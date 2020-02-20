YAKIMA — Trailing 48-29 with 1:04 into the third quarter and their cheering faithful behind them, the visiting Grizzlies went on an 18-3 run over the next 4:46 to cut the Pirates lead to 51-47, making the CBBN Play-In game on Tuesday, Feb. 18, one to remember and build upon.
“I’m just super proud of our kids. They really played hard and gave it everything they had. It bodes well for our future,” coach Bruce Siebol stated. “The main thing is that the kids played hard for the whole season. They bounced back several times after some tough loses, came back and got victories. Persevered.”
In the third quarter, Sunnyside (5-7 Big 9, 7-14 overall) stepped up their gutsy defense and forced Davis (6-6, 11-10) into taking strongly contested shots from the perimeter. Sophomore Raymond Ramirez was a force on the defensive glass, limiting the Pirates’ second chance attempts and igniting the Grizzlies fast-paced offensive attack.
The Grizzlies were able to get out in transition as the ball moved through junior Ethan Copeland and Daniel Singleterry’s hands. When the Davis double team came, both players found their teammates out on the wing in space which created some open looks and driving to the basket opportunities.
SHS junior Sergio Navarro scored 6 points and freshman Brent Maldonado added 5 in the third quarter to help spark the furious second half comeback. By the end of the quarter, Davis led 58-50.
“They’re a great bunch of kids. They’re really coachable,” Siebol warmly conveyed. I love going to practice with them every day. Am going to miss them now. That’s the highlight of my day!”
Following a basket by Ramirez with about 3:30 remaining and the Pirates holding on to a 64-61 lead, Sunnyside’s defense made another stop. As the ball was being pressured in the back court, Davis Jose Reyes intercepted the pass and drove it all the way for a layup.
Following the turnover and by the Grizzlies’ exhausted appearance, the Pirates also recaptured the momentum and their crowd’s enthusiasm.
On the next play Reyes stole the ball again and was fouled on his way to the hoop. The junior finished with a game high 31 and after making both free throws, the lead was 68-61 with 2:34 left. The following possession, SHS Junior Ethan Copeland knocked down a field goal to make the score 68-63 and that was the closest they would get.
Junior Daniel Singleterry led the Grizzlies with 30, Copeland scored 16, sophomore Devin Escamilla recorded 7, Ramirez netted 4 and Rodriguez added 1.
The back-to-back turnovers proved too costly for Sunnyside to overcome. They had given a valiant effort but ran out of gas. Over the next 2:00, Davis closed out the contest on a 12-6 run and won 80-69.
“There were some big highlights for us, when we beat Davis at home and gave it to them a little bit and coming back to win at Eisenhower the other night, it was awesome,” coach clearly recalled.
The Pirates will visit Wenatchee to play in the District 6 tournament on Thursday, Feb. 20, 6 p.m.
“I’m proud of the guys and proud of our team. They’re awesome. A lot of improvement and we’ll be back next year for sure,” junior Ethan Copeland expressed while fondly reminiscing about how the team bonded on their way to Seattle for a winter break tournament. He’s confident the team as well as himself will continue to improve upon the progress made over the season to nest year.
