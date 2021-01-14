SUNNYSIDE — A man held in a connection with a Sunday, Dec. 27, shooting incident on Snipes Canal Road which injured one, made his preliminary appearance in Yakima Superior Court Monday, Dec. 28.
Jose Antonio Escobar, 30, of Sunnyside was remanded on a $100,000 bond in Yakima County Jail having faced charges of assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and hit and run.
According to the Yakima Sheriff’s Office deputy’s report, officers arrived on the scene at approximately 7:30 p.m., finding a single car crashed into a fence and embankment. As deputies were on their way to the scene, witnesses reported that the driver, identified as Escobar, walked over to the passenger side of the vehicle and fired multiple shots at the injured passenger.
Escobar fled the scene on foot and was later captured by K9 Simcoe, YSO Deputy Panattoni, and perimeter officers.
YSO Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort said the report is not clear if the passenger was actually injured from the gun shots. However, the passenger was reportedly life-flighted elsewhere for more extensive care, he noted.
No other information was available regarding the victim.
