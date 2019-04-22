PROSSER — The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association has named Grace Bestebreur of Prosser High School’s softball team the week 31 Athlete of the Week for 2A girls sports.
This spring, she is playing softball. She hit a combined 11-for-14 in five games with a triple, four doubles, six walks, eight RBI and 11 scored runs.
The Lady Mustangs were 4-1 with Bestebreur on the mound in the twin bill against Wapato on April 11. They defeated the Wolves, 11-1, 13-3.
