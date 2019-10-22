Jose Martinez Jr. of Mabton was the top forecaster in the last week’s Football Forecast competition. Martinez correctly predicted 10 of 11 weekend football games. Judy Arevalo of Sunnyside and Sayre Leyendekker of Grandview were absolutely tied for second position. Arevalo and Leyendekker each chose 9 correct games of the 11 played and each were nine points off the tie breaking score, Congratulations to both winners!
Martinez will receive the $50 first place prize and Arevalo and Leyendekker will each receive a three-month subscription to the Sunnyside Sun.
The eighth round of the contest is included in today’s Sunnyside Sun and another $50 is again, on the line for next top week’s winner.
This week’s Sunnyside Sun staff forecasters needed the tie breaker score to break the four-way tie and determine winners. Patrick Shelby, Job Wise, Elaine Schneider and Deb Brumley each correctly chose 8 of 11 predictions. Wise and Brumley were each one point off the tie breaker, to tie for first, followed by Shelby then Schneider.
Entry deadline each week, for the remaining 6 weeks, is Friday at 5 p.m.
