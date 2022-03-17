YAKIMA — CageSport MMA, the Pacific Northwest’s longest-running all-professional mixed martial arts organization, will make its Yakima debut as Legends Casino Hotel presents CageSport 62 at the Yakima Valley SunDome on Saturday, April 23.
“We have been planning a Yakima show for quite some time and couldn’t be more pleased that it is finally happening,” said CageSport CEO Brian Halquist, who launched the promotion in 2008. “Yakima is without question one of the best MMA communities in the Northwest and we are excited to bring CageSport to the MMA fans in Yakima and Central Washington.”
The card will feature a pair of CageSport title fights with Yakima’s Richard Foster facing Sua Tuani in a 5-round bout for the vacant CageSport heavyweight title and Luis Iniguez defending his CageSport welterweight championship against Bryan McDowell.
Additional fights include Yakima rising star Jorge Alcala taking on Daniel McElhaney in a 136-pound bout and a rematch between former CageSport lightweight champion Bobby McIntyre and Yakima’s Charon Spain.
CageSport 62 will also feature Yamia’s Wyatt Gonzalez facing Kris Ruffin, a heavyweight bout between Josh McPherson and Juan Figueroa, Aaisin Liberato taking on Joe Stafford and Dylan Blakesley meeting Quenton Hansen.
Tickets for the all-ages show are available through TicketsWest.com or the Yakima Valley SunDome box office 509-248-7160. Preliminary bouts start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.