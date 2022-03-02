Several basketball teams throughout the Yakima Valley landed a spot at regionals last week on Feb. 25 and 26 looking for spot at state on Mar. 2-5.
Both Mabton Vikings girls and boys tested their might at regionals with the boys playing against Toutle Lake Ducks succumbing to a 51-65 loss putting an end to the boys’ season. Mabton girls still have a chance to show what they are made of making it to state with a win over St. George’s Dragons, outscoring them 63-52. The Mabton Vikings girls will be facing the Raymond Seagulls a quarter after noon on Mar. 2.
Granger Spartans varsity girls had their season put to a stop after losing 46-64 to the Adna Pirates.
Grandview Greyhounds varsity boys came out with the win against the Enumclaw Hornets putting them out of their misery, destroying them in a 68-46 blowout. The Greyhounds will be facing the Tumwater Thunderbirds at 7:15 p.m. on Mar. 2.
The Prosser Mustangs boys defeated the Mark Morris Monarchs by a two-point difference of 60-58 to move on to state to face the White River Hornets at 3:45 p.m. on Mar. 2. The Prosser girls also made it to state by defeating the Enumclaw Hornets Varsity girls by 20 with a 75-55 decisive win. They will be playing the Port Angeles Roughriders at 9 a.m. on Mar. 2.
The Toppenish Wildcats boys defeated their opponents in a 61-58 close call to get a by on Mar. 2 and will be playing on Mar. 3 at 9:00 a.m. against the Winner of Castle Rock vs. Zillah. The Toppenish girls are also going to state by giving the Tenino Beavers their third loss in a row, winning 60-55 to face the Zillah Leopards at 7:15 p.m. on Mar. 2
The Zillah Leopards Varsity boys will be facing the Castle Rock Rockets at 9:00 a.m. after losing to the Life Christian Academy Eagles in a high scoring game only losing by one in an 82-81 close call. The Zillah girls lost against the Montesano Bulldogs with a score of 52-59 in a narrow loss for the Leopards. Zillah girls will be facing the Toppenish Wildcats at 7:15 p.m. on Mar. 2 for a basketball game you won’t want to miss.
