PROSSER — The cause of a three-car pileup on I-82, two miles east of Prosser is under investigation. The Thursday, Jan. 7 collision at approximately 10:59 p.m., resulted in the death of Stephen C. Chalcraft, 60, of Kennewick.
Washington State Patrol reports vehicle one, driven by Chalcraft, was westbound in the eastbound lane of I-82, striking a second eastbound vehicle driven by Jerry Frazier, 65, of Yakima, resulted in a chain reaction as his car hit vehicle three, driven by Elijah D. Pena, 25, of Sunnyside, who was also eastbound.
Chalcraft was declared deceased on the scene.
Frazier was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Pena was not injured in the collision.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.