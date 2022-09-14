UMATILLA, Ore. — The Sunnyside Grizzly boys cross country team took third place at the Runner Soul Fest at Big River Golf Course in Umatilla, Ore., Friday, Sept. 9.
The original meet for last week was cancelled at Chiawana. The SHS cross country team found a replacement meet at the Runner Soul Fest.
The varsity boys ran strong with three top 20 finishers. Max Garcia with the time of 18:30, Alex Osorio [18:40] and Elijah Cisneros [18:45].
In the girls race, Danari Ceja led the way as all six girls ran season best times, with two recording lifetime bests. Ceja earned 31st place out of 89 with the time of 26:20.
The next meet is up in the air, literally. The team will go to either Wenatchee or Lakewood depending on the air quality.
