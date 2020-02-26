TACOMA — After proudly watching his seven wrestlers take their individual turns at the podium in receiving their medals, the moment they were all waiting for arrived as the entire Sunnyside squad gathered around coach George Paulus and celebrated their second place 4A team finish and magical Mat Classic XXXII experience.
Heading into the finals, Sunnyside trailed defending state champion Chiawana by four points. The Riverhawks were in control of their title hopes with four competing in first-place matches. Both teams were solidly deep, but the Grizzlies would need a couple of breaks to overtake the No. 1 seeded squad.
SHS junior Eli Barajas (42-2) started off the final session with a dramatic 1-0 decision over Decatur sophomore Collin Jack (35-5) for the 106-pound state championship win.
Defending state champion sophomore EJ Villanueva (38-4) faced off against Tahoma junior Yusief Lillie (36-2) in the 120 final. Last year’s runner-up junior Andrew Macias (32-3) took on Curtis senior Aizayah Yacapin (34-1) in the 132-weight class. Both wrestlers battled to the end in their tough matches and brought home second-place finishes.
In addition to the three Grizzly finalists, junior Austin Villanueva and senior Fabian Ortega captured third-place medals, while freshman Alex Fernandez secured fourth and senior Alan Ochoa sixth, bringing the team total to 132 points – 5.5 ahead of Tahoma for second and 11 behind the unyielding Riverhawks.
There are five division of boys wrestling, 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A and 2B-1B represented at the Mat Classic. Granger won the 1A state championship team title, Toppenish 2A, Mt. Si (Spokane) 3A, Chiawana 4A and Tonasket 2B-1B. Furthermore, three of the five second place teams were also from Eastern Washington.
“We always like to think that we come away with most of the state champions, which can be true on given years, but we like to think wrestling kind of goes through this valley. It does this year,” coach Paulus candidly confirmed. “It’s going to be the same thing again, so the (westside) better figure out how to deal with it. That’s what they’ve got to do.”
The Grizzlies’ state trophy was the fourth in the past eight years for Paulus, who is retiring after 31 years as head coach. The Hall of Famer had 21 Mat Classic team finishes in the top 10, along with 24 state champions and 118 medalists.
“That’s what wrestling is all about really, it’s supposed to be about having fun. If it gets too serious, it’s not fun anymore,” coach conveyed as he walked toward the northeast exit of the Tacoma Dome on Saturday night. “We’re happy! We’re going to have some pizza now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.