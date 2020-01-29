SUNNYSIDE — The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced that Sunnyside High School freshman Alexxus Ramos was selected as one of the WIAA/Wendy’s Athlete of the Week winner for Jan. 12-18.
After she asked coach Dave Mendoza to explain what the award was all about, the standout Grizzly athlete learned that freshmen are rarely honored with this level of recognition.
“I was so excited! I showed my mom and dad, and my mom even cried. I was like whoa,” Ramos happily expressed. “She couldn’t believe that I’ve accomplished this much because I compete against older girls and I’m just this up and coming freshman wrestling my heart out in the sport I love.”
Wrestling in the 110-pound weight class, Ramos won first place at the 2020 Othello Lady Huskie Invite on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17-18. She defeated Mithzy Brizuela-Villegas of Wapato by pin at 3:54. The win was her fourth tournament title of the year as she improved her season record to 26-2.
Ramos has gained state-wide attention this year and is no longer competing under the radar. She is the first in her family to embrace the sport while being her older brother’s practice partner at the age of eight.
“I ended up liking wrestling and he didn’t. So, I started progressing and I was loving it,” the 14-year old recalled. She credits her friends’ enthusiastic reactions when they watch her compete while she adds to her impressive win total.
“I can also let all my anger out on the mat. It helps me to be stress free,” Ramos acknowledged while looking forward to a special treat of an individual size snack bag of homemade “hot Cheetos.”
Each week throughout the school year, the WIAA recognizes varsity athletes who exhibited an outstanding performance for the previous week based from nominations. All varsity level students in good academic standing at their schools are eligible to receive the award. Students may win the award once during any given academic year.
Nominations are open to athletic administrators, coaches, fans and members of the media, with a weekly deadline of Tuesday at noon (Pacific Standard Time).
