After an exhaustive search for a new board member to fill in Sunnyside School District’s (SSD) Board of Director No. 5 after Dylan Gardener’s resignation, the search will begin again to fill in former Chair of the Board Steve Winfree’s No. 3 seat.
Prior to the interviews of three candidates – Teresa Ramos, Timothy Lemos, and Yeanet Ramos – on Tuesday, Jan. 19, Winfree submitted his resignation to Superintendent Kevin McKay on Friday, Jan. 15, effective immediately.
The interviewing of the candidates was conducted by the three remaining Board of Directors, Sandra Linde, Michelle Perry, and Rocky Simmons and it was announced as Lemos would be new Board of Director No. 5.
The Board of Directors meeting on Monday, Jan. 25, kicked off with an acknowledgement of School Board Appreciation Month in a group crafted statement from the SSD Principals presented by Tyler Rice.
“You’ve been required to make unprecedented decisions under immense pressure. Thank you for your devotion and dedication for working through these issues,” Rice stated.
He also thanked Superintendent McKay and Board Members Linde, Perry, and Simmons while also acknowledging former members Gardener and Winree.
After commending Winfree for his time on the board, the directors moved to approve his resignation.
“I know none of us wanted to do this, but it has been moved by Michelle and approved by Rocky to approve the resignation of Steve Winfree,” Linde stated.
She asked if there was any discussion wherein Simmons pondered what would happen if they acknowledged Winfree’s resignation but didn’t approve it.
“Since he’s requested (resignation), I think we should probably honor his request,” Linde countered.
While the board will certainly miss Winfree’s insight and knowledge on school issues, as stated by Perry, the motion passed and Board of Director No. 3 Winfree has resigned.
Applications for position No. 3 have opened Jan. 26 and can be viewed on the SSD website at https://bit.ly/3oIu9DF. Questions regarding the position can be directed to the SSD Office at 509-837-5851.
