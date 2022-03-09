Baseball steps up to the plate

The Sunnyside High School baseball team is ready to showcase their skills this year with 48 participants ready to step up to the plate and show the 4A division what they are made of.
The head coach of the Sunnyside baseball program, Pete Marquez, is ready to take the team and thrive on the field with some special names of recognition. “Jake Martinez is a solid ballplayer and Ruben Navarro is probably our No. 1 pitcher. Really excited to see them play,” said Marquez.
The Sunnyside baseball summer program was started again after a seven-year absence with a plan to continue the camp this year. “We have a great summer program that we’re starting to build,” said Marquez.
This camp has given more experience to the Sunnyside baseball players who normally wouldn’t have had any. “The result of this camp is that we’re better,” said Marquez.
Sunnyside head coach Marquez encourages the community to come out and watch them demonstrate their grizzly power. “Come on out and watch the ball game. We’re pretty proud of who we are so we want to show people that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.