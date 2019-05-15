GRANDVIEW — The Central Washington Athletic Conference has named its all-conference players in baseball.
Grandview has two players, and Prosser has one with all-conference honors.
Angel Morales, a junior player for the Greyhounds, was named second team all-conference, while teammate Hunter Kleinow, also a junior, received honorable mention.
Junior Nathaniel Shipley of the Mustangs also received honorable mention.
