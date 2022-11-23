The Sunnyside High Schools girls’ bowling team played their first home match against the Davis Pirates on Thursday, Nov. 17. The Grizzlies saw a loss to a score of 3-1.
The Grizzlies scored 536 points during the first game and 568 during the second with the Pirates scoring 676 during the first and 651 during the second.
For the Baker scores the Grizzlies scored 121 for the first and 112 for the second with the Pirates scoring 134 for the first and 102 for the second.
Individual scores were Ady Gonzalez-Lua with 112 for game one and 87 for game two, Nevaeh Simmons with 83 for game one and 138 for game 2, Ana Cruz with 118 for game one and 135 for game two, Lili Munoz with 110 for game one and 98 for game two, Natalee Bucio with 113 for game one and Emily Islas with 110 for game two.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
