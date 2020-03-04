TACOMA — “… We like to think wrestling kind of goes through this valley. It does this year,” Hall of Fame Sunnyside coach George Paulus exclaimed after Central Washington teams dominated all five divisions at Mat Classic XXXII.
He also forecasted the region’s continued reign will be in full effect next year and that westside wrestling officials will have to simply deal with it – Paulus is still retiring from the coaching and teaching ranks when school ends on June 12, but is looking forward to returning to the Tacoma Dome next season and watching the action from the stands. He may even pass out podium medals to many of those same wrestlers he has watched over the years.
The Toppenish Wildcats won their fourth wrestling Class 2A team title in five years with 247.5 points – six champions and 12 medalists, while top-ranked Granger Spartans brought home the program’s third Class 1 A team title in eight years with 178 points – five champions who finished a perfect 5-0 in the finals and eight medalists.
Three of the five second place teams were also from the eastern portion of the state. Class 1 A second place Zillah secured medals from 10 of their 11 wrestlers, racking up 148.5 points and challenging Granger with a strong push to make it a two-horse race.
Granger coach Richard Sanchez said the team was ready and they came into the Mat Classic with a full head of steam – they expect to beat the best because the Spartans’prepare like they’re the best. He was extremely pleased with the team’s performance and how his wrestlers responded to finish strong after a couple of missteps on the first day.
“We wrestle with a chip on our shoulder, we really do. Because we want people to know that a small town like us can perform and provide big time wrestling. And I think we’ve kind of proven that point over the years,” Sanchez conveyed.
When they’re at state, it’s an entirely different type of environment and classification of competition he added while acknowledging his mutual appreciation and respect for all area teams.
“From Toppenish, Zillah, Granger, Sunnyside to even Prosser, who’s making a good little surge and representing themselves well. I’m just proud of how all the Yakima Valley teams performed this past week,” he enthusiastically expressed.
Sanchez credits his wrestlers for being of strong character along with their “brother’s keeper” attitude. “They knew that a couple of their teammates had stubbed their toes and were willing to pick up the slack and do whatever it takes to come away with that team title.”
Granger’s champions included Oscar Alvarez (106), Abel Nava (126), Conan Northwind (138), Diego Isiordia (160) and Gage Cook (220).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.