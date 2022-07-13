YAKIMA — CageSport 64 MMA is returning to Yakima. The Pacific Northwest’s longest-running all-professional mixed martial arts promotion will hold its second show at the Yakima Valley SunDome on Saturday, Aug. 27.
“The moment our first Yakima show was over we immediately started thinking about returning,” said CageSport general manager and Northwest Fight Promotions owner George Dodd. “We had such an incredible experience last time working with Legends Casino Hotel and the Yakima Valley SunDome. We couldn’t be happier coming back here.”
The nine-bout card will feature a 136-pound main event between Yakima’s Jorge Alcala and Jose Hernandez and a co-main event between Yakima Native Charon Spain and Bryan Nuro. Additional fights include a heavyweight battle between undefeated Luis Schwenke and Juan Figueroa and a contest between Lee Morrison and Patrick Benson. Preliminary bouts start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets for the all-ages show are available through TicketsWest.com or the Yakima Valley SunDome box office 855-305-4862.
