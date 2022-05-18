Sunnyside deaf educational teacher Camille Tree will be Sunnyside High School’s next head Volleyball coach replacing Erin Koerner.
Tree says she has more than ten years of coaching volleyball at the high school level for both boys and girls indoor beach volleyball and girls club volleyball.
Tree has also competed at the volleyball collegiate level as a setter at Brigham Young University in Hawaii.
She believes that her background in coaching and playing at a higher level will help her succeed in her coaching at Sunnyside.
Tree shares the qualities that will help her be successful at being a head coach explaining that she is very goal-oriented, knowledgeable of the sport, and very competitive.
“I’m really excited about being the new head coach. Of course, there’s a learning curve to taking on a new program but I’m excited and ready to take on the challenge,” said Tree.
The last coach, Koerner, did a great job of creating a positive culture according to Tree.
She says that some of the challenges she faces are utilizing the leadership of the upcoming seniors to mentor the new members of the varsity team. She also faces the challenge of navigating such a big loss of a graduating class considering three-quarters of the team will be graduating this June.
Tree shows encouragement to the team as she is determined to leave no stone unturned, “I want the community to know that I believe in these girls. They have the potential to not just be a winning team, but a program here at SHS that is known for how good the volleyball players are both on and off the court through hard work.”
