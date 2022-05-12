YAKIMA — The Sunnyside High School boys golf team demonstrated their skills at the Apple Tree Golf Course in Yakima hosted by the West Valley High School on Tuesday, May 10.
Head coach Nicholas Gurnard said his players had a “solid” day at the course, uninterrupted by the weather.
The team finished with a score of 432 in its third appearance at the Apple Tree Golf course with Brody Weets leading the team at the game, hitting an individual PR with a score of 98 strokes.
The team finished sixth overall in the league with this being the last game before the postseason.
Three different golfers were able to make the cut for districts. Each player was selected by the number of points they were able to receive throughout each POD during the regular season. Sunnyside will be represented by Andrew Stanton (79.5 points), Jayden Chambers (73.5), and Anthony Naught (73).
The district playoffs are a two-day event with the first day being May 17 at Yakima Elks Golf & Country Club. Day two will be taking place on May 18 at the Apple Tree Golf Course.
Gurnard stays confident with the regular season coming to an end, “As this closes an exciting year with lots of growth for a young team, we/I look forward to seeing what our work in the summer, and out of season, brings to the 2023 season that looks to be full of promise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.