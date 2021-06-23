10th Annual Sort 4 the Cause results released

2021 RESULTS OF SORT 4 THE CAUSE, 2-Man Ranch Sorting Event, June 18-20, Sunnyside, WA
OPEN CLASS, 113 Teams: 1, Karen Veltman, Kip Veltman, 30 cows, 167.48 sec.; 2, Larry Wolf, Roger Braa, 30, 171.76; 3 *, Karen Veltman, Roger Braa, 25, 159.05; 4, Denis Fast, Jay Cartmell, 17, 103.87; 5, Matt Hogan, Fred Young, 17, 112.84; 6, Larry Wolf, Riley Wolf, 17, 113.15; 7, Mark Brady, Vicki Gray, 17, 113.39; 8, Barry Baremore, Liz Baremore, 16, 115.75.
PRO-AM CLASS, 147 Teams: 1, Kip Veltman, JR Adams, 19 cows, 111.1 sec.; 2, Kit Cartmell, Mark Brady, 19, 112.71; 3, Darrell Winters, Tim Larson, 19, 119.26; 4, Larry Wolf, Connie Hauver, 18, 104.4; 5, Shelly DeBoer, Kyle Churchill, 18, 115.81; 6, Jim Schak, Kristi Beeson, 17, 115.36; 7, Vicki Gray, Teresa Long, 16, 110.6; 8, Evita Skerse, Kip Veltman, 15, 97.81; 9, Liz Hockens, Kevin Dunham, 15, 101.59; 10, Kit Cartmell, Jay Cartmell, 15, 108.49.
PRO-NOV CLASS, 98 Teams: 1, Roger Braa, Rae Ann Jonson, 20 cows, 101.66 sec.; 2, Hilary Gonia, Duane Dechaux, 20, 102.94; 3, Kevin Dunham, DeLynn Erickson, 18, 104.32; 4, Clinton Carl, Heather Calhoun, 18, 115.23; 5, Kevin Dunham, Rae Ann Jonson, 17, 113.67; 6, Katie Stanley, Mark Brady, 17, 115.22; 7, Karen Veltman, Heather Calhoun, 17, 116.43.
AMATEUR CLASS, 117 Teams: 1, Larry Hauver, Connie Hauver, 17 cows, 108.05 sec.; 2, Rick Jagger, Kayring Delikat, 16, 117.27; 3, Diane Davis, Sue Myra, 13, 105.77; 4, Connie Hauver, Ron Davis, 13, 107.86; 5, Pam Bright, Kit Cartmell, 13, 109.3; 6, Kayla Letourneau, David Olson, 12, 100.01; 7, Jeff Cole, Lucas Reid, 12, 105.23; 8, Laurie Ward, Katie Stanley, 12, 114.54.
AM-NOV CLASS, 165 Teams: 1, Josh Costillo, Larry Kling, 17 cows, 105.53 sec.; 2, Shelly DeBoer, Tara Kimbrough, 17, 109.37; 3, Ron Davis, Sharmi Pond, 17, 113.2; 4, Lucas Reid, Laurie Ward, 17, 117.3; 5, Kit Cartmell, Tara Kimbrough, 16, 100.04; 6, Scott McKnight, Matt Hogan, 16, 102.07; 7, Dede Peterson, Pam Bright, 15, 102.55; 8, Dena Hackney, Tara Moore, 15, 105.65; 9, Dede Peterson, Kecia Adams, 15, 112.34; 10, Jim Schak, Dena Hackney, 15, 114.55.
NOVICE CLASS, 118 Teams: 1, AJ Methany, Yolanda Vachon, 17 cows, 114.87 sec.; 2, Amber Dethlefs, Dena Hackney, 16, 105.3; 3, Hilary Gonia, DeLynn Erickson, 16, 110.81; 4, Angie Counts, Summer McKnight, 14, 110.75; 5, Rachel Reid, Katie Stanley, 14, 113.52; 6, Jeff Cole, Rachel Reid, 14, 116.63; 7, Dede Peterson, Scott McKnight, 13, 101.63; 8, Bobi Manuel, DeLynn Erickson, 13, 119.02.
SURVIVOR/IN HONOR OF CLASS, 40 Teams: 1, Ajanna Russel, Mark Brady, 17 cows, 110.92 sec.; 2, Ann Holgerson, Katie Stanley, 15, 111.67; 3, Tim Coleman, Tara Kimbrough, 14, 108.78.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.