YAKIMA — Three Sunnyside High School boys’ golf athletes participated in the 4A Districts tournament on back-to-back days in Yakima on May 19 and 20.
Sunnyside was represented by Jayden Chambers, Andrew Stanton, and Anthony Naught with head coach Nicholas Gurnard guiding the three-man team.
Day one was held at the Yakima Elks Golf Course where Chambers hit 111 strokes, Stanton hit 110, and Naught hit 126.
Gurnard says the three athletes representing Sunnyside had a rough day at Elks.
Gurnard follows by explaining how the boys, “…came back strong,” at the Apple Tree golf course on day two. Chambers was able to hit a 97 for a PR, Stanton hit a 104, and Naught hit a 127.
Both days are added together for a total score of 208 for Chambers, 214 for Stanton, and 253 for Naught.
Sunnyside placed sixth in districts after adding the total scores. First place went to West Valley, second place went to Wenatchee, and third place went to Eastmont.
This tournament ends the boy’s golf season that was filled with increased progress according to Gurnard, who says it was a season filled with “loaded improvement.”
