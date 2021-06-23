BEREA, OH — Abby Rodriguez, of Grandview and a Prosser High School graduate is one of 152 Baldwin Wallace University student-athletes to be recognized as Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference.
To be selected as Academic All-OAC, a student-athlete must be a sophomore or higher in class standing, maintain varsity status and have at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA. A student-athlete may only receive Academic All-OAC on three occasions.
Rodriguez also earned Outdoor All-Ohio Athletic Conference honors in the shot put.
Rodriguez is daughter of Mike and Wendy Rodriguez.
