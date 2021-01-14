SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside Police Department (SSPD) announced they are seeking leads in a recent alleged homicide of a 70-year-old man that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
That Thursday at approximately 2:08 a.m., Sunnyside Police responded to a welfare check call on the 900 block of Franklin Ave. It is reported a family member and police discovered a Sunnyside resident deceased from apparent injuries consistent with foul play, according to the SSPD.
The victim has been identified as Pedro F. Leija and family members have been notified.
This incident is the first alleged homicide in over two years in Sunnyside. It is being investigated by SSPD with assistance from the Washington State Patrol Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Response Team.
The investigation is ongoing, and persons of interest are being sought out for questioning.
Investigators urge anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.