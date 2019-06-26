SUNNYSIDE — After a day of family reunions and backyard grilling, join the Sunnyside Lions 25th annual old-fashioned Independence Day celebration at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Clem Senn Football Stadium, South 16th Street.
This year’s guest speaker is 15th District State Rep. Jeremie Dufault, (R-Selah).
Dufault is a major in the U.S. Army Reserves and served as a judge advocate in Kuwait and Afghanistan, before pursuing a career in politics.
The popular hot dog and watermelon eating contests, and games will begin about 7 p.m., followed by presentation of the Lower Valley Honor Guard at 8 p.m.
The firework show, sponsored by the city, local merchants and private donations, begins at dusk.
Admission is free, although donations will be accepted at the gate.
GRANDVIEW
The 42nd annual Fourth of July Flag Raising ceremony is at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4, at Stokely Square on Second Street.
Medic Steven Bradley, who served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, will be the guest speaker. The morning’s program will include the Lower Valley Honor Guard presentation of the colors, a 21-gun salute and taps.
Recognition of local boys earning Boy Scout Eagle rank and special musical numbers will conclude the program.
A continental breakfast will follow.
PROSSER
The community celebrates its annual old-fashioned 4th of July Celebration with the classic car show in City Park, Seventh Street and Sommers Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The kiddie parade will be on Seventh Street at 10:30 a.m., followed by Little Miss Prosser Pageant at 11:30 a.m. on the Sylvan Stage.
Entertainment, games, barbecue are also planned at the park.
At dusk the Rotary Club’s annual fireworks display will begin, and spectators are reminded the display will be held at Housel Middle School, 2001 Highland Drive this year.
TOPPENISH
Two nights of 85th annual Toppenish PRCA Rodeo action begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 5, at the rodeo grounds, 600 S. Division St. A second round of rodeo action begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6. Tickets are on sale at the gate.
In addition to the rodeo, the annual Lions Cowboy Breakfast will be from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Post Office Park, 14 Jefferson Ave., followed by the Wild West Parade at 11 a.m. through downtown Toppenish.
YAKIMA
Ten bands will take part in the annual AppleJam Battle of Bands planned as a part of the Yakima Independence Day celebration at the State Park State Fair Park, 1301 South Fair Ave. The gates open at noon.
The bands will compete for more than $1,500 prizes and a spot at the Central Washington State Fair.
The live music competition starts at 4 p.m. and goes until the fireworks start. Live rehearsals starting at 12:30 p.m.
Other activities scheduled for this year’s 4th of July celebration include the Premier Gaming Truck, face painting, children activities, water slide, U.S. Army fitness challenge, a beer garden, carnival rides, food vendors and fireworks.
Bands include: Bad Habit, Whitley & Eric Snider, Daypop, Sweet Mary Sunshine and The Finger Guns. Solo acts are: JayJay Garza, Abby Brown (The Girl in Black), Koenig, Erik J. Smestad and last year’s winner: Arissa Connel.
This year’s special guest hosts will be AppleJam award-winning hip-hop artist Leviticus and radio personality Reesha.
Winners will be announced, and prizes awarded before the fireworks celebration begins.
Admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.