft Maple Way, Zillah
4/22/2019 Civil Matter Zillah West Rd #201, Zilla
