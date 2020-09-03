GRANDVIEW — Small business assistance grants are now available for businesses within the city and Port of Grandview boundaries.
Grant are cycle opened Tuesday, Sept. 1. The deadline is Sept. 14 by 5 p.m. Links to the small busines grants are available at www.grandview.wa.us.
The city has dedicated $140,000 and the Port of Grandview has dedicated $50,000 in funding for the grants.
Small business impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to apply said City Clerk Anita Palacios.
