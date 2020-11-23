SUNNYSIDE — Cristina Zavala, Sunnyside, is the winner of last week’s Football Forecast. Zavala scored seven points, missing three games – New England Patriots v. Houston Texas, Dallas Cowboys v. Minnesota Vikings, and Cincinnati Bengals v. Washington Football Team. Zavala will receive the $50 cash prize.
In second place is Jose Martinez Jr., Mabton, also scoring seven points. The tie breaker score ultimately put Martinez in second place. Martinez missed the Dallas Cowboys v. Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons v. New Orleans Saints, and Miami Dolphins v. Denver Broncos games. Martinez will receive a three-month subscription to the Sunnyside Sun.
In third place is Mitchell Galaviz, Sunnyside, scoring six out of ten points. In fourth place is Esteban Florian, West Richland, also with six points
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.