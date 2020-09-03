SUNNYSIDE – As Olympia lawmakers are on summer break, Senator Jim Honeyford, R-of the 15th Legislative District shared his recent views about the public’s role for participating in local government during the wake of the Seattle City Council’s actions and subsequent fallout while planning to reduce their Police Department budget by 14%, resulting in the termination of 100 officers and several public safety units.
Following the westside council meeting and the approved 7-1 proposed cuts in August, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best with two years in the position, announced her retirement which takes effect today, Aug. 28.
On behalf of his Senate Republican colleagues, Honeyford–a former Ellensburg police officer from 1960-66–in a statement thanked Chief Best for her 28 years of dedicated public service to the city of Seattle, citizens and to the men and women in blue who served under her leadership.
“… I am truly saddened and quite frankly disgusted by the way the supposedly progressive Seattle Council treated the city’s first female African-American police chief,” the senator of 22 years said. “At a time when the council professed to want black leaders to stand up and be heard, they silenced and sidelined one of our state’s most prominent black leaders.”
He plans to introduce a resolution to formally honor Chief Best when the Legislature reconvenes in January. Honeyford cautioned that public safety budget discussions may soon take place in bigger cities on this side of the state such as Spokane, Tri-Cities, and Yakima.
“We need to have the communities involved attending council meetings, paying attention to what’s going on in local government. So that they can make their voices heard.”
He noted his personal frustrations for online meetings, while addressing the public’s difficulties with connecting and engaging remotely in local government.
Additional issues ranging from the state’s almost $9 billion budget shortfall forecasted over the biennium to school re-openings have been on the senator’s mind as he continues to meet with colleagues over Zoom and on conference calls.
Honeyford suggested that Gov. Jay Inslee should call in the legislature to meet before Jan. to make necessary adjustments to the state’s budget, which he feels would be extremely helpful in the long run.
“I’m very concerned of the millions of dollars that the Federal Government has put into the state and the governor has spent that without any input from the legislature.”
The former 30-year Sunnyside teacher and coach expressed his thoughts about the School District’s remote model Continuous Learning 2.0 and feels elementary students need to stay on track with a fast start to their academic pursuits which begin in the classroom.
“I really believe our schools need to have our younger students up to fourth grade to be in the classroom because it’s so important that they get a good start to learning,” the Sunnyside resident acknowledged. I’m afraid remote learning won’t be good enough.”
Since being elected to the Senate in 1998, the Olympia lawmaker said it’s always been important to represent and be accountable to the constituents who sent him to Olympia and for that reason, he responds with writing his own emails.
“People may not like what I have to say but at least it comes from me,” Honeyford stated. “So, I think it’s important that people keep in contact with their government officials.”
