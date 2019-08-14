GRANDVIEW — It is no surprise that one of longtime car collector Gary Christensen’s vintage cars would win top honors at the annual Chamber of Commerce Car Show.
For his entry in the event, Christensen selected his candy apple red and white 1955 Chevy convertible as his entry. The pristine vehicle, which he also rode in during the community parade on Thursday, Aug. 8, claimed “Best of Show” Saturday afternoon, Aug. 10, at the Chamber’s car show.
