Sunnyside Police responded to a report of shots fired at 2101 Roosevelt Court, approximately 4:13 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31.
Once on scene, law enforcement discovered one gunshot victim. Officers assisted with first aid until paramedics arrived and the victim, identified as Victor J. Ramos, 28, of Sunnyside was transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Family members were notified, and Ramos later succumbed to his wounds, according to a press release from Cmdr. Scott Bailey on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Washington State Patrol, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Grandview Police Department and Mabton Police Department also assisted in securing the crime scene for several hours and aided detectives with the collection of evidence.
Investigators continue to examine the homicide case which appears to be gang related, Bailey said.
Witnesses reported shots were fired from a black sedan which immediately fled the area.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200.
