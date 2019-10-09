The Rounds family members, near and far, are dominating the weekly Football Forecast game. This week it was Dave Rounds of Portland, Ore., who took top spot with 10 of 11 correctly forecasted football games, with 11 of 11 in week five of the game. David Golden of Sunnyside came in second with 10 correct picks. Congratulations to both winners!
Dave Rounds will receive the $50 first place prize and David Golden, a three-month subscription to the Sunnyside Sun.
The sixth round of the contest is included in today’s Sunnyside Sun and another $50 is again, on the line for next top week’s winner.
This week’s Sunnyside Sun staff forecast game winner was Deb Brumley in first place with 9 of 11 correct predictions and Job Wise in second place, with eight.
Entry deadline each week, for the remaining 7 weeks, is Friday at 5 p.m.
