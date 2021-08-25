I hope y’all are ready for the 48th annual Football Forecast. I’m sure our subscribers know the rules, but if you’re new here: welcome!
Every year the Sunnyside Sun hosts a Football Forecast, where we choose ten football games from the NFL, high school, and college schedules.
Each Wednesday from September 1 to November 24 we will publish ten football games and you – the contestants – get to choose who you think will win each game.
The contestant with the most correct answers will receive a $50 prize. Second-place winners receive a three-month subscription to the Sunnyside Sun.
The combined total score of game ten will be utilized as a tie breaker. If a tie exists after the tiebreaker, the first-place money will be divided equally.
We provide an official entry blank each week in the print edition and our website. Contestants are required to fill out the official entry blank clearly. Illegible entries will be disqualified. Be sure to pay attention to which game is assigned to each number!
You have three ways to enter the contest:
1) Deliver your paper entry to our office at 600 South 6th Street
2) Fax to 509-837-6397
3) Enter online at www.SunnysideSun.com/Football
All entries must be received by 4 p.m. Friday each week and must include name, address, and phone number. The winner’s names will be announced in the following week’s forecast and on our social media.
Due to the nature of the contest, all decisions are final. Only one entry per person per week, but the whole family may participate.
I can’t wait to count all of your entries – good luck!
