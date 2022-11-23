The Sunnyside High Schools girls’ bowling team played their first home match against the Davis Pirates on Thursday, Nov. 17. The Grizzlies saw a loss to a score of 3-1.

The Grizzlies scored 536 points during the first game and 568 during the second with the Pirates scoring 676 during the first and 651 during the second.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.