SEATTLE — A Sunnyside High School teacher and softball coach Alexandra Barraza has been chosen as a “Transformational Teacher” in the inaugural Teach of America Washington Leadership Award program.
Barraza’s award was announced Oct. 18 at the first Leadership Awards ceremonies held at the Museum of History and Industry in Seattle
Barraza received this award because of her hard work to make her lessons equitable, her care for the success of her students, engaging in hard conversations to better herself and others, and her commitment to the Sunnyside community.
Barraza is a TFA Washington alumna and was nominated by Anna Zimmerman and Richard Castaneda.
In the TFA’s Student Leader category was Isaiah Mawudeku, a senior at Albert Talley High School and the winner in the Systems Changemaker category was Dr. Susan Enfield, the Superintendent of Highline Public Schools.
