SUNNYSIDE — It came down to a tie breaker to determine the first week’s 2019 Sunnyside Sun Football Forecast winners. Ultimately, Judy Arevalo of Sunnyside, edged out Lay’Lee Dixon of Prosser, for first place. Both winners correctly chose seven winning games, but Arevalo guessed closest total points of 42, in the tiebreaker game.
Arevalo will receive $50 cash first prize and Dixon, a three-month subscription to the Sunnyside Sun.
The inhouse Sunnyside Sun staff game was more decisive. Ileana Martinez ran away with first place with seven correct picks; a three- way tie between Patrick Shelby, Job Wise and Ozzie Medina occurred for second place.
The second round of the contest is included in today’s Sunnyside Sun and another $50 is on the line for next week’s winner.
Entry deadline each week, for the remaining 12 weeks, is Friday at 5 p.m.
