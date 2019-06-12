SUNNYSIDE — Summer break begins next Monday, and so does a baseball academy.
Each Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon, Sunnyside High School baseball coach Pete Marquez and his staff will stage sessions for those seeking to improve their baseball skills.
The cost is $20, which covers all 17 sessions, a t-shirt and Otter Pops.
Sign-ups are at the high school baseball field and in the ASB office.
For more information, call Marquez at 509-840-4412.
