The excitement is building as the boys and girls cross country teams will be running with a home course advantage when the Grizzlies host West Valley on Wednesday, March 3, 4:15 p.m.
Sunnyside hasn’t hosted a meet since 2009 and begin their regular season with a strong test against the Rams.
“Our course recreates that race feel that we probably wouldn’t have if we were going with timed flights. Most other races, it’s going to be starting a new group of 10 every minute or two minutes. This gets everybody running at the same time, so it still feels like cross country competition, which is what we’re after,” SHS Varsity Cross Country Head Coach Jefferey White explained.
The 5K, 3.1-mile course will consist of four laps around the grass fields, which connect the adjacent schools. The Grizzlies will be hosting three dual meets this season.
“I’m really excited to be able to run here and it’s my senior year, so I feel it’s a really good way to go out. And now that we’re able to host home meets, we’ll be able to have athletes come here to Sunnyside and race with us,” SHS senior Reid Weaver expressed after running a little over two miles of the home course with a 12:18 time.
(0) comments
