SUNNYSIDE — It came down to the tie breaker with Anita Briones of Sunnyside beating out her oldest son Tim Briones for first place honors in the first week of the Sunnyside Sun’s 47th Annual Football Forecast Contest.
“We knew we were undefeated, and I knew I had a higher score. We did fill out our entries separately,” Anita said.
“I thought I’d missed the contest. We always participate and I’m excited to try again next week,” she declared.
Anita’s combined score of 52 in the tie breaker earns her a $50 prize. While Tim’s score of 48 earns him a three-month subscription to the Sunnyside Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.