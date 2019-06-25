SUNNYSIDE — Going back to the basics, learning to hone their skills last week were Sunnyside High School volleyball players, as well as a few from other schools.
SHS Coach Erin Koerner asked Centralia College volleyball Coach Susan Gordon to conduct a camp for players in the Lower Yakima Valley.
“The camp was open to girls from other schools because I’m a firm believer in helping all athletes,” Koerner said.
As the Lady Grizzlies’ new head coach, it’s her aim to provide players with more than one opportunity to attend a camp.
“Some can’t afford to leave town,” she noted, stating the camp last Tuesday through Friday was at SHS, and her players will have a chance to take part in a camp hosted by Guy Enriquez in Kelso.
Last week’s camp was intended to build confidence and skills. It provided the players exposure to athletes from the college’s program, as well as the coach.
Koerner hoped that would open their eyes to the options available to them. “They don’t always have to compete for a 4-year school.”
Smaller, 2-year colleges, have scholarships available that aren’t always realized, she said.
“The Centralia players and coach have been taking the girls through the basics, including how to run a faster offense,” Koerner said.
They were learning to understand their roles on a team, proper setting, digging and attack.
“It’s an opportunity to grow and be a part of something,” Koerner said, noting athletics is part of the learning experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.