SUNNYSIDE — Bambi Snyder of The Dalles, Oregon and David Ramos of Grandview are the top winners in week three of the Sunnyside Sun’s 47th annual Football Forecast Contest.
Snyder came in first for the $50 cash prize and Ramos earned a three-month subscription to the Sunnyside Sun in second place.
Both contestants scored nine correct games. Snyder missed the Jacksonville Jaguars v. Cincinnati Bengals game, while Ramos missed the Buffalo Bills v. Las Vegas Raiders game.
The tie-breaker game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys combined score was 77 points to win. Snyder wrote 55 and Ramos 46, putting Snyder in first place for the number closest to the tiebreaker combined score.
Right behind the two winners were Tim King of Sunnyside and Samantha Ramos of Grandview, both scoring eight correct games and combined tiebreaker scores of 53 and 49, respectively.
King missed both the 49ers v. Eagles and Jaguars v. Bengals games, while Ramos missed the Jaguars v. Bengals and the Bills v. Raiders games.
